Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
KOKI FOX 23
As Sean McVay mulls future, Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen leaves for Kentucky
If Sean McVay returns as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams next season, he’ll have a new offensive coordinator. Liam Coen, McVay’s OC in Los Angeles, was announced Tuesday as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky. It will be Coen’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football: Which of 2022's most underperforming players will turn it around in 2023?
Welcome back, fantasy managers. In this piece, we will be focusing on the most inefficient players this season. In other words, these players totaled the most Fantasy Points below their Expected Fantasy Value. If you are new to this series, you might be wondering what those metrics mean. Expected Fantasy...
KOKI FOX 23
Packers CB Rasul Douglas explains bizarre pre-snap ball bat in loss to Lions
The Green Bay Packers made multiple unforced errors in their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that cost them a playoff berth. Rasul Douglas attempted to explain one of them on Monday. The Packers cornerback made one of the more bizarre decisions of the NFL season just before halftime, and it ultimately cost Green Bay 15 yards.
KOKI FOX 23
Yahoo Sports' way-too-early college football Top 25 rankings for 2023
Now that the 2022 college football season is over, it's already time to start looking ahead to 2023. As always, this is simply a first look. Things are going to change. And this is for entertainment purposes only. We'll have a better idea of what teams will look like over...
KOKI FOX 23
Patrick Mahomes joins NWSL's Kansas City Current ownership group
Patrick Mahomes continues to grow his business ventures off the field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became one of the only active NFL players to have an ownership stake in an NWSL team after the Kansas City Current announced Mahomes joined the club's ownership group on Tuesday. His wife, Brittany, has been a part-owner of the Current since its addition to NWSL in 2021 alongside Kansas City-based financial executives Angie and Chris Long.
KOKI FOX 23
How much?! Ticket prices for playoffs and Super Bowl LVII
The playoffs are set as the countdown to Super Bowl LVII is on. The six matchups for the wild-card round of the playoffs kicks off Saturday. But as teams battle to make it to the Super Bowl berth Feb. 12, fans are battling to find tickets -- most paying hundreds of dollars to see their team play on one of football’s biggest stages.
KOKI FOX 23
Titans fire OC Todd Downing, 3 other assistants after losing 7 straight games, missing playoffs
The Tennessee Titans are revamping their coaching staff after a seven-game losing streak to end the season left them out of the playoffs. The team announced on Monday that they have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier. The news arrives two days after a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars knocked them out of playoff contention.
KOKI FOX 23
James Harden's grueling usage is over as his role has changed, but 1 goal remains: a championship
DETROIT — Perhaps James Harden was playfully annoyed at Doc Rivers comparing his current game to Magic Johnson. The Philadelphia 76ers coach called Harden a “scoring Magic Johnson” in reference to balancing scoring and facilitating. But even with the context, Harden wanted it made clear he’s his...
