BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Jinx is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! She is around 8 months old and she has a beautiful black and white coat. Jinx has mild cerebellar hypoplasia, but she can live a normal, full life. Holly Carey, Executive Director of Cat Haven, says, “She has shown significant improvement since she first came to us, but she will probably always be a little uncoordinated.” She loves to play and loves to be held. Jinx would make a great companion for someone wanting a true snuggle bug.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO