thecomeback.com
Packers WR has blunt response to Aaron Rodgers question
While Allen Lazard initially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going not getting selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was waived before the season began. So, for all intents and purposes, the Green Bay Packers is the only NFL organization he’s ever played for. But when the next NFL season kicks off, Lazard doesn’t know if that will still be true.
Seahawks fans show massive gratitude to Lions with their wallets
The Seattle Seahawks are going to the playoffs. On top of Geno Smith, they have the Detroit Lions to thank for defeating the Green Bay Packers, which allowed them to get into the playoffs. Numerous Seahawks fans are showing their appreciation for the Lions with some donations. Many have sent...
ESPN’s Louis Riddick Reacts to Ejection by Packers’ Quay Walker
The linebacker’s action came days after a trainer performed life-saving CPR on Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents Announced
The Green Bay Packers had their season end in heartbreaking fashion, getting their playoff hopes spoiled by Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions at home. We discussed previously how the Packers were a team with no direction, plan or identity. Now, they have a long offseason to figure it out. The silver lining is that a third-place divisional finish theoretically means easier opponents in the Green Bay Packers 2023 schedule.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd: “I don’t think the Packers want to go young, what they want was a more committed quarterback. Aaron is no longer committed in the offseason as much as Burrow, Herbert, Allen, or Mahomes. He’s also getting older, he’ll be 39 next year. In any industry, when you combine aging and less committed you unravel fast. Aaron was 15th in the league in passer rating, and he’s now a bad fourth quarter quarterback in big games. Aaron has always relied on his arm and his talent, he’s brushed off playcalls for years. You used to be able to get away with that. When Aaron won his last Super Bowl the average passer rating in the NFL was 84. It’s brushing up against 90 now. The quarterbacks are better, the good ones are all in their prime, the good ones are more committed, the good ones are younger, and they're better athletes. Aaron is not aging particular well, I’m sorry, because he’s not as committed. Aaron kind of relies on his natural gifts. Seven or eight years ago that was easier to do but today the schemes are better, the offense is better, the quarterbacks are better, and Aaron ISN’T. The dirty little secret is he’s never truly committed to film study like Burrow, who lives for it, like Brady, like Herbert, like Russell Wilson, like Peyton Manning… He’s not as committed to film study, and I got that from someone inside the building. He’s relied on his arm, his brain, and his talent. The Packers don’t want ‘younger’ at quarterback, they want more ‘committed.’ They’re going to arguably draft a wide receiver or tight end with two of their first three picks. Is Aaron going to be there in the offseason or do we have to go through this dance again where he doesn’t really connect until Thanksgiving? I think they want Aaron back, I think they’d like Aaron back if they had some assurances that he’s not going on more retreats and he’s going to be all-in. If they got assurances on commitment they’d bring him back, but there are no assurances with Aaron. The last 4-5 years he talks retirement six times a year.” (Full Segment Above)
Detroit Lions First-Round 2023 NFL Draft Order Established
The Detroit Lions will have two first-round draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Early Packers 2023 Mock Draft
Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers season ended in disappointment, and there are many changes that are needed in order for this team to compete for the Super Bowl next season. While I don't think these changes will take place, it is clear that the team from a personnel standpoint could look very different, due to the number of free agents and the salary cap situation. With this in mind, we have a very early Green Bay Packers mock draft 2023.
Kyle Shanahan Has Brutally Honest Admission On The Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are set to face off for the third time this season — this time in the first round of the playoffs. The Seahawks will travel to San Francisco to face off against their arch rivals on Saturday, setting up one of the most intriguing first-round matchups in ...
NBC26
What does it take to be named the ultimate Packers fan?
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — How obsessed is too obsessed? Packers Super Fan Brittany Bogan says there is no such thing. The Packer Fan base without a doubt is one of a kind. Everything from decked-out living rooms to life-size cutouts, Packers fans have it all. Which makes landing a spot in a Packers Fan Hall of Fame that much more fulfilling.
Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
thecomeback.com
Detroit Lions savagely troll Aaron Rodgers after keeping Packers out of playoffs
Spite can be a great motivator and the Detroit Lions had that Sunday night. If they weren’t going to make the playoffs, they would make sure their rivals weren’t getting in, either. That’s exactly what happened at Lambeau Field as the Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers 20-16...
Kotaku
Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams Defends Pokémon From Disrespect
NFL pro Jamaal Williams started 2023 right: By beating the hell out of the Chicago Bears and coming out in a post-game interview as a huge weeb gamer. He wasn’t just willing to admit that he played Pokémon like the rest of us, he was ready to defend its honor in front of a clueless reporter.
