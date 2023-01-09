Read full article on original website
Where can I donate clothes in Baton Rouge? These places help the community.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The beginning of the new year is an exciting time for some to hit redo. Losing weight, hitting the gym or giving yourself a style makeover can lead to clothes piling up in boxes or trash bags and sitting in the trunk for months. So, where are some places you […]
wbrz.com
College students sleeping in cars to avoid bug-infested apartment; managers of off-campus complex unresponsive
BATON ROUGE - Nadia Andrews and her roommates have been sleeping in their cars for days to avoid their bug-infested apartment. “School starts next week and I’m sleeping in my car. It's embarrassing! It’s my senior year, this is not how I expected to walk into my senior year at all,” Andrews said.
MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
brproud.com
Whisker Wednesday: Jinx (January 11, 2023)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Jinx is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! She is around 8 months old and she has a beautiful black and white coat. Jinx has mild cerebellar hypoplasia, but she can live a normal, full life. Holly Carey, Executive Director of Cat Haven, says, “She has shown significant improvement since she first came to us, but she will probably always be a little uncoordinated.” She loves to play and loves to be held. Jinx would make a great companion for someone wanting a true snuggle bug.
Teacher surprised with new car from nonprofit
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher. After walking to work every day, a nonprofit decided make his life a little easier. The 29:11 Mentoring Families group surprised Henry Maiden, a teacher at Thrive Academy, with...
brproud.com
Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Red Cross will install free smoke alarms in the Gardere neighborhood in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21. Installations are part of the “Sound The Alarm” campaign to educate families about home fire safety. Baton Rouge is one of 50 cities the Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms in at-risk neighborhoods.
brproud.com
Louisiana’s homicide rate second-highest in US, report shows
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana follows behind Mississippi in the highest homicide rates in the nation. The state of Louisiana has 19.9 homicides per 100,000 people, according to a study based on 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total population in Louisiana was 4,657,757, according to 2020 census data.
How to avoid a dog attack and the charges you could face
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not taking the proper precautions for your pets can be costly. Before you and your dog leave your property; the parish ordinance requires you to have your dog on a leash with their name tag on their collar. Animal Control and Rescue says it’s always best to be aware of your surroundings while taking them out.
WAFB.com
DEPUTIES: Couple found dead in quiet Baton Rouge subdivision
brproud.com
DCFS discuss hiring progress and caseload ahead of Senate committee
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Senate Committee on Health and Welfare met with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services regarding the child welfare division. Louisiana lawmakers have been questioning DCFS officials for months after children died under the agency’s watch. New DCFS Secretary Terri Ricks has...
brproud.com
Son accused of stabbing father with kitchen knife in Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A son is in custody after a stabbing involving his father around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Christopher Meadows, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The father was taken to a local hospital...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish awaits brand new Girl Scouts DreamLab, a place for girls to ‘dream big’
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — As girls across the nation are encouraged to dream big and hone their leadership skills, a unique program designed to encourage girls is on its way to Ascension Parish. As of January, a brand-new Girl Scouts DreamLab is under construction in Gonzales. This innovative activity...
brproud.com
LDAF gives out food to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, upcoming food distributions scheduled for January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank was one of five food pantries that received donated chicken and non-perishable items from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Ten truckloads filled with 40,000 lbs. of chicken were donated by Foster Farms, which operates out of...
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
wbrz.com
Infant in critical condition after suspected overdose; mother's boyfriend arrested
HAMMOND - A 1-year-old is still in critical condition after a suspected overdose Thursday, Jan. 5. According to the St. John Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital Thursday while doctors were treating an infant for a possible overdose. The child's mother told deputies she returned to her...
EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10. According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials...
brproud.com
Body found on Airline Highway near Baton Rouge fairgrounds investigated as ‘probable homicide’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge authorities say a body was found in a wooded area near BREC’s Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway.
brproud.com
Louisiana mom fatally shoots alleged intruder while home with her 2 children
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana mother protecting her children shot and killed a home intruder just before dawn Sunday, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Robert Rheams, 51, “was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench” when he allegedly forced his way into the home of the woman and her two young children.
wbrz.com
Dog saved when animal rescuers found him in flooding ditch had to be put down Sunday afternoon
ASCENSION PARISH - A dog was saved by a team of animal rescuers when he was found in a ditch quickly flooding with rainwater from Sunday morning's storm. Beth Lott and her husband Jon got a call early Sunday that there was a dog off Highway 929 near Aikens Road in Ascension Parish with "his head barely above a ditch filling with water very fast."
wbrz.com
Blood drive for Brusly crash survivor hosted in Baton Rouge on Monday
BATON ROUGE - A blood drive will be hosted in Baton Rouge for Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash during a high-speed police chase on New Year's Eve. Dunn is still listed to be in critical condition. He's in need of blood donations after an Addis police...
