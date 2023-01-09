ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State transfer commit Devin Carter flips to 2023 opponent

Transfer wide receiver Devin Carter will suit up at Beaver Stadium to open the 2023 college football season. But he won’t be wearing the Penn State blue and white. Hours after the Rose Bowl, Carter verbally committed to play for the Nittany Lions in 2023. On Wednesday, the former N.C. State standout went back on that decision and committed to West Virginia, Penn State’s season-opening opponent.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football Ranked No. 7 In Final AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football has finished the 2022 season as a top-10 team. Following Georgia’s dominant 65-7 win over TCU in the National Championship game, the final AP Top 25 Poll came out a little bit past midnight. The Nittany Lions moved up two spots to No. 7 in the final poll after their 35-21 Rose Bowl victory over Utah. Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff Poll that came out on December 4.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Upper Dauphin upends Halifax in wrestling dual meet

The Upper Dauphin wrestling team defeated Halifax, 66-12, in a Wednesday night dual meet. 145: Peter Ranck (HAH) over Wyatt Troutman (UDAH) (Fall 1:47) 152: Carter Dreibelbis (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 160: Matthew Latshaw (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 172: Alex Hepler (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 189: Sean Wenrick (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 215: Mykhael Latshaw (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 285: Peyton Wentzel (UDAH) over Nicholas Carroll (HAH) (Fall 0:21) 107: Gracie Woodring (HAH) over Wyatt Kassirer (UDAH) (Fall 3:24) 114: Noah Smith (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 121: Jonah Peterson (UDAH) over Micah Ocasio (HAH) (Fall 3:22) 127: Jordan Pieffer (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 133: Jordan Zerby (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 139: Benjamin Engle (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.).
HALIFAX, PA
abc23.com

More State College Casino Problems

New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
WTAJ

Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
