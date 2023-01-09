Update at 5:45 p.m.: A house fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County off Highway 4 has been extinguished. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes. There is no word on damage to the structure or whether the flames extended into any other area of the home. What sparked it remains under investigation. Further details on the blaze are below.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO