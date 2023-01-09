ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Jacque Vaughn Provides Injury Update On Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

After the Brooklyn Nets beat the Miami Heat, Jacque Vaughn provided an injury update on Kevin Durant.

On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Miami Heat 102-101 in Florida.

However, the more significant concern was that 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant left the game with a knee injury and did not return (in the second half).

After the win, Jacque Vaughn met with the media and was asked about Durant.

"He didn't finish the game, just right knee; he'll get evaluated tomorrow," Vaughn said.

Vaughn also included that the evaluation would likely include imaging.

"I did not inquire about the knee or anything," he said. "Don't want to speculate. I'm gonna knock on some wood and see what happens tomorrow."

With the victory, the Nets have now won 14 of their last 15 games and are 27-13 in 40 games this season.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and only one game behind Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Durant exited after playing 30 minutes, and he finished his night with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

He is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest in 38 games.

In addition, the former Texas star is also shooting 55.9% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.

The Nets will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Celtics at Barclays Center.

However, before the matchup, the Celtics will still play two more games (against the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans).

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
