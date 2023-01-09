ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
berkeleyside.org

Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain

The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. proposes housing at DMV ahead of state planning deadline

In a city hard-pressed for streamlined development, an unlikely source for brand-new affordable housing has arisen: the DMV. The Department of Motor Vehicles office at 1377 Fell St has begun planning a remodel for the property, not just for a building "identical in function" to the current office, but one with about 400 new units of affordable housing. It's not a novel concept, but it's timely — the Jan 31...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Setback for Oakland A's waterfront ballpark plans after grant not recommended

OAKLAND, Calif. - The dream of transforming Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland into a new Oakland A's baseball stadium complex just got thrown a new curve ball. Oakland had agreed to publicly fund the infrastructure and transportation surrounding the privately funded 35,000-seat, 55-acre ballpark complex at the Port of Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos

Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting a special-education...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

San Francisco rainfall totals revealed from atmospheric rivers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service Bay Area revealed that more than a foot of rain has drenched San Francisco and Oakland within the past 16 days. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS posted updated numbers tallied from atmospheric rivers that poured over California between December 26 and January 10. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sjvsun.com

U.S. agency eyes Berkeley-style ban on natural gas stoves

The latest trend in regulating the construction of new homes is appearing to go mainstream, with a top Federal agency considering a ban on gas stoves. Go deeper: The growing opposition to natural gas appliances originated out of Berkeley, Calif., where the city moved to ban gas hook-ups in new buildings in 2019.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco supervisors select Aaron Peskin as board president after 17 rounds of voting

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Monday selected Aaron Peskin as its new board speaker following 17 rounds of voting. The process to select a new board president in San Francisco, the American city perhaps most associated with left-wing politics, echoed the days-long saga involving politicians on the other side of the aisle in the U.S. House of Representatives last week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Police Commission considers dramatic changes in racist traffic stops (with Breed opposed)

We got a little clue about the politics of the new Board of Supes today when the board voted 7-4 to confirm Cindy Elias to another four-year term on the Police Commission. The move comes a day before the commission is set to adopt a new policy limiting so-called “pretext” stops used by the cops to hassle Black and Brown motorists.
Yardbarker

Oakland Strikes Out on $182M for A’s Stadium Project

Oakland whiffed on what may have been a key source of funding to help the city keep the A’s. The city will not receive any funding from the Department of Transportation’s Mega grant program. The team has agreed to fund the construction of a $12 billion waterfront development,...
OAKLAND, CA

