Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Lincoln Riley retains Alex Grinch as USC defensive coordinator despite major struggles
USC finished the season ranked near the bottom nationally in an assortment of statistical categories on defense, but head coach Lincoln Riley is not planning to make any changes to his staff. That includes defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, the subject of much frustration among the Trojans’ fanbase. Riley spoke...
Wild Card Preview: Tua & Lamar are out, Herbert & Lawrence could be next great QB rivalry, Vikings & Giants could be pure chaos
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Super Wild Card Weekend is only two short days away. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald to preview the six matchups that kick off the 2022-2023 NFL playoffs. It's hard to talk about these games without...
Packers CB Rasul Douglas explains bizarre pre-snap ball bat in loss to Lions
The Green Bay Packers made multiple unforced errors in their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that cost them a playoff berth. Rasul Douglas attempted to explain one of them on Monday. The Packers cornerback made one of the more bizarre decisions of the NFL season just before halftime, and it ultimately cost Green Bay 15 yards.
Chargers WR Mike Williams avoids major back injury, could play vs. Jaguars
The Los Angeles Chargers potentially avoided a major injury in their meaningless Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos after head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday that receiver Mike Williams did not suffer a fracture or muscle injury in his back. An MRI on Williams revealed a contusion and Staley added that he expects Williams to return to practice this week ahead of the Chargers' wild-card match with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.
NFL betting: Double-digit underdogs in the playoffs have not fared well lately
By the time you get to the NFL playoffs there shouldn't be any double-digit point spreads. These teams are the best of the best. But it happens. Sometimes a mediocre team sneaks in. Other times, a team that built a strong record early in the season is fading hard by playoff time. Injuries factor in.
Patrick Mahomes joins NWSL's Kansas City Current ownership group
Patrick Mahomes continues to grow his business ventures off the field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became one of the only active NFL players to have an ownership stake in an NWSL team after the Kansas City Current announced Mahomes joined the club's ownership group on Tuesday. His wife, Brittany, has been a part-owner of the Current since its addition to NWSL in 2021 alongside Kansas City-based financial executives Angie and Chris Long.
Georgia's obliteration of TCU leads to lowest ratings in college football title game history
It appears fans did not feel like watching most of Monday's College Football Playoff title game between Georgia and TCU, and it's hard to blame them. The 65-7 show of force displayed by Georgia on its way to a second consecutive national championship drew only 17.223 million viewers for ESPN's family of channels, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. That number reportedly makes the Bulldogs' win the least-watched college football title game since the beginning of the BCS in 1999.
Titans fire OC Todd Downing, 3 other assistants after losing 7 straight games, missing playoffs
The Tennessee Titans are revamping their coaching staff after a seven-game losing streak to end the season left them out of the playoffs. The team announced on Monday that they have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier. The news arrives two days after a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars knocked them out of playoff contention.
James Harden's grueling usage is over as his role has changed, but 1 goal remains: a championship
DETROIT — Perhaps James Harden was playfully annoyed at Doc Rivers comparing his current game to Magic Johnson. The Philadelphia 76ers coach called Harden a “scoring Magic Johnson” in reference to balancing scoring and facilitating. But even with the context, Harden wanted it made clear he’s his...
Magic F Jonathan Isaac set to return more than 2 years after a serious ACL injury
There's a real chance the Orlando Magic could get veteran forward Jonathan Isaac back before the end of this season, more than two years after he tore his ACL during the NBA's COVID-19 bubble season in Walt Disney World. Isaac will reportedly play at least one game for the Magic's...
Heat set NBA record with 40-for-40 night at free throw line, capped off with Jimmy Butler game-winner
The Miami Heat set an NBA record for free throws made without a miss on Tuesday, and it needed every single one of them. Facing the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, the Heat went an unprecedented 40-for-40 from the charity stripe in a 112-111 win. The record-breaker came in dramatic fashion, as Jimmy Butler posted an and-1 with 12.9 seconds remaining and down by two points.
