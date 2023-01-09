ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

After disruption in service, volunteer fire departments responding to calls in Plum

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — After a disruption in service, Plum residents have their four volunteer fire departments responding to calls again. Once a month, Plum pays its workers' compensation insurance for its four fire departments. Borough manager Michael Thomas said the borough never paid the December invoice because he said they never got the bill.They started moving from the old borough building on New Texas Road to the new building on Old Mine Road in November, and Thomas said the borough did not receive the bill at either location.On Jan. 4, the borough received an email from the insurance broker saying...
PLUM, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man flown to hospital after arm gets caught in machinery at Donegal mine

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured Monday night when his arm became trapped in a mining machine at the Rustic Ridge mine in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County. Our partners at the Trib report that emergency crews were called to the mine on County Line Road shortly after 9 p.m. for a report that a 22-year-old worker’s arm was caught in a machine about a mile underground.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting in Pa. leaves boy in critical condition: reports

A boy from Penn Hills Township is in critical condition this morning after being shot several times Monday afternoon, news reports said. Allegheny County police were notified of the shooting around 5 p.m. and discovered the boy in the 2100 block of Sampson Street. According to KDKA he was shot in the face and several times in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, according to TribLive.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One hurt in reported shooting in Wilkinsburg

A reported shooting in Wilkinsburg sent someone to the hospital. This happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Franklin Avenue. Our crews saw evidence markers on the ground and police investigating on the sidewalk and around an SUV in the road. There is no word on the victim's condition as of...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle crashes into tree in Mount Lebanon

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Emergency responders were called to the scene when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Mount Lebanon. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Roycroft Avenue. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital. There was no initial word on...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
wtae.com

Multi-vehicle crash on the Rankin Bridge

RANKIN, Pa. — At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Rankin Bridge on Monday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said no one had to be taken to the hospital from the scene, though paramedics were called there.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters say plugged in air fryer caught fire in Chippewa Township home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters say an air fryer caught on fire while it was plugged in, but not in use, at a home in Beaver County.The fire started around 8:30 p.m. on Friday in a home in the Highland Meadows neighborhood in Chippewa Township. No one was home when it started, but the homeowner came back to the smoke detectors going off and got their pet out.Firefighters found the fire in a small room in the basement."A major factor in this particular fire being contained was the fact that the door to the room was closed, limiting the fires access to 'oxygen. This simple act, prevented the fire from growing and potentially involving the entire home," firefighters said on Facebook. "Please remember to close your bedroom doors when going to bed. It could save your life!"There are no active recalls for the air fryer, but firefighters recommend keeping air fryers unplugged when not in use and away from any other heat source.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy