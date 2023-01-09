ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Three IceHogs named AHL All-Stars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs have lit up the scoreboard in the first half of their season. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by the rest of the American Hockey League. The Hogs’ top three scorers have all been named All-Stars, Lukas Reichel, David Gust and Brett Seney. All Reichel has done this season is rack up 36 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday

Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
ELMONT, NY
Blues Weekly: Faulk, Injuries, Schenn, Saad, & More

The St. Louis Blues went on the road and won three of four games last week. Despite being without Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, they weathered the storm. This team showed up when it mattered most this week to stay in the hunt, and a lot of key veterans stepped up.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Rangers forward Chris Kreider out Thursday with injury

The New York Rangers announced on Wednesday that forward Chris Kreider will not be in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury. Kreider left Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild early after taking a hard hit to his left arm. There is no timeline for Kreider’s return.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kings host the Sharks after Kempe's 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (12-21-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -218, Sharks +177; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the San Jose Sharks after Adrian Kempe's two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss

MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
Devils' Miles Wood: Hurt during practice

Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.
NEWARK, NJ
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs

DENVER (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night. Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman...
DENVER, CO
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Wagner, Smith, Zboril & More

Just when you don’t think the Boston Bruins could surprise you more in 2022-23, they continue to do so. Playing three games in four days in California, the Black and Gold swept their trip against the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks to improve to an NHL-best 32-4-4.
BOSTON, MA
Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm

It’s the new year and the NHL trade talk continues to heat up with players constantly being added to watch and trade lists. For the Toronto Maple Leafs and given where they’re currently in the standings, they’re expected to be buyers at the deadline in hopes of making a deep playoff run.
NASHVILLE, TN
Coyotes bring losing streak into matchup with the Senators

Ottawa Senators (18-19-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-21-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will try to end their six-game skid when they take on the Ottawa Senators. Arizona has a 13-21-5 record overall and a 7-5-2 record on its home ice....
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit

The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
DETROIT, MI
Sabres-Blue Jackets game rescheduled for April 14

NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that Game No. 547 between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. Originally scheduled for Dec. 27, the game was postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that closed the airport and prevented the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
BUFFALO, NY

