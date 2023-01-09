Lions RB Jamaal Williams had the most hilarious 'SNF' intro and NFL fans loved it

One of the fun parts about the Sunday Night Football broadcast each week is that we get to hear players do their little introductions on the first drives of the game.

Most of them usually just say their name, position and where they went to college but every now and then a player will have some fun with it and show off their personality. We’ve seen a bunch of great ones over the years.

Well, now we have a new one to add to that list and it needs to go near the top of the rankings because what Lions RB Jamaal Williams did Sunday night was pretty darn hilarious.

Check this out:

Yeah, i have no idea what Williams was talking about there but I do know that I think he seems like a pretty awesome dude. Oh, and he does like to have fun:

NFL fans loved his SNF intro.