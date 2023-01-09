Suffolk County Police arrested a Lake Grove man for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child in Selden on Jan. 10. An 11-year-old girl was approached by a man as she was walking home from Selden Middle School at approximately 3:25 p.m. The man ran up from behind the victim and allegedly made sexual propositions to her before she ran home. The man then left the scene in a motor vehicle, striking a pole as he fled.

