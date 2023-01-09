PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters say an air fryer caught on fire while it was plugged in, but not in use, at a home in Beaver County.The fire started around 8:30 p.m. on Friday in a home in the Highland Meadows neighborhood in Chippewa Township. No one was home when it started, but the homeowner came back to the smoke detectors going off and got their pet out.Firefighters found the fire in a small room in the basement."A major factor in this particular fire being contained was the fact that the door to the room was closed, limiting the fires access to 'oxygen. This simple act, prevented the fire from growing and potentially involving the entire home," firefighters said on Facebook. "Please remember to close your bedroom doors when going to bed. It could save your life!"There are no active recalls for the air fryer, but firefighters recommend keeping air fryers unplugged when not in use and away from any other heat source.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO