ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Lake Shasta level rises; Redding rainfall total twice normal since Jan. 1

By Damon Arthur, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

Something unusual happened in Shasta County over the past nine days.

North State residents have slogged through three years of a drought that has killed crops, emptied lakes and forced severe water cutbacks on residents who just wanted to water their lawns or grow a few tomatoes.

The drought is not over, but the amount of rain that has fallen over the region since Jan. 1 has brought at least one small measurement of good news.

As of Monday morning, 3.72 inches of rain had fallen from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9 at the Redding Regional Airport, more than double the the 1.53 inches that normally falls this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

The rainfall total from Oct. 1 to Jan. 9 was also above normal, according to the weather service. As of Sunday, Redding was sitting at 14.5 inches since Oct. 1; the normal for that period is 13.29 inches.

Despite all the recent rain, the U.S. Drought Monitor isn't giving the Northern California any good news. Like a big blob of spilled ink, the drought monitor map of California showed a lake of red covering most of the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, the color indicating the area is not in a moderate or severe drought, but an even worse "extreme" drought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecJUf_0k7wQrL600

Eric Kurth, a weather service meteorologist in Sacramento, said his agency doesn't make make the call on droughts.

"But I can tell you that we have gotten quite a bit of beneficial rainfall in recent weeks, and the snowpack has gone up. Those are ingredients in looking at drought, but that's not something we declare," Kurth said. "So I can just say that we've certainly got some beneficial improvements in terms of how much rainfall, how much snow we've got, and soil moisture has improved."

The amount of rainfall in Redding this year is still below the 14.77 inches Redding received from Oct. 1 to Jan. 9 last year, Kurth said. The weather service considers Oct. 1 to be the start of the water year and also measures rainfall totals from that date.

Most of the rain Redding received in fall and winter 2021-22 happened in October, Kurth said. Very little rain fell in January, February and March of 2022, deepening the drought.

"At this point last year, we were dry and setting record high temperatures. It was warm and dry for several months for our wettest time of the year," he said.

Unlike last year, though, periods of rain are expected to continue through the rest of January 2023, Kurth said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PWqc_0k7wQrL600

"I could say with good assurance that we're not going to end up with a dry January this year. That is very clear," Kurth said.

In the coming week, the Redding area could see as much as 2 inches of rain through Tuesday and up to 5 inches by Sunday, he said.

The recent rains have also helped to slowly fill Lake Shasta, an important reservoir not only for the Redding area, but the entire state. Since Jan. 1 the water level in the lake rose about 11 feet due to the rain.

The lake level rose about 2 feet from Sunday to Monday. Some of that could be due to 2.64 inches of rain falling at Shasta Dam during the same time period.

As of Sunday, Lake Shasta was 37% full and 62% of average for the date, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Many local water agencies, including the city of Redding, Bella Vista Water District and other smaller water districts receive water that is held behind Shasta Dam. When the lake level gets too low due to a dearth of rainfall, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has to reduce water deliveries to local agencies.

Water deliveries from the lake were reduced to historically low levels in 2022 due to the drought. The Bella Vista Water District, which serves residents from east Redding to Palo Cedro and Bella Vista, had its bureau water cut to zero, with the district receiving only enough from the agency to meet health and safety standards.

The Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District, which provides water to farms in southern Shasta and northern Tehama counties, also did not receive water last year and consequently did not deliver any water to its customers for the first time in 106 years.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Lake Shasta level rises; Redding rainfall total twice normal since Jan. 1

Comments / 5

steve waldron
3d ago

now maybe if they hold the water back and dont let it all run down the river but than again they get federal assistance for water shortages

Reply
5
Susan Mayberry
2d ago

We've had more rain and snow than last year.Don't worry,Newsome will drain Shasta Lake again this year.Newsome shouldn't even be in office.Not only will he do his usual,Nothing.He'll make things worse.Keep an eye on lake levels,I mean drive out to one's near you,take pictures.Pay attention people.

