'Drag Queen Story Hour' coming to Enoch Pratt Free Library

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An event called "Drag Queen Story Hour" is coming to the Canton Branch of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library. The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 14, at 4 p.m. Similar events have sparked controversy in Maryland and other states. Late last year, the Aspen Hill...
Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week returns January 13 – 22

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials have announced that the tastiest time of the season will soon return. Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week will be held Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 22, 2023. During Baltimore County’s 2023 Winter Restaurant Week, deals and special menu items will be available at more...
New crackdown on squeegee kids now in effect in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's new crackdown aimed at removing squeegee kids from city intersections went into effect on Tuesday. The crackdown turns six of the city's highly traveled intersections into 'no squeegee zones.'. However, at Pratt and President Streets Tuesday night, at least five squeegee kids were still clearing...
Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
A major concert is coming to Baltimore... but who is it?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A major concert is coming to Baltimore, and speculation is growing as to who it is. The concert will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. The date and time have not been announced yet. Baltimore City and state officials will announce the details of the concert...
Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market

Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now  the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene

Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
The Home Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens has a BIG CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT

A major concert announcement will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz, and Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan will reveal one of this fall’s biggest concerts coming to M&T Bank Stadium. The news has all of us wondering who it's going to be. Want to take a guess? Michael J.
Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
