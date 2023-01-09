ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

80th and Hampton shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 11 near 80th Street and Hampton Avenue. It happened around 6:20 a.m. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, police arrest suspect

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the homicides of two teen cousins on Dec. 29. Police said the man, who is from South Milwaukee, is being referred to the district attorney's office for first-degree intentional homicide charges. Cousins Jaelen...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine 14-year-old shot girlfriend ‘multiple times in head:' complaint

RACINE, Wis. - Elia Olson, 14, of Racine, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot his girlfriend, 14, in the head multiple times on Jan. 8 near S. 21st Street and Memorial Drive. Prosecutors say the victim, who was able to talk with investigators "despite...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Police say robbery may be motive for shooting at 8th and Hayes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:18 p.m. near 8th and Hayes. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say robbery may be the motive for this shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting, family sues department: 'They lied'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is having a hard time getting ahold of public records after a man died during a run-in with police on Aug. 26, 2022. The family of that man, DeShaunte Adams, has now filed a lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department. Police said Adams shot himself...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

8th and Hayes shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 9 near 8th and Hayes. It happened at approximately 11:18 p.m. The victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. This investigation is ongoing, however, it may...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian injured near 27th and Layton

MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 27th and Layton on Sunday night, Jan. 8. Milwaukee police said the hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pursuit, crash near 50th and Clarke, man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A man was arrested and injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday evening, Jan. 9 near 50th and Clarke. Police said the pursuit started near 44th and Hope around 6 p.m. It came to an end when the fleeing driver hit a fence. Suspected drugs...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee postal worker killed, man charged waives hearing

MILWAUKEE - One of three people federally charged in connection to Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross' death appeared in court Tuesday, Jan. 10. Charles Ducksworth's attorney waived his preliminary hearing, the appearance lasting only three minutes. The attorney and family declined to comment. A 29-page federal criminal complaint details how...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Three Shot, Two Killed in Latest Milwaukee Shootings

(Milwaukee, WI) — It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy