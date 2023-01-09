ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minturn, CO

Vail Daily

Romer: New regulations for businesses in 2023

Twenty laws passed by the Colorado legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis last year go into full or partial effect as of Jan. 1, and local sales taxes are changing for most of the Eagle River Valley. They cover a broad array of topics, and here is a look at a few new regulations and rules that business owners and operators should be aware of for 2023.
COLORADO STATE
Wondering what 2023 might bring? Erik Peterson joins Vail Symposium to give some answers

When: Wednesday, Jan.11, 6-7:30 p.m. More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information. The past few years have been a bit volatile with a global pandemic, war in Ukraine, inflation in the U.S. and more. However, as daunting as present-day challenges are, we also need to think about what’s next in 2023. Prognosticator extraordinaire Erik Peterson will do exactly that in a no-holds-barred presentation with Vail Symposium on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Vail Interfaith Chapel.
VAIL, CO
East West Hospitality moves into new headquarters

East West Hospitality recently moved into its new 7,000-square-foot space, Hospitality House, at the Seasons building in Avon. The company hosted its grand opening celebration in November after completing a multi-million-dollar buildout. East West Hospitality has also secured another 5,832 square feet for expansion to be completed in 2023. Located...
AVON, CO
Large slash piles to be burned north of Vail this week￼

Firefighters with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are planning to burn large slash piles this week beginning Tuesday about 4 miles northwest of Vail along Red and White Mountain Road (NFSR 734). Smoke and potentially flames could be visible from Vail and the Interstate 70 corridor. “We...
VAIL, CO
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
