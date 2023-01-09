ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Governor requests federal emergency declaration ahead of rainstorms

By Andrew Gillies
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTDBf_0k7wRKcG00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom submitted a request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration on Jan. 8 before a fifth atmospheric river is forecasted to arrive across the state.

Governor Newsom explained, “We are taking the threat from these storms seriously, and want to make sure that Californians stay vigilant as more storms head our way.”

The County of Santa Barbara has already issued an evacuation warning for high risk areas near burn scars ahead of the arrival of rain expected to be heaviest from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services has also dedicated emergency resources to these higher risk areas in the county.

Before you make your potential evacuation plans, Caltrans has an interactive map here to check on road conditions and closures.

The series of rainstorms have saturated the soil, prompting the National Weather Service to describe the approaching storm as expected to cause, "widespread and potentially significant flood impacts" across the state.

Storm-related events, such as flooding, have claimed the lives of 12 Californians since late December.

The post California Governor requests federal emergency declaration ahead of rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 8

Mirage
3d ago

maybe if the piece of crap didn't siphon the majority of federal funds meant for fire prevention, levy maintenance, and overall land management. Yet SoCal loves him even though 90% of the states tried removing him to save us more than once. SoCal brainwashing is real.

Reply
3
Related
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

TravelSkills 01-11-23 California's ban on 200,000 vehicles took effect last week

The roads are expected to see fewer vehicles now that a law passed years ago has come into effect.  Clean air regulations implemented by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2008 banned any diesel vehicles weighing over 14,000 pounds and built before 2010 from the roads beginning Jan. 1, 2023. This translates to about 200,000 vehicles, including 70,000 big rig trucks. “Diesel exhaust is responsible for 70% of the cancer risk from airborne toxics,” CARB stated. Opposing the move are trucking associations who question how this will hurt the industry as it’s still in recovery. They argue that “With the slowdown in the economy, it remains to be seen what the impact will be.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Biden declares emergency in California due to winter storm conditions

(KRON) — Sunday evening, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California due to the successive winter storms hitting the state, according to a statement from the White House. Biden ordered Federal assistance to help state, tribal and local response efforts to deal with the conditions brought on by the storms in the counties of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California reservoirs filling quickly from storms

Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10

A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo and more counties added to White House emergency declaration

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Efforts to boost response in California for a seemingly nonstop barrage of winter storms was approved for more counties Tuesday by the White House. The California Office of Emergency Services previously told ABC10 that more counties not included on the initial declaration could be added if needed. To that end, San Joaquin, Yolo, Sutter, Solano and Yuba counties were among those added to the amended declaration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Biden Administration approves federal disaster declaration amendment for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

The Biden-Harris Administration approved an amendment to California’s federal disaster declaration to include Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties due to rain and flood damage from the current storm. The post Biden Administration approves federal disaster declaration amendment for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Malek Sherif

The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes

The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

SoCalGas Warns Customers of Shockingly High Gas Bills

If you want to keep your home cozy and warm this winter season be prepared to pay a hefty price. “There’s no easy way to put this – January bills are likely to be higher than usual,” SoCalGas said in an email to customers on Monday. “An unprecedented cold snap caused natural gas market prices on the West Coast to more than double between December and January to a staggering 128%, the gas company continued. As a result, SoCalGas customers can expect to pay more than double what they did this time last year.
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy