Related
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot to death in Pontiac apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are looking for the shooter after a man was killed inside a Pontiac apartment Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office found the 31-year-old man's body when they responded to the 60 block of Surrey Lane around 3:30 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting tried running victim off the road over lane dispute
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting after a dispute between drivers turned violent, with one vehicle attempting to run another off the road at times. The incident unfolded early Wednesday morning at the northbound Southfield Freeway exit ramp onto eastbound I-96, Police got a...
fox2detroit.com
‘You're okay sweetie’: Video shows rescue of 4-year-old Michigan girl, arrest of her father
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was taken by her father on Tuesday was rescued by Ohio police after they pulled the man over in a car in Ohio. Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released bodycam video of the rescue. Eric Nardlini was arrested...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects wanted after threatening employees with gun while stealing from Detroit Family Dollar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects after one of them pointed a gun at an employee while stealing from a Family Dollar store. According to police, the two suspects got in line at the store in the 18200 block of Schoolcraft around 12:50 p.m. Friday. They acted like they were about to pay then tried to walk out, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Thieves steal 4 dogs, ransack animal shelter on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four dogs were stolen out of their cages from a shelter on Detroit's east side. "The unknown is like the worst, you don't know what they're doing with them, are they going to hurt them?" said Judy Jones. The dogs were stolen on video, in full...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.
fox2detroit.com
O.H. Pye covering Tracie Golden's funeral after deadly Detroit carjacking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The funeral details for Tracie Golden, a beloved Detroit woman who was killed during a carjacking, have been released. Services for Golden will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit on Friday. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. and service will be at 11 a.m.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Ghost gun found in stolen car out of Eastpointe after teen driver fled police
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen driver seen speeding late Monday night was later arrested and found in possession of a firearm without a serial number. The gun was found during a search of the vehicle after the teen crashed in Mount Clemens. Michigan State Police troopers were...
fox2detroit.com
FOUND SAFE: Michigan 4-year-old taken by non-custodial father recovered by police
(FOX 2) - Update: 9:40 p.m.: Port Huron police have posted that 4-year-old Lilliana Nardlini has been recovered and is now safe. "We wanted to let everyone know that Lillianna has been located, she is safe, and members of the Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit are on their way to bring her back," the department wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone that shared the posts and sent in all the tips. We will release more information as it becomes available."
fox2detroit.com
Man beaten after allegedly raping teen in Detroit faces charges
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man beaten by the family of a victim he allegedly raped in Detroit is now facing charges for the accused crime. Kahari Wright, 37, is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl on Detroit's northwest side. The girl's family beat Wright until he was bloody before he was arrested Jan. 3.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff: Suspects busted selling meth out of Michigan motel
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men are accused of selling methamphetamine out of a motel in St. Clair County. Jeremy Warren, 43, of Port Huron, David Patterson, 55, of Kimball Township, and Mark Jackson, 41, of Port Huron, were arrested Thursday when the St. Clair County Drug Task Force raided a Super 8 Motel at 1484 Gratiot in Marysville around 6 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
David Woodger's death: Missing barber's body confirmed as remains found in burned home in August
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It took more than five months but authorities over the weekend identified remains found in a burned home in August as missing Detroit barber David Woodger. The 46-year-old barber and father of three was reported missing on July 21 when he never returned home after leaving his barber shop on 7 Mile Ryan and Mound.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in shallow grave in Detroit identified as woman missing since September
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Medical Examiner says it has confirmed the identity of a woman who was found after a DTE discovered her hand sticking out of a shallow grave last week. Alyssa Itchue has been identified as the woman whose body was found by a utility...
fox2detroit.com
Missing woman found safe, Westland police say
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman who was missing for two weeks has been found safe, Westland police said Tuesday. Police had asked for help looking for 34-year-old Jessica Goodson the same day she was located.
fox2detroit.com
Meet Peanut the Prosecutor, a therapy dog to help trauma survivors in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The newest employee at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is fluffy, has four legs, and will perform a very important job – comforting those who have experienced trauma and abuse. Peanut the Prosecutor comes from the Canine Advocacy Program (CAP) in connection with...
fox2detroit.com
Ghost guns, fentanyl and cocaine seized by Detroit police in major bust
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police scored a major bust of ghost guns, and thousands of dollars in drugs. An ex-con is now facing several felony charges and investigators say the key to it all, was good police work. "Great hit, these are dangerous guns, and again Randy, dope and...
fox2detroit.com
Body camera video shows Ann Arbor K-9 officer track down robbery suspect
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The partnership between Officer Thomas Burnette and his K-9, Stang is only a few months old, but the Ann Arbor police is already seeing happy returns. After being partners since September, the pair both helped track down robbery suspects Sunday. Ann Arbor police were...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit bicycle thief wanted
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a thief who stole a bicycle last week. Police said the suspect took the bike from 1450 Townsend on the east side around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 2. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at...
fox2detroit.com
Missing 15-year-old girl last seen leaving Southfield job 2 weeks ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing teen girl who was last seen leaving her job in Southfield two weeks ago. Bailee Dai Franklin, 15, left work at 3 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022, and never went home. Franklin is Black with a medium complexion, brown eyes,...
