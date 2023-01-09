Read full article on original website
Eagle County commissioners say they’ll prioritize early childhood education with lodging tax funds
County voters in November approved a new lodging tax. Now it’s time to determine how that money is spent. The tax, levied in unincorporated Eagle County and the town of Gypsum — the only of the county’s towns without a lodging tax — is expected to raise $3 million in its first year.
Expect Eagle County’s building codes to change in the name of reducing greenhouse gas emissions
Eagle County is falling short of its climate action goals. New building codes may spur some progress. The Eagle County Commissioners Monday heard a presentation about a recent state law and what new building codes may look like, and whether, and how, those codes might exceed the legal requirements. John...
School district receives federal grant to help recruit, retain school-based clinicians
Eagle County School District is receiving a boost from the federal government to help recruit and retain its school-based clinicians. This week, it was announced that the district received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s school-based mental health grant program. The district will be awarded $785,304 each year for the next five years.
Letter: Animal Services Advisory Committee taking applications for open seats
The Eagle County Animal Services Committee is currently accepting applications for two open seats on the committee. Applications are due Jan. 27, 2023, and can be found at Eaglecounty.us/animalservices/advisorycommittee. The committee serves as a liaison and ambassador between Eagle County Animal Services and the community. The committee also advises the...
Vail Symposium says goodbye to Kris Sabel after successful 6-year run
The Vail Symposium is celebrating the retirement of its former executive director Kris Sabel this week, recognizing his contributions over six years with one of the valley’s oldest nonprofit organizations. Sabel joined the small but mighty Vail Symposium team in 2016 after 15 years as the executive director of...
The knowns, unknowns of how Universal Preschool will look in Eagle County￼
Changes are coming this year to early childhood education as Colorado prepares to roll out Universal Preschool in the fall. While not completely “universal,” as the name might suggest, the program will provide tuition credits for all 4-year-olds (and some 3-year-olds) attending preschool across the state. The program...
Vail looks to create artists in residency program with proposed studio in Ford Park￼
Vail is on its way to bringing an Artist in Residency program to the town, which it hopes will further its mission of enhancing its cultural vitality. On Tuesday, members of the Vail Town Council expressed their support for a first look and proposed design of the Artist in Residency Studio in Ford Park.
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Romer: New regulations for businesses in 2023
Twenty laws passed by the Colorado legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis last year go into full or partial effect as of Jan. 1, and local sales taxes are changing for most of the Eagle River Valley. They cover a broad array of topics, and here is a look at a few new regulations and rules that business owners and operators should be aware of for 2023.
Wondering what 2023 might bring? Erik Peterson joins Vail Symposium to give some answers
When: Wednesday, Jan.11, 6-7:30 p.m. More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information. The past few years have been a bit volatile with a global pandemic, war in Ukraine, inflation in the U.S. and more. However, as daunting as present-day challenges are, we also need to think about what’s next in 2023. Prognosticator extraordinaire Erik Peterson will do exactly that in a no-holds-barred presentation with Vail Symposium on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Vail Interfaith Chapel.
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
VMS speaker series welcomes former director of international admissions
IF YOU GO... What: Becky Munsterer Sabky as part of the Vail Mountain School Speaker Series When: Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Where: Peter Abuisi Theater, VMS More info: Click here to RSVP. Vail Mountain School is hosting Becky Munsterer Sabky as part of the Vail Mountain School Speaker Series...
East West Hospitality moves into new headquarters
East West Hospitality recently moved into its new 7,000-square-foot space, Hospitality House, at the Seasons building in Avon. The company hosted its grand opening celebration in November after completing a multi-million-dollar buildout. East West Hospitality has also secured another 5,832 square feet for expansion to be completed in 2023. Located...
Vail Valley Charitable Fund holds fundraiser to support local resident with quadriplegia
The Vail Valley Charitable Foundation is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 14, to raise money for Brian Biggs, a 23-year-old Eagle County native who severely injured his spinal cord during a rafting trip in June 2022, leaving him with quadriplegia. Biggs grew up in the valley and graduated from...
Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site
Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.
Large slash piles to be burned north of Vail this week￼
Firefighters with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are planning to burn large slash piles this week beginning Tuesday about 4 miles northwest of Vail along Red and White Mountain Road (NFSR 734). Smoke and potentially flames could be visible from Vail and the Interstate 70 corridor. “We...
VIDEO: Sun Down Bowl run under the new lift line at Vail
Vail Daily newspaper reporter John LaConte takes a cruise through Sun Down Bowl, checking out the new lift (not yet running), which will be called Sun Down Express No. 17.
Colorado spot dubbed 'bucket list' place to drink on international list
According to Wine Enthusiast, one of the top 'bucket list' spots to consume an alcoholic beverage worldwide is located in Colorado. Their list sought to highlight some of the most unique places to drink around the globe, giving nods to spots for their theatrical presentation, the history of the destination, and even the 'longest bar.'
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
Bindu memorial film night to premiere Vail freeride competitor Kevin Nichols’ new film ‘Dropping’ on Friday
The annual Bindu Sky Pomeroy Memorial film night is returning Friday to Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, where Pomeroy is remembered as a beloved educator who continues to inspire his former students. Among those students is Kevin Nichols who, after Pomeroy was killed in a snowboarding accident in 2018, went...
