Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CBS News
Baltimore mayor's office poaches top BOPA officer amid feud over MLK Day Parade
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott said Tuesday his office has appointed a head officer at the Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts to oversee cultural events in the city amid a feud over leadership decisions at the quasi-governmental agency. Tonya Miller Hall, currently the Chief Marketing and Programs Officer of...
Baltimore Mayor announces shakeup following MLK Day parade controversy
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts rebuffed Mayor Brandon Scott's demand to immediately remove its Chief Executive Officer, Donna Drew Sawyer.
BOPA to play no role in Baltimore MLK Day Parade
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade is back on after Mayor Brandon Scott took to social media with the decision.
Amid news of MLK parade continuing, BOPA CEO Donna Drew Sawyer resigns
The Board of Directors of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announces that CEO Donna Drew Sawyer has submitted her resignation.
Mayor announces MLK Day parade is back on days after its cancellation
Mayor Brandon Scott made the decision Sunday night after some were outraged by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts
foxbaltimore.com
'Drag Queen Story Hour' coming to Enoch Pratt Free Library
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An event called "Drag Queen Story Hour" is coming to the Canton Branch of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library. The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 14, at 4 p.m. Similar events have sparked controversy in Maryland and other states. Late last year, the Aspen Hill...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week begins Friday with special menus
MONKTON, Md. — Chefs across Baltimore County are cooking up special culinary treats in the week to come. Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week begins Friday and runs through Jan. 22. Chef Jerry Edwards at Manor Tavern in Monkton has something special ready for the event. "My favorite appetizer that...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week returns January 13 – 22
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials have announced that the tastiest time of the season will soon return. Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week will be held Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 22, 2023. During Baltimore County’s 2023 Winter Restaurant Week, deals and special menu items will be available at more...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Baltimore (MD)’s Oldest Firehouse Named Historic Landmark; Eligible for $5M for Renovations
Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation unanimously voted Tuesday for Engine Company 14 to become a historical landmark for being the oldest operating fire station in the city, clearing the way for millions in state money to renovate the building, thebaltimorebanner.com reported. The firehouse — which is more...
wypr.org
Driving through Baltimore City? Here are the new rules to know under the ‘squeegee ban’
Staff from Enoch Pratt Free Library's Light Street Branch educate kick-off event attendees about services available at the library. Manager, Will Johnson, says social workers and Legal-Aid lawyers are available for the public. Motorists across Baltimore City may not see many squeegee workers as the Baltimore City Police Department begins...
foxbaltimore.com
New crackdown on squeegee kids now in effect in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's new crackdown aimed at removing squeegee kids from city intersections went into effect on Tuesday. The crackdown turns six of the city's highly traveled intersections into 'no squeegee zones.'. However, at Pratt and President Streets Tuesday night, at least five squeegee kids were still clearing...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimoreans criticize cancellation of MLK parade; BOPA blames mayor’s office
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a statement from the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts. Baltimore residents are criticizing the cancellation of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. U. S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, whose district includes the parade route, issued a statement...
Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
foxbaltimore.com
A major concert is coming to Baltimore... but who is it?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A major concert is coming to Baltimore, and speculation is growing as to who it is. The concert will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. The date and time have not been announced yet. Baltimore City and state officials will announce the details of the concert...
Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market
Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
foxbaltimore.com
Virtual learning continues at Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore due to repairs
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public Shools alerted staff and students to updates about Frederick Douglass and Digital Harbor high schools. Virtual learning at Frederick Douglass High School will continue for two additional weeks, starting January 9th through Friday, January 20th. The extension will allow additional time for building...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee ban begins in 6 enforcement zones in Baltimore while compliance questions remain
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott’s squeegee enforcement took effect at six intersections across the city after months of conversations surrounding how to handle the issue. Squeegeeing has been an issue in Baltimore for years, but the tensions reached a tipping point in July 2022 following...
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
iheart.com
The Home Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens has a BIG CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT
A major concert announcement will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz, and Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan will reveal one of this fall’s biggest concerts coming to M&T Bank Stadium. The news has all of us wondering who it's going to be. Want to take a guess? Michael J.
foxbaltimore.com
Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
Comments / 0