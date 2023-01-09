Read full article on original website
Memorable Knights: Fleury returns to Wild after personal leave; Reaves faces Rangers
Marc-Andre Fleury is back with the Minnesota Wild after briefly leaving the team, shouldering the blame for a disappointing 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night to the Buffalo Sabres.
Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets
Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings' single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday
Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Top 5 Performers From First Half of 2022-23
The Winnipeg Jets are halfway through the 82-game schedule and have been one of the NHL’s biggest surprises in 2022-23. After a disappointing 2021-22, the Jets have rebounded in a big way under new head coach Rick Bowness’ steely leadership. They fell in game 41 Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings but have a 26-14-1 record and sit second in the Central Division.
Yardbarker
Rangers forward Chris Kreider out Thursday with injury
The New York Rangers announced on Wednesday that forward Chris Kreider will not be in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury. Kreider left Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild early after taking a hard hit to his left arm. There is no timeline for Kreider’s return.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss
MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday
Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Ullmark, Hellebuyck leaders for Vezina as best goalie
Sorokin, Oettinger also among midseason favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the midway point of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.
Detroit Red Wings wobbly on defense, but score plenty in 7-5 win over Jets to end skid
Their offense clicked, but defensively the Detroit Red Wings left much to be desired. The Wings scored first and built a lead Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena, but they were resoundingly sloppy against the Winnipeg Jets, squandering a three-goal edge. The Wings ultimately were able to prevail, 7-5, ending a three-game losing streak.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Wagner, Smith, Zboril & More
Just when you don’t think the Boston Bruins could surprise you more in 2022-23, they continue to do so. Playing three games in four days in California, the Black and Gold swept their trip against the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks to improve to an NHL-best 32-4-4.
CBS Sports
Devils' Miles Wood: Hurt during practice
Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm
It’s the new year and the NHL trade talk continues to heat up with players constantly being added to watch and trade lists. For the Toronto Maple Leafs and given where they’re currently in the standings, they’re expected to be buyers at the deadline in hopes of making a deep playoff run.
Why the Detroit Red Wings Shouldn’t Let Olli Maatta Slip Away
The Detroit Red Wings are currently in the midst of a rebuilding season. As they try to right the ship, the front office must examine the team’s roster and identify potential moves that could help propel the team toward a competitive future. One player that deserves consideration is Olli Maatta.
The Hockey Writers
Jets & Panthers Could Produce A Blockbuster Trade
The Winnipeg Jets are rolling early in 2023. They have won five of their last six contests and rank second in the Western Conference in points percentage. As the trade deadline inches closer, it is time to look at some potential moves for the Jets to make. That brings us to Florida, where the struggling Panthers reportedly need to shed cap space to prepare themselves for the summer.