Reply
3
Thomas Barrett
2d ago

If Communistafornia was using their brains, they wouldn't release all the water like they've done in the past, and then cry to Oregon Washington to give them water

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet & windy Wednesday

Keep your umbrella handy and make sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go on our slick roads before you head out the door Wednesday. A wet system off the coast will continue to draw rain and snow showers into northern California today, and will also leave us with another day of breezy to gusty south winds. We had a lull in the wet weather overnight, but rain has started to track back into the interior of northern California early Wednesday. Our rain and snow showers will be heavy at times, but light to moderate rain and snow is projected for the majority of the day. Some of the heaviest and most widespread valley rain will fall before you even head out the door for your morning commute, but pockets of heavy rain will accompany our widespread showers through the day. The heaviest rain and snow will be in store for our higher elevations late this afternoon through this evening, but light to moderate showers are also projected to persist across the valley. We'll also have sustained winds out of the south to 25mph and the potential for gusts up to 35mph through mid day. Winds will become lighter for your afternoon. A Flood Watch will go back into effect in the valley, foothills and Sierra at 10am Wednesday and is currently set to last through noon Thursday. Flood Watch in effect in Trinity County through 4am Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will stay in effect for the northern Sierra, Lassen County and Plumas County through 4am Thursday. Northern Trinity County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10pm Wednesday, and areas of Siskiyou County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7pm Wednesday. Up to a foot and a half of snow will be possible during these timeframes above 4500', and travel impacts are looking likely in our higher elevations through at least late tonight. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to low 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones Wednesday morning. High temperatures are only projected to climb into the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to lower 40's in most of our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon. The potential for showers will diminish late Wednesday for most of northern California but areas closest to the coast and the far northern end of the valley in Shasta County could continue to get rainfall through Thursday.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating

The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Plumas County News

Atmospheric river hits Chester

According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
CHESTER, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama

TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
TEHAMA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Water levels rise to 178 feet at Woodson Bridge

CORNING, Calif. - Another round of rain and wind slammed the community Saturday night. Many people headed to Vina-Woodson Bridge ahead of the storm to see how water levels along the Sacramento River were looking. As of Sunday evening the water level at Woodson Bridge has risen to 178 feet,...
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
actionnewsnow.com

People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Heavy rain and winds hit parts of Tehama County on Saturday night, including the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home & RV Park. The park is just a few hundred feet from the Sacramento River. People living at the park said the river rose less than they feared in this last round of rain, but they are staying vigilant.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County bridge compromised Monday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flournoy Avenue bridge collapses, road closed

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. CAL FIRE crews...
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

Empower Tehama opens third location in southern Tehama County

CORNING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Empower Tehama had the ribbon cutting for their new location in southern Tehama County. Executive Director at Empower Tehama, Michelle Brown, told KRCR just how many services this new location will provide. “From legal services to therapy services, to victim advocacy services, we will be able to provide sexual assault services, so we are very excited.”
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Another Round Of Rain And Wind Arrives Tonight

The clouds are starting to fill the sky from our next storm. Moisture is already starting to arrive in the mountains after a rather mild, but windy day. This next storm this evening will bring strong winds and more rain, heavy at times. Wind wise, the closer to the delta you get, the stronger the winds will be. From a rain perspective, we could see an additional 1-3 inches by Monday morning. A flood watch is in effect due to the rain this evening and the rain to come through Wednesday. Lows tonight dip into the upper 40s for most of the valley, not moving too much given the clouds helping trap the heat this evening.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power outage closes Shasta College’s Redding Campus

REDDING, Calif. - Shasta College’s Main Campus in Redding is closed on Monday due to a power outage. The college said the power is estimated to be restored at 7 p.m. The campus will be closed until power is restored. This is a developing story. Action News Now will...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Police face challenges clearing out homeless camp in north Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Community Law Enforcement Officers have been working to clear a homeless encampment in north Redding. Hidden and out of sight of the public eye, a homeless community has settled on property located on Masonic Avenue near Lake Boulevard. Police are aiming to clear out...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People in Tehama County preparing for floods

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police warn homeless campers of rising waters

REDDING, Calif. - Some homeless people in Redding were warned of rising waters at the Olney Creek Bridge Monday morning. The Redding Police Department said the public works liaison and community work program teamed up to warn homeless people about the rising waters under the Highway 273 bridges over Olney Creek and Clear Creek.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy