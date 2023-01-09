Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
14-year-old girl shot in the head several times after she reportedly broke up with boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. (TCD) -- A teenager reportedly shot his 14-year-old girlfriend in the head several times because he was allegedly angry she broke up with him and posted on social media. According to the Racine Police Department, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 11:42 a.m., officers responded to 21st Street and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
80th and Hampton shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 11 near 80th Street and Hampton Avenue. It happened around 6:20 a.m. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, gun, suspected narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody following a police pursuit Tuesday night, Jan. 10 in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 49th Street and Chambers Street and ended in the area of 5th Street and Holt Avenue when the fleeing vehicle struck the curb and became disabled.
CBS 58
Suspect arrested in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the double homicide of two teenagers in South Milwaukee. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights on Dec. 29. Police say the...
Mother of 14-year-old Racine teen shot over a breakup speaks out
A walking miracle, that's what the mother of a 14-year-old girl is saying after her daughter survived being shot several times in the head by her teen boyfriend.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, police arrest suspect
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the homicides of two teen cousins on Dec. 29. Police said the man, who is from South Milwaukee, is being referred to the district attorney's office for first-degree intentional homicide charges. Cousins Jaelen...
Man found dead inside burned building near 26th and Greenfield identified
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) recently identified the man found dead in a building near 26th and Greenfield.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine 14-year-old shot girlfriend ‘multiple times in head:' complaint
RACINE, Wis. - Elia Olson, 14, of Racine, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot his girlfriend, 14, in the head multiple times on Jan. 8 near S. 21st Street and Memorial Drive. Prosecutors say the victim, who was able to talk with investigators "despite...
CBS 58
Police say robbery may be motive for shooting at 8th and Hayes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:18 p.m. near 8th and Hayes. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say robbery may be the motive for this shooting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting, family sues department: 'They lied'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is having a hard time getting ahold of public records after a man died during a run-in with police on Aug. 26, 2022. The family of that man, DeShaunte Adams, has now filed a lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department. Police said Adams shot himself...
14-year-old boy charged as adult after shooting teen over breakup in Racine
A 14-year-old boy is being charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after shooting his girlfriend, a 14-year-old girl.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate death of 20-year-old woman in Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman late Sunday night in the Walker's Point neighborhood. It happened at about 11:50 p.m. near South Third and Mineral streets. Family identified the woman who died as Neimah Jones. Milwaukee police initially said this was a fatal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8th and Hayes shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 9 near 8th and Hayes. It happened at approximately 11:18 p.m. The victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. This investigation is ongoing, however, it may...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian injured near 27th and Layton
MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 27th and Layton on Sunday night, Jan. 8. Milwaukee police said the hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank near 26th and Wisconsin
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit, crash near 50th and Clarke, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man was arrested and injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday evening, Jan. 9 near 50th and Clarke. Police said the pursuit started near 44th and Hope around 6 p.m. It came to an end when the fleeing driver hit a fence. Suspected drugs...
Man wanted for New Year's Day bar shooting in Racine that left 2 dead
Law enforcement officials are looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that left two people dead inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on New Year's Day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postal worker killed, man charged waives hearing
MILWAUKEE - One of three people federally charged in connection to Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross' death appeared in court Tuesday, Jan. 10. Charles Ducksworth's attorney waived his preliminary hearing, the appearance lasting only three minutes. The attorney and family declined to comment. A 29-page federal criminal complaint details how...
wwisradio.com
Three Shot, Two Killed in Latest Milwaukee Shootings
(Milwaukee, WI) — It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
Comments / 0