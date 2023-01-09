Read full article on original website
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball game against No. 1 South Carolina officially sold out
Hope you already got your tickets to the national championship rematch between the UConn women's basketball team and No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Hartford's XL Center, because the game is officially sold out. UConn made the announcement Tuesday. The game will be on FOX, with a...
Waterbury, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Waterbury. The Ansonia High School basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on January 10, 2023, 12:30:00. The Ansonia High School basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on January 10, 2023, 14:15:00.
Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events
A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said...
hamlethub.com
Bethel Resident Mary Sortino Named to University of Bridgeport's Fall 2022 President's List
Mary Sortino, of Bethel, was named to the University of Bridgeport's Fall 2022 President's List. Sortino was among more than 300 students named to the Fall 2022 President's List. To be named to the President's List, a student must maintain a term grade point average of 3.7 or higher. The...
Trumbull resident wins $2M in Powerball
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Winner, winner! A Trumbull resident won a $2 million Powerball prize on Tuesday, according to the official Connecticut Lottery website. The winning ticket was secured at the Cumberland Farms in Fairfield, the website states. And for the lucky winner’s privacy, their name was not announced online. For those of us still […]
Community college students concerned over tuition costs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the cost of attending state universities continues to rise, community college students in Connecticut worry that they are next even though there isn’t a proposal to raise tuition. Students rallied in Hartford Wednesday, saying they’d hurt from a tuition hike. “Please don’t hurt us by not allowing us to serve […]
New Britain Herald
Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
New Britain Herald
Deborah 'Debbie' Kowalewski
Deborah “Debbie” Kowalewski, 66, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, in New Britain. Debbie was the daughter of the late Theodore Engwall and Lenore (Carlin) Engwall. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother Robert “Bob” Engwall. She is survived by her children David Kowalewski of New Britain, Steven Kowalewski and fiancé Emma Klinkhamer of Providence, RI, and Christine Freire and her husband James of Leesburg, VA, her three grandchildren that she cherished, Maria Freire, Isabella Freire, and Ana Freire, her niece Ansley Engwall of Colombia, SC, her sister-in-law Kyle Barnett of Hartsville, SC, her Uncle Roy Engwall and Aunt Pat Engwall of New Britain, several cousins, and her wonderful friends Richard and Lynn Corcoran of Farmington.
New Britain Herald
Dolores 'Dee' Anna (Dranginis) Knopf
Dolores “Dee” Anna (Dranginis) Knopf of Kensington, beloved wife of the late Harvey R. Knopf, entered into eternal life on Dec. 27, 2022. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, daughter of the late John and Anna (O’Krongley) Dranginis, she grew up and attended schools in New Britain. She was a 1961 graduate of New Britain High School, and the Hartford Modern PBX and Receptionist School of Business.
John Fonfara announces he's running for mayor of Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — State Senator John Fonfara announced Monday that he's running for Hartford mayor after 36 years of representing the city in the state legislature. Fonfara is a Democrat-- representing Hartford and Wethersfield, and he says he is committed to serving the people of the capital city, after having represented them in both the state house and senate for decades.
1 shot on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is in stable condition after being shot Sunday afternoon, according to Hartford police. The man arrived at the hospital at about 4:50 p.m. after being shot in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court, according to police. He had been shot once. Anyone with information is […]
Ex-Connecticut Charter School CEO Gets Life For Kidnapping Four Women In 1984
Michael Sharpe, 71, was convicted of attacking four women in their homes in June and July of 1984 in Windsor, Bloomfield, Middletown and Rocky Hill, Connecticut. A Connecticut man who was convicted of abducting four women in 1984 was handed a life sentence this week. Michael Sharpe, 71, received a...
'It’s frightening' | 4th-grade boy found with knife on school bus in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. — A fourth-grade boy in Norwich brought a knife onto a school bus Tuesday morning which prompted an immediate response from police and school officials. The Board of Education then sent a message to parents on how to prevent similar incidents from happening again. "I’m almost about...
State Rep. 'Q' Williams to take 'Final Ride' on Wednesday
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The body of State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams will take a final ride from his hometown to the State Capitol in Hartford Wednesday to honor his memory and legacy according to his family. Williams died last week in a car crash on Rt. 9...
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Jan 9th to 15th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, January 9, 2023 to Sunday, January 15th include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are as shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
New Britain Herald
Kerry M. Sheridan
Kerry M. Sheridan, 76, of New Britain, husband of Vicky Sheridan passed away on Friday (Dec. 23, 2022). Besides his wife Vicky, Kerry also leaves two daughters, Laurie and Mirabai (Karen) Sheridan, a grandson Nicholas Rinaldini; a sister, and a brother. Funeral services with Military Honors will be held Saturday...
New Britain Herald
Victoria (Godek) Kiel
Victoria (Godek) Kiel, 90, of Berlin, loving wife of David Kiel for a blissful 65 years, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at Autumn Lake in New Britain, after a short illness. Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Raczkowski) Godek. She was a resident of Meriden and Berlin, and a long-time member of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain.
NBC Connecticut
Route 97 in Norwich to be Closed for Hours Due to Crash, Damaged Utility Pole
Route 97 in Norwich is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time on Wednesday after a crash that damaged a utility pole. Occum Fire Department said the closure is expected to last approximately 12 to 13 hours. According to fire officials, the crash involves a utility pole...
Eyewitness News
$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT on Tuesday
GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A $3 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Connecticut on Tuesday, the CT Lottery announced. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions winner was sold at the Cumberland Farms on 19 Hartford Street. The workers at Cumberland Farms are happy. They said they have loyal...
darientimes.com
Gomes passes $100K goal in bid to unseat Ganim as Bridgeport mayor
BRIDGEPORT — With the help of a $1,000 check he cut to himself, John Gomes' mayoral campaign raised $100,304 since it launched Dec. 1, rapidly and aggressively eating into his ex-employer Joe Ganim's financial lead. The candidates' year-end finance reports are due to the town clerk Tuesday. Gomes' treasurer...
