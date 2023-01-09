Read full article on original website
Penn State weighs needs vs. value in transfer portal; coaching staff updates include new title for Seider, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated look at the Lions’ approach in the transfer portal, plus new job titles for members of the Lions coaching staff. Sean Fitz and Ryan Snyder from Blue-White Illustrated got together for Tuesday’s episode of BWI Daily to discuss where...
Penn State transfer commit Devin Carter flips to 2023 opponent
Transfer wide receiver Devin Carter will suit up at Beaver Stadium to open the 2023 college football season. But he won’t be wearing the Penn State blue and white. Hours after the Rose Bowl, Carter verbally committed to play for the Nittany Lions in 2023. On Wednesday, the former N.C. State standout went back on that decision and committed to West Virginia, Penn State’s season-opening opponent.
Penn State’s 2023 breakout possibilities: Watch out for a young wideout who redshirted in 2022
Penn State’s 2022 team was a talented mix of veterans and young players. The Nittany Lions’ 2022 recruiting class made a huge impact as James Franklin’s squad finished 11-2 and beat Utah in the Rose Bowl. Plenty of first and second-year players excelled. True freshmen Nick Singleton,...
James Franklin Enters Rarified Head Coaching Company With Rose Bowl Victory
Heading into Penn State football head coach James Franklin’s third season in Happy Valley, the Pennsylvania native boasted a moderate 14-12 record at the helm, highlighted by a first-year Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College for the program’s first bowl triumph since the 2009 campaign. While Franklin’s first...
Here’s where Penn State wrestling ranks in NWCA poll after a victory over Wisconsin
Penn State continues to hold steady.
Penn State Football Ranked No. 7 In Final AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football has finished the 2022 season as a top-10 team. Following Georgia’s dominant 65-7 win over TCU in the National Championship game, the final AP Top 25 Poll came out a little bit past midnight. The Nittany Lions moved up two spots to No. 7 in the final poll after their 35-21 Rose Bowl victory over Utah. Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff Poll that came out on December 4.
Penn State officially adds two specialists through NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State coach James Franklin has placed a significant emphasis on the Nittany Lions special teams units during his nine-year tenure, and it’s shown with the program’s work in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Penn State officially announced Monday the additions of kicker Alex Felkins (Columbia) and punter Riley...
Haley Noblit, Shaina Overcash pace unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim girls hoops to win over West Perry
The unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team won its 12th game of the season Wednesday night, defeating West Perry, 49-24, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. The Blue Devils zoomed out to a 20-3 first quarter lead and were never headed. Haley Noblit led G-A with 12 points, 5 rebounds...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 10, 2023
Altoona at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m. Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Upper Dauphin upends Halifax in wrestling dual meet
The Upper Dauphin wrestling team defeated Halifax, 66-12, in a Wednesday night dual meet. 145: Peter Ranck (HAH) over Wyatt Troutman (UDAH) (Fall 1:47) 152: Carter Dreibelbis (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 160: Matthew Latshaw (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 172: Alex Hepler (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 189: Sean Wenrick (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 215: Mykhael Latshaw (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 285: Peyton Wentzel (UDAH) over Nicholas Carroll (HAH) (Fall 0:21) 107: Gracie Woodring (HAH) over Wyatt Kassirer (UDAH) (Fall 3:24) 114: Noah Smith (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 121: Jonah Peterson (UDAH) over Micah Ocasio (HAH) (Fall 3:22) 127: Jordan Pieffer (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 133: Jordan Zerby (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.) 139: Benjamin Engle (UDAH) over (HAH) (For.).
Could concerns from neighbors, police put stop to new downtown State College sports bar?
Brothers Bar & Grill is already in towns like Bloomington and Columbus ... but it’ll need its liquor license transfer to go smoothly before it opens in Happy Valley.
More State College Casino Problems
New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
Altoona retailer sells $1M scratch-off ticket, Pennsylvania Lottery says
It’s the city’s second $1 million lottery winner this week.
Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania store this week
Another person who recently purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Pennsylvania store this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn more about where the winning ticket was sold.
Demand still outpaces supply in PA real estate markets. How that affects home values
Here’s the latest on the real estate market in Centre County and State College, including median home values and typical sales price information.
Lottery sold 4 tickets worth $1M during New Year’s raffle. 2 were sold in central PA
All four tickets remain unclaimed as of Monday afternoon. Check out the winning numbers.
Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
Pa. man sentenced for role in crash that killed Ohio woman: report
A Centre County man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal 2021 crash that claimed the life of an Ohio woman and seriously injured her husband, according to a story from WJAC. Steven Hunt, 28, was arrested last spring after an investigation into a head-on collision that happened...
Altoona Bed Bath & Beyond, other PA locations set to close
These closures come just months after the company announced plans to close 56 others in September.
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
