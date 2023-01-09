ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

Westhampton Beach Village Board Approves Special Exception for Condo Plan, Green Lights Outdoor Dining Plan

The Westhampton Beach Village Board last week unanimously granted a special exception permit for a 45-unit condo development, approved a measure to continue allowing local restaurants to use village sidewalks... more. Schmidt’s Market is heading west. Dan Schmidt, the owner and operator of Schmidt’s Market, which ... by Cailin Riley...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
27east.com

Going West: Schmidt’s Market Will Move Into Old Quogue Market

Schmidt’s Market is heading west. Dan Schmidt, the owner and operator of Schmidt’s Market, which was a staple in Southampton Village for 43 years before closing on October 21, confirmed... more. In January, Write America will close out a two-year run of weekly virtual conversations involving ... by...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

A Long List of Lies

There have been many excellent representatives in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which for many years included a bit of Suffolk County, taking in Huntington Town and a chunk of... more. The year 2022 was overshadowed for me — and I’m sure many others in Suffolk ... 2 Jan...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By Train In Bellport

A person was struck and killed by a train on Long Island. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 10:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 just east of Bellport Station. MTA officials said eastbound train 2720 struck an unauthorized person on the tracks, suspending service on the Montauk branch between Patchogue and Speonk for approximately two hours.
BELLPORT, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Farmingdale Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Farmingdale store. Four men allegedly stole four video game console units worth approximately $1,300 from Target, located at 100...
FARMINGDALE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Lake Grove man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child

Suffolk County Police arrested a Lake Grove man for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child in Selden on Jan. 10. An 11-year-old girl was approached by a man as she was walking home from Selden Middle School at approximately 3:25 p.m. The man ran up from behind the victim and allegedly made sexual propositions to her before she ran home. The man then left the scene in a motor vehicle, striking a pole as he fled.
LAKE GROVE, NY
andnowuknow.com

Lidl Plans to Open Largest Area Store in Long Island, New York

LONG ISLAND, NY - Germany-based retail chain Lidl has set its sights on the East Coast of the United States. As of next week, the grocer will be opening the doors of its newest location in the state of New York. Located in Deer Park, Long Island, the store will be Lidl’s largest in the region.
DEER PARK, NY
longislandadvance.net

Holtsville Hal’s famous prediction to be revealed

Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Hundreds will gather at the Holtsville Ecology Site on Thursday, Feb. 2, to hear highway superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro announce Holtsville …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
HOLTSVILLE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Man Wanted in Theft of $730 Scarf

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking  to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store. The man stole a scarf, valued at $730, from Louis Vuitton, at Walt Whitman Shops, on Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Community Says Farewell to Second Precinct Commander

  Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison joined Huntington leaders Monday night who gathered  to bid fond farewell to the Second Precinct commander, Inspector William Scrima, who has been promoted to a new job with the department. The popular Scrima, who has been in law Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Nesconset Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized a business in Nesconset in December. A man allegedly stole items from multiple storage lockers at the Public Storage, located at 770 Nesconset Highway...
NESCONSET, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Water District’s new rates in effect

The Riverhead Water District’s new two-tier rate structure took effect Jan. 1. Under the new structure, water district customers pay more per thousand gallons of water used if they exceed a certain threshold. Thresholds are set according to a customer’s meter size. The tier-one rate threshold for nearly...
RIVERHEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

A man and woman allegedly stole assorted items, including a kitchen aid mixer and a 50-inch television from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road on November 19. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store. A man allegedly stole an EGO snow blower from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, on December...
MEDFORD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy