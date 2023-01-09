ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

Oregon Men's Basketball finally healthier heading into Arizona state

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Men's Basketball team is now halfway through the regular season, which has been unfortunately tough for the Ducks due to some injuries. But now Oregon has 11 scholarship players back from injury, and healthy enough to contribute to a tough PAC-12 schedule. The Ducks,...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

FOUND SAFE: Lane County crews locate Elmira teen

ELMIRA, Ore. — UPDATE: A 14-year-old has been found and is safe after he was reported as missing since Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. "We would like to thank the community for your support and the tips that were reported to us," an LCSO official said.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon's VanSlooten questionable for Washington game

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is back at home this week to host the Washington schools after splitting their road trip in the desert against Arizona and Arizona State. There is good news for the Ducks this week as early enrollee Sammie Wagner is on campus...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon lands Fresno State transfer

EUGENE, Ore. — The college football season officially came to an end Monday night, with Georgia being crowned the national champions once again. Now the offseason begins. And to start that, comes the final AP, and coaches poll of the season, with Oregon ranking 15 by AP, and 16 by the coaches poll.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeks public help finding endangered missing Glendale man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing Glendale man. Officials say late Wednesday morning Richard Doffing, 73, drove away from his home in Glendale, Oregon. According to DCSO, there is no current indication where Doffing traveled. DCSO says he does not have a cell phone with him.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon adds South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch

EUGENE, Ore. — Major update for Oregon football, as they landed South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch via the transfer portal. The consensus 5 star recruit in 2020 finished with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season. But his impact goes beyond the typical stats, as he...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Feedback sought on potential impacts to Perkins Peninsula Park, Fern Ridge Wildlife Area

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn about potential impacts to the Perkins Peninsula Park and the Fern Ridge Wildlife Area. As part of completing the environmental studies for the OR Hwy 126 Veneta to Eugene Widening Study, ODOT has evaluated the impacts to the parks in the project area and are asking for public feedback or comments.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash

EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Coquille Tribe awards 'record amount' of $815,000 to community groups

NORTH BEND, Ore. — This year, the Coquille Indian Tribe set a record, distributing $815,000 in grants to multiple community organizations, according to a release from the Tribe. One hundred and twenty-one organizations in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson and Lane counties were awarded the 2023 Coquille Tribal Community Fund...
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Community Garden Lottery opens for the new year

EUGENE, Ore. — Lottery entries for new gardeners in the Parks and Open Space Community Gardens program will be accepted until February 15, according to a press release from the City of Eugene. As the price of fresh fruits and vegetables continues to climb, the Community Gardens program provides...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene-Springfield Fire makes cancer prevention a priority

EUGENE, Ore. — January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, with the International Association of Firefighters promothing education, prevention and help for those who have been diagnosed. In 2019 and 2020, the IAFF says there 469 firefighter deaths. Of those, 348 were a result of occupational cancer. Cancer prevention has...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Repair work begins on E Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that repair work on the E Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge between OR 99 and I-5 starts this week. ODOT says motorists should expect flaggers on N Lane Street and N Douglas Avenue, under the bridge, helping direct...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
nbc16.com

David Brock-Smith to replace Dallas Heard in Oregon Senate

Oregon Senate District 1, which was left vacant by the resignation of Dallas Heard, has now been filled. Earlier Wednesday, Coos, Curry, and Douglas County commissioners met in a joint session and voted unanimously to appoint state representative David Brock-Smith of Port Orford to the district. In a statement Brock-Smith...
OREGON STATE

