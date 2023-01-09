Read full article on original website
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
S.F. proposes housing at DMV ahead of state planning deadline
In a city hard-pressed for streamlined development, an unlikely source for brand-new affordable housing has arisen: the DMV. The Department of Motor Vehicles office at 1377 Fell St has begun planning a remodel for the property, not just for a building "identical in function" to the current office, but one with about 400 new units of affordable housing. It's not a novel concept, but it's timely — the Jan 31...
KTVU FOX 2
Setback for Oakland A's waterfront ballpark plans after grant not recommended
OAKLAND, Calif. - The dream of transforming Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland into a new Oakland A's baseball stadium complex just got thrown a new curve ball. Oakland had agreed to publicly fund the infrastructure and transportation surrounding the privately funded 35,000-seat, 55-acre ballpark complex at the Port of Oakland.
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting a special-education...
San Francisco rainfall totals revealed from atmospheric rivers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service Bay Area revealed that more than a foot of rain has drenched San Francisco and Oakland within the past 16 days. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS posted updated numbers tallied from atmospheric rivers that poured over California between December 26 and January 10. […]
SF Mayor London Breed declares emergency for the city over recent storms
So far, in San Francisco at least, things have fared relatively well against the spate of storms that have hit the city in the last week and a half, despite the damage that has occurred.
sfstandard.com
If You Live in the Bay Area, You Just Got an Extension To File Your Federal Income Taxes
Almost two weeks into the onslaught of rain and wind, more than a dozen California residents have lost their lives, and the damage now exceeds $1 billion. On Monday, leaders at the city, state and federal levels all declared states of emergency, with Mayor London Breed’s proclamation retroactive to Dec. 31.
sjvsun.com
U.S. agency eyes Berkeley-style ban on natural gas stoves
The latest trend in regulating the construction of new homes is appearing to go mainstream, with a top Federal agency considering a ban on gas stoves. Go deeper: The growing opposition to natural gas appliances originated out of Berkeley, Calif., where the city moved to ban gas hook-ups in new buildings in 2019.
California storm updates: Frontal band rips through SF Bay Area, delivers thunderstorms
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco supervisors select Aaron Peskin as board president after 17 rounds of voting
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Monday selected Aaron Peskin as its new board speaker following 17 rounds of voting. The process to select a new board president in San Francisco, the American city perhaps most associated with left-wing politics, echoed the days-long saga involving politicians on the other side of the aisle in the U.S. House of Representatives last week.
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
48hills.org
All about most people: Illuminating the history of the California labor movement
Recent unionization drives have been all over the news, from Starbucks to Amazon—but how can the history of organizing, especially in extremely consequential places like California, be taught in a way that students will find relevant to their lives and work?. Ask Fred B. Glass, former Communications Director for...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Apartment’s Roof Blown Off as Storm Chaos Continues
An apartment building has had its roof blown off by the stormy weather that continues to batter the San Francisco Bay Area. Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, apartments at 308 Susie Way in South San Francisco saw their roofing material blown off by high speed winds. A total of 10...
48hills.org
Police Commission considers dramatic changes in racist traffic stops (with Breed opposed)
We got a little clue about the politics of the new Board of Supes today when the board voted 7-4 to confirm Cindy Elias to another four-year term on the Police Commission. The move comes a day before the commission is set to adopt a new policy limiting so-called “pretext” stops used by the cops to hassle Black and Brown motorists.
Yardbarker
Oakland Strikes Out on $182M for A’s Stadium Project
Oakland whiffed on what may have been a key source of funding to help the city keep the A’s. The city will not receive any funding from the Department of Transportation’s Mega grant program. The team has agreed to fund the construction of a $12 billion waterfront development,...
KTVU FOX 2
Calling it the 'San Mateo way,' mayor launches flood relief GoFundMe asking residents to help their neighbors
SAN MATEO, Calif. - With countless residents and businesses across the Bay Area dealing with major flooding from the series of storms to slam the region, the mayor of San Mateo was taking a unique approach to bring immediate aid to those affected in her city, as she turned to her community for help.
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
Two more storms forecast to hit SF Bay Area this week
Another wave of storm activity is expected in the Bay Area Tuesday, bringing a chance for thunderstorms.
South San Francisco families face uncertainty after apartment roof ripped off by storm
The damages done to the units were so bad that the entire building has been deemed uninhabitable by authorities, leaving the residents with thousands of dollars in potential lost property and without a home.
