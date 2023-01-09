ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday

Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Jets’ Top 5 Performers From First Half of 2022-23

The Winnipeg Jets are halfway through the 82-game schedule and have been one of the NHL’s biggest surprises in 2022-23. After a disappointing 2021-22, the Jets have rebounded in a big way under new head coach Rick Bowness’ steely leadership. They fell in game 41 Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings but have a 26-14-1 record and sit second in the Central Division.
Yardbarker

Rangers forward Chris Kreider out Thursday with injury

The New York Rangers announced on Wednesday that forward Chris Kreider will not be in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury. Kreider left Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild early after taking a hard hit to his left arm. There is no timeline for Kreider’s return.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss

MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
NHL

Trophy Tracker: Ullmark, Hellebuyck leaders for Vezina as best goalie

Sorokin, Oettinger also among midseason favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the midway point of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Wagner, Smith, Zboril & More

Just when you don’t think the Boston Bruins could surprise you more in 2022-23, they continue to do so. Playing three games in four days in California, the Black and Gold swept their trip against the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks to improve to an NHL-best 32-4-4.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Devils' Miles Wood: Hurt during practice

Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm

It’s the new year and the NHL trade talk continues to heat up with players constantly being added to watch and trade lists. For the Toronto Maple Leafs and given where they’re currently in the standings, they’re expected to be buyers at the deadline in hopes of making a deep playoff run.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Jets & Panthers Could Produce A Blockbuster Trade

The Winnipeg Jets are rolling early in 2023. They have won five of their last six contests and rank second in the Western Conference in points percentage. As the trade deadline inches closer, it is time to look at some potential moves for the Jets to make. That brings us to Florida, where the struggling Panthers reportedly need to shed cap space to prepare themselves for the summer.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy