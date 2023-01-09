Read full article on original website
Riverhead Town completes purchase of Second Street property from Peconic Bay Medical Center
The Town of Riverhead today closed on the purchase of the West Second Street site that will be the new Town Hall, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced this afternoon. The closing on the $20 million deal took place in the supervisor’s office. “This Town purchase will allow for the much-needed...
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Village Board Approves Special Exception for Condo Plan, Green Lights Outdoor Dining Plan
The Westhampton Beach Village Board last week unanimously granted a special exception permit for a 45-unit condo development, approved a measure to continue allowing local restaurants to use village sidewalks... more. Schmidt’s Market is heading west. Dan Schmidt, the owner and operator of Schmidt’s Market, which ... by Cailin Riley...
27east.com
Going West: Schmidt’s Market Will Move Into Old Quogue Market
Schmidt’s Market is heading west. Dan Schmidt, the owner and operator of Schmidt’s Market, which was a staple in Southampton Village for 43 years before closing on October 21, confirmed... more. In January, Write America will close out a two-year run of weekly virtual conversations involving ... by...
27east.com
A Long List of Lies
There have been many excellent representatives in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which for many years included a bit of Suffolk County, taking in Huntington Town and a chunk of... more. The year 2022 was overshadowed for me — and I’m sure many others in Suffolk ... 2 Jan...
Person Struck, Killed By Train In Bellport
A person was struck and killed by a train on Long Island. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 10:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 just east of Bellport Station. MTA officials said eastbound train 2720 struck an unauthorized person on the tracks, suspending service on the Montauk branch between Patchogue and Speonk for approximately two hours.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Farmingdale Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Farmingdale store. Four men allegedly stole four video game console units worth approximately $1,300 from Target, located at 100...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Lake Grove man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child
Suffolk County Police arrested a Lake Grove man for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child in Selden on Jan. 10. An 11-year-old girl was approached by a man as she was walking home from Selden Middle School at approximately 3:25 p.m. The man ran up from behind the victim and allegedly made sexual propositions to her before she ran home. The man then left the scene in a motor vehicle, striking a pole as he fled.
andnowuknow.com
Lidl Plans to Open Largest Area Store in Long Island, New York
LONG ISLAND, NY - Germany-based retail chain Lidl has set its sights on the East Coast of the United States. As of next week, the grocer will be opening the doors of its newest location in the state of New York. Located in Deer Park, Long Island, the store will be Lidl’s largest in the region.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone cracking down on illegal ATVs
New legislation in Suffolk County will allow for stricter penalties for illegal ATVs.
longislandadvance.net
Holtsville Hal’s famous prediction to be revealed
Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Hundreds will gather at the Holtsville Ecology Site on Thursday, Feb. 2, to hear highway superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro announce Holtsville …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
27east.com
Police Investigation Says Bullet That Struck Wainscott Home Came From Maidstone Gun Club
An investigation by East Hampton Town Police detectives into a bullet that struck a Wainscott home in August has concluded that the bullet came from an assault-style rifle fired a... more. The Maidstone Gun Club remains closed to members despite pleas by the club to lift ... 4 Jan 2023...
Suffolk County Water Authority receives $5 million from feds Calverton water extension
The Suffolk County Water Authority will received $5 million of federal funding to bring public water extension to homes in Calverton within the Town of Brookhaven, some of which have drinking water wells contaminated by toxic chemicals. The extension will benefit neighborhoods in the South River Road area south of...
Man Wanted in Theft of $730 Scarf
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store. The man stole a scarf, valued at $730, from Louis Vuitton, at Walt Whitman Shops, on Read More ...
The Town Board said no to a hearing on an important topic of major concern to hundreds of residents. Whose interests are being served?
How did Riverhead get to a place where a Town Board majority refuses to even hold a public hearing on something as vitally important and the subject of as much community interest as a proposed land use moratorium?. In effect, the Town Board in its 3-2 vote against scheduling a...
Thiele: Riverhead sets another land preservation tax revenue record, while the rest of the East End sees decline in 2022
Riverhead Town generated $7.89 million in Community Preservation Fund revenue in the first 11 months of 2022, breaking the yearly record it set in 2021, according to a report by Assembly Member Fred Thiele. Real estate transfers rose over 26% in the first 11 months of 2022 compared to 2021,...
Community Says Farewell to Second Precinct Commander
Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison joined Huntington leaders Monday night who gathered to bid fond farewell to the Second Precinct commander, Inspector William Scrima, who has been promoted to a new job with the department. The popular Scrima, who has been in law Read More ...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Nesconset Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized a business in Nesconset in December. A man allegedly stole items from multiple storage lockers at the Public Storage, located at 770 Nesconset Highway...
Riverhead Water District’s new rates in effect
The Riverhead Water District’s new two-tier rate structure took effect Jan. 1. Under the new structure, water district customers pay more per thousand gallons of water used if they exceed a certain threshold. Thresholds are set according to a customer’s meter size. The tier-one rate threshold for nearly...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
A man and woman allegedly stole assorted items, including a kitchen aid mixer and a 50-inch television from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road on November 19. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store. A man allegedly stole an EGO snow blower from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, on December...
