Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
2 pets killed after garage fire spreads to house in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two family pets died in a house fire in Washington County on Tuesday evening. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the call for a residential fire on Valley Road in Canonsburg came in at 5:16 p.m. Officials told Channel 11 the owners of the home...
After disruption in service, volunteer fire departments responding to calls in Plum
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — After a disruption in service, Plum residents have their four volunteer fire departments responding to calls again. Once a month, Plum pays its workers' compensation insurance for its four fire departments. Borough manager Michael Thomas said the borough never paid the December invoice because he said they never got the bill.They started moving from the old borough building on New Texas Road to the new building on Old Mine Road in November, and Thomas said the borough did not receive the bill at either location.On Jan. 4, the borough received an email from the insurance broker saying...
Man flown to hospital after arm gets caught in machinery at Donegal mine
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured Monday night when his arm became trapped in a mining machine at the Rustic Ridge mine in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County. Our partners at the Trib report that emergency crews were called to the mine on County Line Road shortly after 9 p.m. for a report that a 22-year-old worker’s arm was caught in a machine about a mile underground.
Police investigating after 2 men, 1 teenage boy shot in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Two men and a teenage boy were shot in McKees Rocks on Wednesday. Allegheny County police said the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue at around 3:49 p.m. The victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their extremities. The victims...
Car crashes into house in North Versailles, causes fire, gas leak
There is an active fire on North Versailles Rd after a car crashed into a house on the street. There is a large emergency response force on the scene at the 1100 block of Jacks Run Road.
Coroner called after person hit by car along Route 65 in Beaver County
FREEDOM, Pa. — The coroner was called to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Beaver County, 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11. The crash happened around 5:17 a.m. along Route 65 in Freedom. One of the two northbound lanes was blocked while police investigated. No other details were immediately available.
Man charged after attacking woman following Pa. township crash: report
Police have issued a warrant for a man accused of attacking a woman following a crash in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County, in December, a news report said. The suspect, John Joseph Diamond III, is wanted for criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and other charges, according to WPXI. Police...
Pittsburgh police investigating report of attempted Hill District kidnapping
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a possible attempted kidnapping of a girl on Wednesday afternoon in the city's Hill District. Police say the call to the 890 block of Reunion Place came around 3:50 p.m. The girl was walking home when a man approached her and spoke to her.
Shooting in Pa. leaves boy in critical condition: reports
A boy from Penn Hills Township is in critical condition this morning after being shot several times Monday afternoon, news reports said. Allegheny County police were notified of the shooting around 5 p.m. and discovered the boy in the 2100 block of Sampson Street. According to KDKA he was shot in the face and several times in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, according to TribLive.
Residents concerned by rusty debris falling from Pittsburgh bridge
PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh city residents are outraged by the state of a bridge, telling Channel 11 that rusty pieces of metal constantly break off and fall to the streets below. “There is a lot of stuff falling off of this bridge daily,” said Marcie Kemmler, owner of Don’s...
PHOTOS: Car slams into Dunkin’ in Fayette County
Dunkin' Crash A car slammed into the Dunkin' along Morgantown Street in South Union Township, leaving behind a massive amount of damage. (Viewer Submitted)
One hurt in reported shooting in Wilkinsburg
A reported shooting in Wilkinsburg sent someone to the hospital. This happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Franklin Avenue. Our crews saw evidence markers on the ground and police investigating on the sidewalk and around an SUV in the road. There is no word on the victim's condition as of...
Vehicle crashes into tree in Mount Lebanon
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Emergency responders were called to the scene when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Mount Lebanon. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Roycroft Avenue. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital. There was no initial word on...
Unattended air fryer leads to house fire in Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County had to put out flames inside a home after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread. Chippewa Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Highland Meadows neighborhood for reports of a house fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
Multi-vehicle crash on the Rankin Bridge
RANKIN, Pa. — At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Rankin Bridge on Monday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said no one had to be taken to the hospital from the scene, though paramedics were called there.
Firefighters say plugged in air fryer caught fire in Chippewa Township home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters say an air fryer caught on fire while it was plugged in, but not in use, at a home in Beaver County.The fire started around 8:30 p.m. on Friday in a home in the Highland Meadows neighborhood in Chippewa Township. No one was home when it started, but the homeowner came back to the smoke detectors going off and got their pet out.Firefighters found the fire in a small room in the basement."A major factor in this particular fire being contained was the fact that the door to the room was closed, limiting the fires access to 'oxygen. This simple act, prevented the fire from growing and potentially involving the entire home," firefighters said on Facebook. "Please remember to close your bedroom doors when going to bed. It could save your life!"There are no active recalls for the air fryer, but firefighters recommend keeping air fryers unplugged when not in use and away from any other heat source.
Tractor-trailer rig slams into Giant Eagle in New Kensington
New Kensington Police are trying to find out what caused the detached rig of a tractor-trailer to slam into the beer and wine section of the New Kensington Giant Eagle on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Police were dispatched to the Giant Eagle plaza off Tarentum Bridge Road around...
