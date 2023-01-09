Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Driving through Baltimore City? Here are the new rules to know under the ‘squeegee ban’
Staff from Enoch Pratt Free Library's Light Street Branch educate kick-off event attendees about services available at the library. Manager, Will Johnson, says social workers and Legal-Aid lawyers are available for the public. Motorists across Baltimore City may not see many squeegee workers as the Baltimore City Police Department begins...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee ban begins in 6 enforcement zones in Baltimore while compliance questions remain
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott’s squeegee enforcement took effect at six intersections across the city after months of conversations surrounding how to handle the issue. Squeegeeing has been an issue in Baltimore for years, but the tensions reached a tipping point in July 2022 following...
Baltimore Police begin patrolling banned squeegee worker intersections
Drivers in certain parts of Baltimore city may notice a lack of squeegee workers as Baltimore police officers will be out patrolling to stop panhandling and soliciting.
Wbaltv.com
Squeegee ban takes effect at 7 busy Baltimore intersections, services offered
The mayor's initiative to get squeegee workers off Baltimore streets started Tuesday, prohibiting squeegeeing at seven of the city's busy intersections. While 11 News didn't see squeegee workers at the intersections on Tuesday, there were mentors looking out for them to explain the law. And, drivers with whom 11 News spoke were happy to see the absence of squeegee workers.
foxbaltimore.com
Coalition opposing new Hopkins police force files lawsuit against BPD Commissioner, JHU
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The group 'Coalition Against Policing by Hopkins' has filed a lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Commissioner and John Hopkins University regarding the University's new police force and an agreement signed between the two parties. The creation of a new, private force was first proposed in...
foxbaltimore.com
New crackdown on squeegee kids now in effect in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's new crackdown aimed at removing squeegee kids from city intersections went into effect on Tuesday. The crackdown turns six of the city's highly traveled intersections into 'no squeegee zones.'. However, at Pratt and President Streets Tuesday night, at least five squeegee kids were still clearing...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
Baltimore City Council to address spike in violent crime at gas stations
A Baltimore City councilman wants the city to stop a spike in violent crime happening at gas stations. It comes after a man was shot and killed inside a northeast Baltimore gas station in December.
foxbaltimore.com
Former MONSE employee's trial for 2020 fatal crash gets postponed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — he trial for a former city employee – who was released from custody after an email was sent by a senior staffer on behalf of an agency director detailing the arrest and alleged crime – has been delayed until May. According to the police...
Gov. Wes Moore Taps Montgomery County Lawmaker For Maryland Secretary Of State
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore has selected state senator Susan Lee, a Democrat representing Montgomery County, to serve as Maryland’s next Secretary of State. The move by the incoming governor — set to be sworn in next Wednesday — will trigger a shake-up in the General Assembly, which begins its 2023 legislative session Wednesday.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Baltimore (MD)’s Oldest Firehouse Named Historic Landmark; Eligible for $5M for Renovations
Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation unanimously voted Tuesday for Engine Company 14 to become a historical landmark for being the oldest operating fire station in the city, clearing the way for millions in state money to renovate the building, thebaltimorebanner.com reported. The firehouse — which is more...
Wbaltv.com
Some police concerned over state law that prevents youth from facing certain charges
Some Maryland police departments are expressing concerns over a new state law that prevents a child younger than 13 from being charged with certain crimes. The law precludes youth from being charged with crimes that involve assault, weapons violations and drugs, among other charges. Last year, children under the age...
foxbaltimore.com
DPW Director Jason Mitchell's resignation draws mixed reactions from city leaders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Citing “family and health related concerns," Baltimore City's Director of Public Works Jason Mitchell is resigning effective on April 28. The unexpected announcement is drawing mixed reactions from city leaders. Mayor Brandon Scott released the following statement:. It is with deep regret that I accept...
Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed
Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
Wbaltv.com
Ethics hearing again delayed for Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby's hearing for an ethics violation ruling is delayed again. Video above: New motion seeks judge to compel Nick Mosby to comply with order (Dec. 20, 2022) Baltim0re City Circuit Court Judge Lawrence P. Fletcher-Hill on Tuesday delayed the hearing to Feb. 13. He said...
'I'm scared to give it to my kids': Baltimore's water issues are symptoms of a growing national problem
BALTIMORE — For Gloria Johnson, getting water that she trusts is an ordeal. Every month, the mother of two boils gallons of tap water for her family to drink and cook with. Though Baltimore’s drinking water meets federal safety standards, the water coming out of her tap is sometimes brown — a sign iron may be leaching from aging pipes, whether in her building or under the street.
fox5dc.com
Video reveals illegal dumping operation on Maryland-DC border
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents say it’s unsanitary. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has all the details from Oxon Hill.
Help save Wilbur the Rooster in the Hereford Zone
Neighbors are trying to save Wilbur the Rooster with a petition after he's had multiple noise complaints filed against him.
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school
—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland celebrates law enforcement appreciation day!
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Monday marks National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day!. Today, agencies are recognizing law enforcement, officers across the United States. FOX45 asked Marylanders how police are making an impact on their lives. "Thank you very much for all you do. The hours you serve and the time you...
