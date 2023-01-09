Read full article on original website
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department introduces new SafeCam Registry programLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
FOX Sports
Dedmon ejected after bizarre sideline scene in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — The short-handed Miami Heat became even more depleted in the second quarter of their game Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when backup center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected. The Heat had only nine players available for the game and Dedmon was one of eight they used...
FOX Sports
Nuggets take on the Clippers, look for 5th straight win
Denver Nuggets (28-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-21, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. The Clippers are 12-13 in conference play. Los Angeles is the leader in the...
FOX Sports
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
FOX Sports
Jones leads Southern Utah against Sam Houston after 28-point performance
Sam Houston Bearkats (12-4, 2-2 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-6, 3-1 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats after Tevian Jones scored 28 points in Southern Utah's 74-72 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The Thunderbirds have gone 6-1 in home games. Southern Utah averages 87.2...
FOX Sports
San Antonio takes on Golden State, aims to end 3-game slide
Golden State Warriors (20-21, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-29, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup against Golden State as losers of three in a row. The Spurs have gone 5-22 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is third...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
FOX Sports
Clock ticking for Bears with No. 1 pick after brutal season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — As much as he would have liked to set the NFL single-season rushing record for a quarterback, Justin Fields seemed only mildly disappointed he didn't get the opportunity. A strained hip kept him out of the Chicago Bears’ season-ending loss to the Minnesota Vikings....
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
FOX Sports
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1
There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
FOX Sports
Oregon State hosts No. 9 Arizona following Tubelis' 29-point game
Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -15.5; over/under is 144. BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona faces the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers are 7-1...
FOX Sports
Texas basketball coaching search: Who are top candidates to replace Chris Beard?
As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Smart's expected absence raises two pressing questions
If Marcus Smart isn’t able to suit up for Monday’s visit from the Chicago Bulls, the Boston Celtics might be forced to address two pressing questions with the lineup decisions they make in Smart’s absence. The Celtics listed Smart as doubtful for Monday’s game after he banged...
FOX Sports
Falcons defensive coordinator Pees, 73, announces retirement
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Monday, one day after completing his second season with the team. Pees, 73, is ending a 50-year career in football. He previously coached 16 years in the NFL, including a combined 12 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee (2018-19), Baltimore (2012-17) and New England (2006-09).
FOX Sports
Ja Morant gifts gear to young fan who had signed ball stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — After a young Memphis Grizzlies fan had her prized basketball stolen, Ja Morant jumped in to ease the anguish. Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, was trying to get Morant's attention for an autograph at Monday's game against San Antonio when two people swiped her special ball.
FOX Sports
Sacramento State hosts Northern Colorado following Knecht's 32-point performance
Northern Colorado Bears (5-11, 0-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (9-7, 2-1 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Dalton Knecht scored 32 points in Northern Colorado's 79-74 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. The Hornets have gone 5-0 at home. Sacramento State averages...
Magic vs. Blazers GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers host the Orlando Magic tonight. Here's everything you need to know.
