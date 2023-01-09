Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
dawgnation.com
WATCH: QB Brock Vandagriff shares immediate plans, value of Georgia quarterbacks room
LOS ANGELES — Brock Vandagriff places more value in being a Georgia quarterback than any numbers could possible quantify, and that’s why he’s not planning on going anywhere anytime soon. It’s also why Vandagriff, despite playing just 11 snaps in three games this season, has always been...
Recruits React to UGAs Dominating National Title Performance
Some noteworthy recruits were more than pleased with UGAs historic victory over TCU in the national title game.
AccessAtlanta
Shaq to eat horned frog after losing UGA vs. TCU bet
While most of us are wishing we could relive Monday’s game all over again, Shaq is probably wishing he didn’t go against the now, back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and make a bet to eat a horned frog if UGA came out on top. While some may...
dawgnation.com
Javon Bullard demonstrates the importance of in-state recruiting for Georgia: ‘I couldn’t dream this big’
LOS ANGELES — Perhaps the most impressive stat from Monday’s 65-7 Georgia win has to do with defensive back Javon Bullard. The sophomore defensive back came down with two interceptions in the first half, along with a fumble recovery. Those plays were a big reason he won defensive MVP honors for the second-straight game.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares plan with Georgia football transfers coming and some soon to be going
LOS ANGELES — Georgia football transfers are coming — and some will soon be going —in the wake of the Bulldogs’ 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU on Monday night. As hard as it might be to imagine football players not wanting to be a...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart tips hand on Georgia quarterback position: mobility a priority
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia QB situation sounds as uncertain in the aftermath of the Bulldogs 65-7 win over TCU as it did a year ago. Coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week “it will take its course,” adding that “we’ve got a lot of time to prepare for that,” an indicator things remain up in the air.
Georgia Bulldogs fans line up for rare chance at photo with championship trophy
ATHENS, Ga — There was a long line of customers at the Kroger on Alps Road in Athens Wednesday, but they weren’t there for great sales on groceries. College football’s National Championship Trophy was on display. It’s a beauty, and for the second year in a row, it’s the property of the Georgia Bulldogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships
Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
dawgnation.com
‘Embarrassment of riches’ around Stetson Bennett has TCU defense leaning toward simplicity
LOS ANGELES — Joe Gillespie looks at the Georgia offense, and the TCU defensive coordinator sees lots of problems for his Horned Frogs to solve in tonight’s championship game. “The variety of what we’re going to get to see, all the shifts and the motions and the variety...
Football player injured in Bulldogs game 7 years ago happy to cheer Dawgs to championship
ATHENS, Ga. — Many folks grow up bleeding red and black. Some have to be won over, like Devon Gales. Seven years ago, he was injured playing against UGA. “I knew we were going to win,” said Gales. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Georgia football: Lee Corso picks winner of National Championship
Georgia football fans may not care who Lee Corso picks in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but pick he a team did. Lee Corso is a staple on the ESPN College GameDay set, and despite recent health issues, he’s as feisty as ever and loves firing up the crowd with his analysis and, at times, good-natured ribbing.
Georgians react to UGA winning 2023 National Championship
ATLANTA — On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs beat Texas Christian University for a back-to-back win in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia becomes the first team to repeat as champions in the CFP era and the first team to repeat since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. Fans...
Bulldogs fans in Athens gather for watch party at Stegeman Coliseum
ATHENS, Ga. — Many University of Georgia students are watching the championship game in Athens together at Stegeman Coliseum. Standing on any street corner in Athens will have you seeing red. “Walking on campus, you can feel the atmosphere,” freshman Jacob Gilbert told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims. “Everyone’s excited....
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs greeted with full honors landing in Atlanta
The back-to-back national champions Georgia Bulldogs landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a day after their historic win. The team was greeted with full honors and a water cannon salute.
Quavo shouts out nephew Takeoff on the field of Georgia’s championship celebration
LOS ANGELES — Migos rapper Quavo commemorated his nephew Takeoff on the field as the Georgia Bulldogs celebrated a national title on Monday night. in Los Angeles. Amid falling confetti and championship celebration, Quavo was asked how he was feeling and responded, “Long Live the Rocket,” commemorating the fallen rapper and family member.
WMAZ
Who is singing the national anthem in the 2023 College Football Playoff Championship?
ATLANTA — It took 40 years for the Georgia Bulldogs to take home the 2022 trophy in last year's nail-biting National Championship. Now, fans are getting ready to be at the edge of their seats as the team attempts to pull a back-to-back win Monday night. The Dawgs will...
UGA fans can score free coffee with Dunkin' ahead of National Championship
ATLANTA — UGA fans can score a free coffee at Dunkin' Monday to recharge right before the National Championship game. The chain said select locations across Georgia are offering a free medium hot or iced coffee. Fans can also purchase Dunkin's limited-edition Dawgs donut as well. And while it's...
fox5atlanta.com
Four Bulldogs fans driving from Athens to L.A. in minivan for National Championship
ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia fans from all over are making their way to Los Angeles to cheer on the Dawgs today. Four fans decided to make the journey across the country in a minivan. The group, affectionately known as Bear, Bob-O, Moe, and Worm, hit the road two days ago.
Jontavis Curry's state championship-winning run named high school football National Play of the Year
Competing with 17 other national plays of the week, Jontavis Curry's state championship-winning touchdown run has been voted National Play of the Year. The Thomson (Georgia) running back sealed the Bulldogs' first state championship since 2002 with an 86-yard ankle-breaking touchdown on third and ...
UGA celebration in Athens leaves a big mess to clean up, local business owner says
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police estimated that more than 15,000 fans packed downtown Athens on Monday to celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs championship win. On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with Deputy Chief Keith Kelley with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Kelley said about 70 police officers...
Comments / 0