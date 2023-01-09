ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
ADDIS, LA
brproud.com

Whisker Wednesday: Jinx (January 11, 2023)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Jinx is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! She is around 8 months old and she has a beautiful black and white coat. Jinx has mild cerebellar hypoplasia, but she can live a normal, full life. Holly Carey, Executive Director of Cat Haven, says, “She has shown significant improvement since she first came to us, but she will probably always be a little uncoordinated.” She loves to play and loves to be held. Jinx would make a great companion for someone wanting a true snuggle bug.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Teacher surprised with new car from nonprofit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher. After walking to work every day, a nonprofit decided make his life a little easier. The 29:11 Mentoring Families group surprised Henry Maiden, a teacher at Thrive Academy, with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Red Cross will install free smoke alarms in the Gardere neighborhood in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21. Installations are part of the “Sound The Alarm” campaign to educate families about home fire safety. Baton Rouge is one of 50 cities the Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms in at-risk neighborhoods.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana’s homicide rate second-highest in US, report shows

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana follows behind Mississippi in the highest homicide rates in the nation. The state of Louisiana has 19.9 homicides per 100,000 people, according to a study based on 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total population in Louisiana was 4,657,757, according to 2020 census data.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

How to avoid a dog attack and the charges you could face

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not taking the proper precautions for your pets can be costly. Before you and your dog leave your property; the parish ordinance requires you to have your dog on a leash with their name tag on their collar. Animal Control and Rescue says it’s always best to be aware of your surroundings while taking them out.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DCFS discuss hiring progress and caseload ahead of Senate committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Senate Committee on Health and Welfare met with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services regarding the child welfare division. Louisiana lawmakers have been questioning DCFS officials for months after children died under the agency’s watch. New DCFS Secretary Terri Ricks has...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10. According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana mom fatally shoots alleged intruder while home with her 2 children

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana mother protecting her children shot and killed a home intruder just before dawn Sunday, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Robert Rheams, 51, “was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench” when he allegedly forced his way into the home of the woman and her two young children.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy