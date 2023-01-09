California Governor requests federal emergency declaration ahead of rainstorms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom submitted a request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration on Jan. 8 before a fifth atmospheric river is forecasted to arrive across the state.

Governor Newsom explained, “We are taking the threat from these storms seriously, and want to make sure that Californians stay vigilant as more storms head our way.”

The County of Santa Barbara has already issued an evacuation warning for high risk areas near burn scars ahead of the arrival of rain expected to be heaviest from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services has also dedicated emergency resources to these higher risk areas in the county.

Before you make your potential evacuation plans, Caltrans has an interactive map here to check on road conditions and closures.

The series of rainstorms have saturated the soil, prompting the National Weather Service to describe the approaching storm as expected to cause, "widespread and potentially significant flood impacts" across the state.

Storm-related events, such as flooding, have claimed the lives of 12 Californians since late December.

