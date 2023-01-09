ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

fox2detroit.com

Man found shot to death in Pontiac apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are looking for the shooter after a man was killed inside a Pontiac apartment Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office found the 31-year-old man's body when they responded to the 60 block of Surrey Lane around 3:30 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

O.H. Pye covering Tracie Golden's funeral after deadly Detroit carjacking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The funeral details for Tracie Golden, a beloved Detroit woman who was killed during a carjacking, have been released. Services for Golden will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit on Friday. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. and service will be at 11 a.m.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
WAYNE, MI
fox2detroit.com

FOUND SAFE: Michigan 4-year-old taken by non-custodial father recovered by police

(FOX 2) - Update: 9:40 p.m.: Port Huron police have posted that 4-year-old Lilliana Nardlini has been recovered and is now safe. "We wanted to let everyone know that Lillianna has been located, she is safe, and members of the Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit are on their way to bring her back," the department wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone that shared the posts and sent in all the tips. We will release more information as it becomes available."
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man beaten after allegedly raping teen in Detroit faces charges

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man beaten by the family of a victim he allegedly raped in Detroit is now facing charges for the accused crime. Kahari Wright, 37, is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl on Detroit's northwest side. The girl's family beat Wright until he was bloody before he was arrested Jan. 3.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Sheriff: Suspects busted selling meth out of Michigan motel

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men are accused of selling methamphetamine out of a motel in St. Clair County. Jeremy Warren, 43, of Port Huron, David Patterson, 55, of Kimball Township, and Mark Jackson, 41, of Port Huron, were arrested Thursday when the St. Clair County Drug Task Force raided a Super 8 Motel at 1484 Gratiot in Marysville around 6 p.m.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing woman found safe, Westland police say

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman who was missing for two weeks has been found safe, Westland police said Tuesday. Police had asked for help looking for 34-year-old Jessica Goodson the same day she was located.
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit bicycle thief wanted

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a thief who stole a bicycle last week. Police said the suspect took the bike from 1450 Townsend on the east side around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 2. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at...
DETROIT, MI

