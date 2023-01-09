ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford Daily

Why isn’t Lake Lagunita always filled? It’s not the salamanders.

With the Bay Area’s ongoing storms and heavy rainfall, Lake Lagunita’s dry spell has come to an end. But this marks the first time that many current students have ever seen the normally-dry basin, colloquially known as Lake Lag, with any water in it. Stanford has not artificially...
Stanford Daily

Stanford admin discourages swimming in Lake Lagunita for fear of Lag Ness Monster

We are writing this afternoon regarding the recent heavy rain, strong winds and other stormy weather. Expect to see standing bodies of water on campus, including at Lake Lagunita. Though your foolish, naive instincts may be to do lake activities at the lake, it is incredibly important to refrain from entering Lake Lagunita in light of several sightings of the Lag Ness Monster.
Stanford Daily

‘So much more alive’: Stanford students rejoice over full Lake Lag

As students return to campus for winter quarter, an unfamiliar sight has caught the attention of the Stanford community: the glistening waters of the normally dry Lake Lagunita. Originally constructed in the late 1800s, the man-made lake was once a hot-spot for campus social life, playing host to canoe races...
Stanford Daily

Undergraduate Senate hears updates on campus safety app, passes resolution to support queer students

During their November and December meetings last quarter, the Undergraduate Senate (UGS) passed a flurry of resolutions, including two pertaining to supporting queer students and combating anti-semitism amid recent campus incidents. Senate meetings will resume this week. During the Nov. 17 meeting, the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS)...
San José Spotlight

San Jose renters rally for more rights

A coalition of local groups is calling on the San Jose City Council to prioritize policies preventing displacement of renters amid the ongoing housing crisis. The coalition, which includes Sacred Heart Community Service, SOMOS Mayfair, the South Bay Community Land Trust and others, want city policymakers to bolster renter’s rights, preserve affordable rental housing and stop criminalizing homeless residents.
San José Spotlight

Tech layoffs won’t hurt downtown San Jose

Recent tech layoffs likely won’t prevent downtown San Jose from becoming a thriving commercial and residential hub. But uncertainty around remote work culture and lengthy timelines for completing major transit and development projects could spell years more struggle for the area and its businesses. Three regional experts said while...
KTVU FOX 2

Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
San José Spotlight

San Jose changes rules to replenish tree canopy

San Jose is changing how it manages its shrinking urban canopy after an audit found the city is ineffectively preventing tree loss. San Jose councilmembers voted unanimously Tuesday to change how the city collects and reviews permits to remove trees, develop procedures to enforce replanting requirements and identify large locations to replant trees.
KTVU FOX 2

California reservoirs filling quickly from storms

Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
metrosiliconvalley.com

Meridian Mile: Donuts, Deli Food and the Eternal Three Flames

On Meridian Avenue near Willow Glen, there is no better trifecta of history than Gunther’s Delicatessen, Three Flames Restaurant and Yum Yum Donuts. The youngest of these joints is around 42. While other sections of Meridian Avenue still retain a degree of ancient strip-mall glory, this area takes the...
San Francisco Examiner

Facebook's rail bridge to nowhere

In the early summer of 2017, Warren Slocum walked into a warehouse in Menlo Park, California, to meet with members of Facebook’s staff and was mesmerized. Sitting before him was a 3D model of the neighborhoods surrounding Facebook’s headquarters. On a nearby whiteboard, one of Facebook’s real estate strategists had mapped out what had to be one of the company’s most unusual bets yet: a plan for restoring a century-old railroad that’s been sitting unused for about 40 years.
KRON4 News

San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
luxury-houses.net

San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County sees surge in new citizens

Santa Clara County welcomed more than 20,000 new citizens last year, making communities politically and economically stronger, advocates said. Data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reveals a total of 20,397 citizens were naturalized at the San Jose field office in the 2022 fiscal year, from October 2021 through September 2022. This is a significant increase from the 2021 fiscal year, which totaled 13,477 naturalizations. The San Jose field office mainly serves residents from Santa Clara County, but can also serve residents from other counties.
