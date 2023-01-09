ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBY

Local qualifiers hold practice for Oregon State Pinball Championship

EUGENE, Ore. — Practice for the eighth Oregon State Pinball Championship is underway in Eugene. Local qualifiers held a practice session Monday at Blairally Vintage Arcade consisting of eight players representing Eugene and one from Corvallis. This practice was hosted by the Eugene City Pinball League. The prize?. $5,000...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon Men's Basketball finally healthier heading into Arizona state

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Men's Basketball team is now halfway through the regular season, which has been unfortunately tough for the Ducks due to some injuries. But now Oregon has 11 scholarship players back from injury, and healthy enough to contribute to a tough PAC-12 schedule. The Ducks,...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

FOUND SAFE: Lane County crews locate Elmira teen

ELMIRA, Ore. — UPDATE: A 14-year-old has been found and is safe after he was reported as missing since Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. "We would like to thank the community for your support and the tips that were reported to us," an LCSO official said.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Oregon lands Fresno State transfer

EUGENE, Ore. — The college football season officially came to an end Monday night, with Georgia being crowned the national champions once again. Now the offseason begins. And to start that, comes the final AP, and coaches poll of the season, with Oregon ranking 15 by AP, and 16 by the coaches poll.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

UO marching band dog, Dundee, passes away

EUGENE, Ore. — Dundee, a well-loved guide dog associated with the University of Oregon Marching Band, passed away Monday. He was a popular figure on Instagram and Snapchat, and within the band. Dundee was present for the band's rehearsals, football games at Autzen Stadium, basketball games at Matthew Knight...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Ducks' VanSlooten questionable for Washington game

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is back at home this week to host the Washington schools after splitting their road trip in the desert against Arizona and Arizona State. There is good news for the Ducks this week as early enrollee Sammie Wagner is on campus...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

City of Newport discharging treated effluent water to Yaquina Bay

NEWPORT, Ore. — In a press release from the City of Newport, a critical pipeline repair is to be conducted by the City, with Newport Wastewater Treatment Plant discharging treated effluent water to Yaquina Bay adjacent to Port Dock 5 from Tuesday, January 10, until repairs are completed. During...
NEWPORT, OR
KCBY

Eugene-Springfield Fire makes cancer prevention a priority

EUGENE, Ore. — January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, with the International Association of Firefighters promoting education, prevention and help for those who have been diagnosed. In 2019 and 2020, the IAFF says there 469 firefighter deaths. Of those, 348 were a result of occupational cancer. Cancer prevention has...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

David Brock-Smith to replace Dallas Heard in Oregon Senate

Oregon Senate District 1, which was left vacant by the resignation of Dallas Heard, has now been filled. Earlier Wednesday, Coos, Curry, and Douglas County commissioners met in a joint session and voted unanimously to appoint state representative David Brock-Smith of Port Orford to the district. In a statement Brock-Smith...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Repair work begins on E Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that repair work on the E Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge between OR 99 and I-5 starts this week. ODOT says motorists should expect flaggers on N Lane Street and N Douglas Avenue, under the bridge, helping direct...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KCBY

36-year-old Lane County man dies in state prison

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Edward Paul Dungan, died the evening of January 8, 2023, DOC reported. Dungan was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and...
UMATILLA, OR
KCBY

Oregon State University researchers develop new treatment for hereditary blindness

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State University College of Pharmacy scientists have demonstrated in animal models the potential of using lipid nanoparticles and messenger RNA, the technology backing COVID-19 vaccines, to treat blindness associated with a rare genetic condition, according to a release from the university. Researchers developed nanoparticles that...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Douglas County man sentenced to 5-years in federal prison

EUGENE, Ore. — Gregory Wayne Ferguson, 46, of Douglas County, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, on Tuesday, for manufacturing and selling an illegal short-barreled rifle and selling several ounces of methamphetamine. Tuesday’s sentencing resolves Ferguson’s federal criminal case and is expected to resolve several pending felony...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Oregon Gov. Kotek lays out ambitious plan to tackle homelessness, signs orders

SALEM, Ore. — Tina Kotek, in her first full day in office as Oregon’s 39th governor Tuesday, signed three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s housing and homelessness crisis and again requested lawmakers approve $130 million in funds early in this year’s legislative session to help start the process of getting thousands of homeless people off the streets.
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy