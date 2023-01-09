Read full article on original website
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Video: Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Stanford Daily
From the Community | Do Stanford students have humility, or do they humiliate themselves?
During anatomy office hours, a fellow medical school classmate lamented to me, “I know literally nothing.” This was understandable, given the hundreds of body parts we were expected to learn that week. He then proceeded to identify every muscle, tendon, nerve, artery, and vein of the cadaver in front of us.
Stanford Daily
Why isn’t Lake Lagunita always filled? It’s not the salamanders.
With the Bay Area’s ongoing storms and heavy rainfall, Lake Lagunita’s dry spell has come to an end. But this marks the first time that many current students have ever seen the normally-dry basin, colloquially known as Lake Lag, with any water in it. Stanford has not artificially...
Stanford Daily
Stanford admin discourages swimming in Lake Lagunita for fear of Lag Ness Monster
We are writing this afternoon regarding the recent heavy rain, strong winds and other stormy weather. Expect to see standing bodies of water on campus, including at Lake Lagunita. Though your foolish, naive instincts may be to do lake activities at the lake, it is incredibly important to refrain from entering Lake Lagunita in light of several sightings of the Lag Ness Monster.
Stanford Daily
‘So much more alive’: Stanford students rejoice over full Lake Lag
As students return to campus for winter quarter, an unfamiliar sight has caught the attention of the Stanford community: the glistening waters of the normally dry Lake Lagunita. Originally constructed in the late 1800s, the man-made lake was once a hot-spot for campus social life, playing host to canoe races...
Stanford Daily
Undergraduate Senate hears updates on campus safety app, passes resolution to support queer students
During their November and December meetings last quarter, the Undergraduate Senate (UGS) passed a flurry of resolutions, including two pertaining to supporting queer students and combating anti-semitism amid recent campus incidents. Senate meetings will resume this week. During the Nov. 17 meeting, the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS)...
The best-paying San Francisco Bay Area tech companies currently hiring
Tech companies with positions in California are paying software engineers between $149,000 and $219,000.
San Jose renters rally for more rights
A coalition of local groups is calling on the San Jose City Council to prioritize policies preventing displacement of renters amid the ongoing housing crisis. The coalition, which includes Sacred Heart Community Service, SOMOS Mayfair, the South Bay Community Land Trust and others, want city policymakers to bolster renter’s rights, preserve affordable rental housing and stop criminalizing homeless residents.
Tech layoffs won’t hurt downtown San Jose
Recent tech layoffs likely won’t prevent downtown San Jose from becoming a thriving commercial and residential hub. But uncertainty around remote work culture and lengthy timelines for completing major transit and development projects could spell years more struggle for the area and its businesses. Three regional experts said while...
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
San Jose changes rules to replenish tree canopy
San Jose is changing how it manages its shrinking urban canopy after an audit found the city is ineffectively preventing tree loss. San Jose councilmembers voted unanimously Tuesday to change how the city collects and reviews permits to remove trees, develop procedures to enforce replanting requirements and identify large locations to replant trees.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
How Much Rain Does California Need To Get Out of Drought?
Parts of Del Norte, Imperial and Riverside Counties in California are officially drought-free, with the current rain having possibly played a role.
KTVU FOX 2
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
metrosiliconvalley.com
Meridian Mile: Donuts, Deli Food and the Eternal Three Flames
On Meridian Avenue near Willow Glen, there is no better trifecta of history than Gunther’s Delicatessen, Three Flames Restaurant and Yum Yum Donuts. The youngest of these joints is around 42. While other sections of Meridian Avenue still retain a degree of ancient strip-mall glory, this area takes the...
San Francisco Examiner
Facebook's rail bridge to nowhere
In the early summer of 2017, Warren Slocum walked into a warehouse in Menlo Park, California, to meet with members of Facebook’s staff and was mesmerized. Sitting before him was a 3D model of the neighborhoods surrounding Facebook’s headquarters. On a nearby whiteboard, one of Facebook’s real estate strategists had mapped out what had to be one of the company’s most unusual bets yet: a plan for restoring a century-old railroad that’s been sitting unused for about 40 years.
'I had no choice': SJ couple billed more than $2,200 to take ambulance next door
A San Jose couple says they were billed $2,255 after an emergency room visit led to an unnecessary ambulance ride - approximately 100 yards away.
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
luxury-houses.net
This $6.85 Million Incredible Estate in Monte Sereno, California has An Amazing Wine Tasting Room with Temp Controlled 800 Bottle Wine Cellar
16050 Viewfield Road Home in Monte Sereno, California for Sale. 16050 Viewfield Road, Monte Sereno, California is an incredible property on 1.4 usable acres just a few short blocks to vibrant downtown Los Gatos boasting grand semi-circular staircase and vaulted ceilings, park-like back yard, 800 bottle wine cellar, and more. This Home in Monte Sereno offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 16050 Viewfield Road, please contact Sean Manning (Phone: 408-314-6782) & Sydney Ereno (Phone: 408-568-6444) at Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno for full support and perfect service.
informedinfrastructure.com
Woolpert Maps, Models California Reservoirs to Determine Capacity, Improve Water Resources Management
LIDAR AND MULTIBEAM SONAR DATA FROM THE DAM AT COLLINS LAKE HAS BEEN COLLECTED AND INTEGRATED TO PRODUCE A MODEL HOSTED IN A POINT CLOUD FOR EFFECTIVE RESOURCE MANAGEMENT. The firm collected and integrated lidar and multibeam sonar data from Collins Lake and Lake Isabella. SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — Woolpert...
Santa Clara County sees surge in new citizens
Santa Clara County welcomed more than 20,000 new citizens last year, making communities politically and economically stronger, advocates said. Data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reveals a total of 20,397 citizens were naturalized at the San Jose field office in the 2022 fiscal year, from October 2021 through September 2022. This is a significant increase from the 2021 fiscal year, which totaled 13,477 naturalizations. The San Jose field office mainly serves residents from Santa Clara County, but can also serve residents from other counties.
