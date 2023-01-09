As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO