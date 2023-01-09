ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County, FL

WCJB

CF Webber Center holds Theatre in the Colonial Period

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - College of Central Florida continues their educational series “Patriot Project: Bringing History to Life with Theatre in the Colonial Period on Wednesday. The event will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the CF Webber Center in Ocala. A CF assistant professor of theatre will...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Construction begins on blacksmith shop at Fort King National Historic Landmark

Construction is officially underway on the Fort King National Historic Landmark’s blacksmith shop. The Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala, is jointly owned by the City of Ocala and Marion County, and the site was designated as a National Historic Landmark on February 24, 2004.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Community gathers for wreath laying ceremony

Over 100 people from around Florida gathered at the Rosewood Cemetery for the Remembering Rosewood Wreath Laying Ceremony on Sunday afternoon. People filed into rows of fold-out chairs to remember and honor the lives lost 100 years ago during the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. . “The ceremony is about remembering the tragedy...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Rosewood Traveling Exhibit makes stop in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You can walk though a period of North Central Florida’s history as people remember the Rosewood massacre. Events this week are still highlighting 100 years after this tragedy. The Rosewood traveling museum is open all week long at U.F. college of Law, Lawton Chiles Building. It...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville

The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for three straight weekends starting Saturday. The city of Gainesville’s longtime event returns for the second year at 9409 SW Archer Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 14-15. “The Hoggetowne...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

MLK Jr. events in Gainesville begin with Hall of Fame gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many events in honor of the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began with two women being honored and awarded. Chanae Jackson and Makala Flanders were both honored with a Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida and Edna M. Hart Scholarship. Both women will be further celebrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Pine Tree On Evening Walk In Ocala

It was a beautiful night to be out walking when this pine tree was photographed in an Ocala neighborhood. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Friends and family say their last goodbyes to Demiah Appling

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -Family, friends, and neighbors gathered at the Church of God in Old Town for a memorial service for Demiah. The 14-year-old went missing on October 16th. Two months later, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported that Demiah’s remains were found in the Sun Springs community...
BELL, FL
WCJB

Oak Hammock holds National Law Enforcement Day event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and staff at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida are celebrating National Law Enforcement Day on Monday. They value the safety and security provided by the officers at the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department. The community will host an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

AdventHealth Ocala holds first hiring event for 2023

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first hiring event of 2023 for AdventHealth Ocala will be on Wednesday. The event will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Ocala. They’re hiring all clinical and non-clinical roles, including nursing positions or janitorial and housekeeping services. Sign-on and relocation...
OCALA, FL
flcourier.com

Remembering a dark moment in Florida’s history

ROSEWOOD – Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate. The 84-year-old’s expression changed as...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Newborn surrendered in Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box

A newborn was surrendered inside a Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in Ocala, and authorities say this is the first time a baby has been surrendered in Florida using one of these "Baby Boxes." The founder of the organization was herself abandoned as a baby, and says these boxes are a way to keep infants from ending up in trash cans or dumpsters.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House. According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
OCALA, FL

