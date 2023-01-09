ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Squeegee ban takes effect at 7 busy Baltimore intersections, services offered

The mayor's initiative to get squeegee workers off Baltimore streets started Tuesday, prohibiting squeegeeing at seven of the city's busy intersections. While 11 News didn't see squeegee workers at the intersections on Tuesday, there were mentors looking out for them to explain the law. And, drivers with whom 11 News spoke were happy to see the absence of squeegee workers.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New crackdown on squeegee kids now in effect in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's new crackdown aimed at removing squeegee kids from city intersections went into effect on Tuesday. The crackdown turns six of the city's highly traveled intersections into 'no squeegee zones.'. However, at Pratt and President Streets Tuesday night, at least five squeegee kids were still clearing...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed

Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

'I'm scared to give it to my kids': Baltimore's water issues are symptoms of a growing national problem

BALTIMORE — For Gloria Johnson, getting water that she trusts is an ordeal. Every month, the mother of two boils gallons of tap water for her family to drink and cook with. Though Baltimore’s drinking water meets federal safety standards, the water coming out of her tap is sometimes brown — a sign iron may be leaching from aging pipes, whether in her building or under the street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school

—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland celebrates law enforcement appreciation day!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Monday marks National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day!. Today, agencies are recognizing law enforcement, officers across the United States. FOX45 asked Marylanders how police are making an impact on their lives. "Thank you very much for all you do. The hours you serve and the time you...
MARYLAND STATE

