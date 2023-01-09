ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 129

Tena Nickell
2d ago

If they’re working for the state, they don’t need to be playing on their phones anyway let alone watching any kind of videos while the state is paying them

Reply
30
TribeFan1
3d ago

Tik Tok is not only a platform for criminal activity, and a bad influence on our children but a tool for the Chinese to spy and steal information from us far beyond the stupid dance and cat videos. It needs to be banned from every phone on the planet.

Reply(4)
50
Melissa Grayshock
2d ago

tik tok tik tok who really cares???!!!! I myself think it's really stupid so I don't have it. it's definitely not for children!

Reply
9
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio requests to put a restraining order against Dollar General

 Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost returned to court today to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately force the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on its store shelves and charging another price. In his request for a temporary restraining order against the discount retailer, Yost cited ongoing violations of the Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

The surprising key to a verdict on the biggest corruption case in Ohio history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even with secret recordings, a deceased super-lobbyist defendant, undercover FBI agents and allegedly $60 million-plus in hidden bribe money, the outcome of the biggest government corruption case in Ohio history may come down one of the most mundane aspects of a criminal trial: Jury instructions.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio governor signs executive order banning TikTok on state-owned devices

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s governor signed an executive order Sunday to ban TikTok on state-owned devices just minutes after he took his oath of office to serve a second term. Multiple other governors have taken similar action against the popular Chinese-owned social media application due to privacy and...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine signs bills for voter photo ID and “green energy” natural gas drilling on state lands

Late Friday night, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine cleared his desk — signing into law two controversial bills. One makes changes in the way Ohioans will vote going forward. Most notably, it requires voters casting a ballot in-person to present a photo ID. The other law orders state agencies to award drilling licenses for state-owned lands […] The post DeWine signs bills for voter photo ID and “green energy” natural gas drilling on state lands appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio law now requires you to show ID to vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on […]
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Knox County Prosecutor sets Ohio law precedent in sex-offender case

MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a three-year, nine-month sentence in a Knox County case that set precedent for sex offender registration violations. Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville argued the case State vs. Ashcraft, noting repeat violators of Ohio’s sex offender registration laws are subject to a sentence for the violation itself and an additional three-year sentence for the repeat violation.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
AKRON, OH
WDTN

Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

New FDA policy broadening abortion pill availability won’t change much in Ohio

Though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration changed requirements for pills used to induce an abortion, state law would keep Ohioans from benefitting from the change. Last week, the FDA announced that it would not enforce a rule that pregnant people need to pick up mifepristone in person and allows retail pharmacies to dispense the […] The post New FDA policy broadening abortion pill availability won’t change much in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

AES Ohio issues warning about utility scams

DAYTON — Officials with AES Ohio are urging homeowners to be aware of scams involving the company. AES Ohio posted on its Facebook page that people claiming to be an employee of AES Ohio are going from house to house with an offer to lower their utility bills. Company...
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Governor's veto allows Ohio communities to regulate tobacco

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy