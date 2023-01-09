ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

KFDX-KJTL Family mourns loss of News Director

By Darrell Franklin
By Darrell Franklin
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40edBA_0k7wRYjC00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved leader, our News Director Adam Bradshaw, 62.

Adam came to KFDX and Texoma’s Fox in the Spring of 2018. The Pride that Adam exemplified toward our tradition of excellence, both on-air and online, will forever be an inspiration to all of us. He loved the news business and was always available to share his wealth of information with a new generation of journalists.

Adam was an avid sports fan. His childhood hero was Walter Cronkite.

Adam was not only our helmsman, he was our mentor and friend.

