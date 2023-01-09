Read full article on original website
Tena Nickell
2d ago
If they’re working for the state, they don’t need to be playing on their phones anyway let alone watching any kind of videos while the state is paying them
TribeFan1
3d ago
Tik Tok is not only a platform for criminal activity, and a bad influence on our children but a tool for the Chinese to spy and steal information from us far beyond the stupid dance and cat videos. It needs to be banned from every phone on the planet.
Melissa Grayshock
2d ago
tik tok tik tok who really cares???!!!! I myself think it's really stupid so I don't have it. it's definitely not for children!
