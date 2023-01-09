Read full article on original website
Local qualifiers hold practice for Oregon State Pinball Championship
EUGENE, Ore. — Practice for the eighth Oregon State Pinball Championship is underway in Eugene. Local qualifiers held a practice session Monday at Blairally Vintage Arcade consisting of eight players representing Eugene and one from Corvallis. This practice was hosted by the Eugene City Pinball League. The prize?. $5,000...
Oregon Men's Basketball finally healthier heading into Arizona state
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Men's Basketball team is now halfway through the regular season, which has been unfortunately tough for the Ducks due to some injuries. But now Oregon has 11 scholarship players back from injury, and healthy enough to contribute to a tough PAC-12 schedule. The Ducks,...
FOUND SAFE: Lane County crews locate Elmira teen
ELMIRA, Ore. — UPDATE: A 14-year-old has been found and is safe after he was reported as missing since Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. "We would like to thank the community for your support and the tips that were reported to us," an LCSO official said.
Oregon lands Fresno State transfer
EUGENE, Ore. — The college football season officially came to an end Monday night, with Georgia being crowned the national champions once again. Now the offseason begins. And to start that, comes the final AP, and coaches poll of the season, with Oregon ranking 15 by AP, and 16 by the coaches poll.
UO marching band dog, Dundee, passes away
EUGENE, Ore. — Dundee, a well-loved guide dog associated with the University of Oregon Marching Band, passed away Monday. He was a popular figure on Instagram and Snapchat, and within the band. Dundee was present for the band's rehearsals, football games at Autzen Stadium, basketball games at Matthew Knight...
No Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday; $1 million prize winner sold in Eugene
SALEM, Ore. — Tuesday was someone in Eugene's lucky day. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Eugene matched five of six winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing, the Oregon Lottery announced in a news release. That ticket is worth $1 million. The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the...
Police: Bicyclist killed in Hwy 42 crash at Grant Smith Road intersection
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash on Highway 42 at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5 in Douglas County. Police say a Dodge Ram 3500 truck driven by Robert Howerton, 76, of Winston, was westbound...
Ducks' VanSlooten questionable for Washington game
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is back at home this week to host the Washington schools after splitting their road trip in the desert against Arizona and Arizona State. There is good news for the Ducks this week as early enrollee Sammie Wagner is on campus...
Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeks public help finding endangered missing Glendale man
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing Glendale man. Officials say late Wednesday morning Richard Doffing, 73, drove away from his home in Glendale, Oregon. According to DCSO, there is no current indication where Doffing traveled. DCSO says he does not have a cell phone with him.
Man in custody runs away from Marion County transition center, gets into waiting car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies are searching for a 34-year-old Adult in Custody who ran away from a transition center in the Salem area on Tuesday and got into a waiting car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Helmke was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. when he ran to a waiting tan car that drove off east on Aumsville Highway Southeast.
Drunken driver that killed four people in a Salem homeless camp sentenced
SALEM, Ore. — The man who drove through a Salem homeless camp and killed four people was sentenced to over 25 years in prison. Enrique Rodriguez Jr.,25, admitted that he was drunk when he crashed into the camp in March 2022. In Oregon, a person is considered intoxicated if...
City of Newport discharging treated effluent water to Yaquina Bay
NEWPORT, Ore. — In a press release from the City of Newport, a critical pipeline repair is to be conducted by the City, with Newport Wastewater Treatment Plant discharging treated effluent water to Yaquina Bay adjacent to Port Dock 5 from Tuesday, January 10, until repairs are completed. During...
Eugene-Springfield Fire makes cancer prevention a priority
EUGENE, Ore. — January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, with the International Association of Firefighters promoting education, prevention and help for those who have been diagnosed. In 2019 and 2020, the IAFF says there 469 firefighter deaths. Of those, 348 were a result of occupational cancer. Cancer prevention has...
David Brock-Smith to replace Dallas Heard in Oregon Senate
Oregon Senate District 1, which was left vacant by the resignation of Dallas Heard, has now been filled. Earlier Wednesday, Coos, Curry, and Douglas County commissioners met in a joint session and voted unanimously to appoint state representative David Brock-Smith of Port Orford to the district. In a statement Brock-Smith...
Repair work begins on E Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that repair work on the E Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge between OR 99 and I-5 starts this week. ODOT says motorists should expect flaggers on N Lane Street and N Douglas Avenue, under the bridge, helping direct...
36-year-old Lane County man dies in state prison
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Edward Paul Dungan, died the evening of January 8, 2023, DOC reported. Dungan was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and...
Flights delayed and canceled at Eugene Airport Wednesday after FAA system failure
EUGENE, Ore. — More than 8,000 flights within the U.S. were delayed Wednesday, according to the flight tracking app FlightAware, after a government system that offers safety information to pilots broke down. Some of those canceled or delayed flights were at the Eugene Airport, leaving some passengers stranded. "Hopefully...
Oregon State University researchers develop new treatment for hereditary blindness
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State University College of Pharmacy scientists have demonstrated in animal models the potential of using lipid nanoparticles and messenger RNA, the technology backing COVID-19 vaccines, to treat blindness associated with a rare genetic condition, according to a release from the university. Researchers developed nanoparticles that...
Douglas County man sentenced to 5-years in federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. — Gregory Wayne Ferguson, 46, of Douglas County, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, on Tuesday, for manufacturing and selling an illegal short-barreled rifle and selling several ounces of methamphetamine. Tuesday’s sentencing resolves Ferguson’s federal criminal case and is expected to resolve several pending felony...
Oregon Gov. Kotek lays out ambitious plan to tackle homelessness, signs orders
SALEM, Ore. — Tina Kotek, in her first full day in office as Oregon’s 39th governor Tuesday, signed three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s housing and homelessness crisis and again requested lawmakers approve $130 million in funds early in this year’s legislative session to help start the process of getting thousands of homeless people off the streets.
