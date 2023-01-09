Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby treesRoger MarshOregon State
Related
nbc16.com
Oregon Men's Basketball finally healthier heading into Arizona state
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Men's Basketball team is now halfway through the regular season, which has been unfortunately tough for the Ducks due to some injuries. But now Oregon has 11 scholarship players back from injury, and healthy enough to contribute to a tough PAC-12 schedule. The Ducks,...
nbc16.com
FOUND SAFE: Lane County crews locate Elmira teen
ELMIRA, Ore. — UPDATE: A 14-year-old has been found and is safe after he was reported as missing since Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. "We would like to thank the community for your support and the tips that were reported to us," an LCSO official said.
nbc16.com
Oregon's VanSlooten questionable for Washington game
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is back at home this week to host the Washington schools after splitting their road trip in the desert against Arizona and Arizona State. There is good news for the Ducks this week as early enrollee Sammie Wagner is on campus...
nbc16.com
Oregon lands Fresno State transfer
EUGENE, Ore. — The college football season officially came to an end Monday night, with Georgia being crowned the national champions once again. Now the offseason begins. And to start that, comes the final AP, and coaches poll of the season, with Oregon ranking 15 by AP, and 16 by the coaches poll.
nbc16.com
Police: Bicyclist killed in Hwy 42 crash at Grant Smith Road intersection
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash on Highway 42 at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5 in Douglas County. Police say a Dodge Ram 3500 truck driven by Robert Howerton, 76, of Winston, was westbound...
nbc16.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeks public help finding endangered missing Glendale man
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing Glendale man. Officials say late Wednesday morning Richard Doffing, 73, drove away from his home in Glendale, Oregon. According to DCSO, there is no current indication where Doffing traveled. DCSO says he does not have a cell phone with him.
nbc16.com
Melrose Road near school to see new 'safety-inspired' traffic control change
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Officials in Douglas County announced they are in the process of implementing a new traffic control change on Melrose Road adjacent to Melrose Elementary School, which is located about 5 miles west of Roseburg. The project was announced Wednesday by the Douglas County Public Works Department...
nbc16.com
Oregon adds South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch
EUGENE, Ore. — Major update for Oregon football, as they landed South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch via the transfer portal. The consensus 5 star recruit in 2020 finished with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season. But his impact goes beyond the typical stats, as he...
nbc16.com
Man in custody runs away from Marion County transition center, gets into waiting car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies are searching for a 34-year-old Adult in Custody who ran away from a transition center in the Salem area on Tuesday and got into a waiting car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Helmke was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. when he ran to a waiting tan car that drove off east on Aumsville Highway Southeast.
nbc16.com
No Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday; $1 million prize winner sold in Eugene
SALEM, Ore. — Tuesday was someone in Eugene's lucky day. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Eugene matched five of six winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing, the Oregon Lottery announced in a news release. That ticket is worth $1 million. The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the...
nbc16.com
Feedback sought on potential impacts to Perkins Peninsula Park, Fern Ridge Wildlife Area
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn about potential impacts to the Perkins Peninsula Park and the Fern Ridge Wildlife Area. As part of completing the environmental studies for the OR Hwy 126 Veneta to Eugene Widening Study, ODOT has evaluated the impacts to the parks in the project area and are asking for public feedback or comments.
nbc16.com
Drunken driver that killed four people in a Salem homeless camp sentenced
SALEM, Ore. — The man who drove through a Salem homeless camp and killed four people was sentenced to over 25 years in prison. Enrique Rodriguez Jr.,25, admitted that he was drunk when he crashed into the camp in March 2022. In Oregon, a person is considered intoxicated if...
nbc16.com
Former Oregon running back LaMichael James named to College Football Hall of Fame
EUGENE, Ore. — On Monday, the National Football Foundation announced that legendary Oregon running back LaMichael James was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame 2023 class. The former Duck is one of 22 members that will be inducted into this year's class. James is the sixth Oregon...
nbc16.com
Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash
EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
nbc16.com
Coquille Tribe awards 'record amount' of $815,000 to community groups
NORTH BEND, Ore. — This year, the Coquille Indian Tribe set a record, distributing $815,000 in grants to multiple community organizations, according to a release from the Tribe. One hundred and twenty-one organizations in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson and Lane counties were awarded the 2023 Coquille Tribal Community Fund...
nbc16.com
Eugene Community Garden Lottery opens for the new year
EUGENE, Ore. — Lottery entries for new gardeners in the Parks and Open Space Community Gardens program will be accepted until February 15, according to a press release from the City of Eugene. As the price of fresh fruits and vegetables continues to climb, the Community Gardens program provides...
nbc16.com
Eugene-Springfield Fire makes cancer prevention a priority
EUGENE, Ore. — January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, with the International Association of Firefighters promothing education, prevention and help for those who have been diagnosed. In 2019 and 2020, the IAFF says there 469 firefighter deaths. Of those, 348 were a result of occupational cancer. Cancer prevention has...
nbc16.com
Repair work begins on E Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that repair work on the E Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge between OR 99 and I-5 starts this week. ODOT says motorists should expect flaggers on N Lane Street and N Douglas Avenue, under the bridge, helping direct...
nbc16.com
Volunteers needed for Lane County chapter of national trauma intervention program
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County has announced the formation of a local chapter of a national non-profit organization that trains community volunteers to assist emergency personnel in providing immediate support to those affected by tragedy. Trauma Intervention Programs Inc. works with local public safety officials to provide immediate...
nbc16.com
David Brock-Smith to replace Dallas Heard in Oregon Senate
Oregon Senate District 1, which was left vacant by the resignation of Dallas Heard, has now been filled. Earlier Wednesday, Coos, Curry, and Douglas County commissioners met in a joint session and voted unanimously to appoint state representative David Brock-Smith of Port Orford to the district. In a statement Brock-Smith...
Comments / 0