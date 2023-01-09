Read full article on original website
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
I-80 traffic halted after propane truck collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Traffic along Interstate-80 near Alta was halted after a collision between a propane truck and a Subaru XC, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer. At 9:40 a.m., crews arrived to find a 2,000-gallon propane truck with significant front-end damage that was actively leaking about five to 10 gallons of propane a minute. Photos from […]
Sinkhole closes 8-mile stretch of road in Yuba County
(KTXL) — A sinkhole caused a stretch of road to close in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. Yuba County OES said that Hammonton-Smartsville Road was closed between Doolittle Gate at Beale Airforce Base and South Golden Parkway at Gold Village. Approximately eight miles of the road are closed due […]
KCRA.com
Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads
TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
mymotherlode.com
Update: House Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 5:45 p.m.: A house fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County off Highway 4 has been extinguished. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes. There is no word on damage to the structure or whether the flames extended into any other area of the home. What sparked it remains under investigation. Further details on the blaze are below.
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Accident Near Woodland Caused by High Winds
High Winds Almost Topple Big Rig Off I-5 Yolo Bypass. A severe thunderstorm on January 10 caused a big rig accident due to high winds. The accident, which resulted in several injuries, occurred after 3:30 a.m. along I-5 at the Yolo Bypass when 50 mph winds and a thunderstorm were moving through the area. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that part of the big rig’s trailer was left hanging over the side of the bridge.
goldcountrymedia.com
Storms continue to soak region
Just when everyone thought New Year’s week brought the “storm of the century” into the region and it couldn’t get worse, Mother Nature has continued to flex her muscle once again over the last several days and continues to do so through this week. In the...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: SOLANO COUNTY FLOOD CONCERN, EVACUATION WARNING
Roughly 1,600 people are placed under an evacuation warning in Solano County, CA as more rain could cause a lake to reach capacity. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KCRA.com
Tornado with 90 mph winds hit Calaveras County and uprooted trees, National Weather Service says
A tornado with 90 mph winds touched down in Calaveras County during Tuesday’s early morning severe weather and caused extensive tree damage, the National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday. Straight-line 75 mph winds near Oakdale in Stanislaus County caused property damage minutes earlier. The National Weather Service said that...
Caltrans: All lanes blocked on southbound I-5 as big rig hangs over Yolo Bypass | VIDEO
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lanes are blocked on southbound I-5 at the Yolo Bypass. Caltrans said in a tweet that the big rig was "hanging off the bypass" after being blown by the wind. The lanes are blocked starting near County Road 22 and Old River Road. Traffic was backed...
Tornado Warnings, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings expire for parts of Northern California
STOCKTON, Calif. — Severe weather warnings from the National Weather Service expired early Tuesday morning. Both a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Tornado Warning have ended for parts of Northern California. An early-morning tornado warning has expired for areas including western Tuolumne County, east central San Joaquin County, north...
Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County
(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
NWS: EF-1 tornado briefly touched down, caused storm damage in Calaveras County
MILTON, California — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down in the town of Milton early Tuesday morning. According to a press release from the NWS, it happened around 4:10 a.m. near a small reservoir and Hogan Dam Road. The NWS says it was only...
California National Guard in Wilton to help with emergency operations
(KTXL) — The California National Guard went to Wilton as it’s been one of the hardest hit communities by the series of storms. On Sunday, Sacramento County officials issued an evacuation order for residents in the area of Wilton due to “imminent flooding.” There were concerns the storm could make roads impassable, limiting residents’ ability […]
mendofever.com
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
KCRA.com
Cleanup in Stockton continues after storms leaves flooding, downed trees
STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton has reopened most streets impacted by flooding and downed trees from recent days of strong rain and wind. As of Monday night, only11 streets remain partially or completely closed to traffic. Stockton officials emphasized that while the latest overnight storm didn't bring...
KCRA.com
Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County not included in federal emergency declaration to aid in storm response
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County was not included in the federal emergency declaration that included 18 other California counties that are being impacted by severe rain and winds. (Video above: Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County) The California Office of Emergency...
abc10.com
Lemon Hill residents without power for several days in a row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past 3 days, Sacramento resident Terri Pullen has spent her time dealing with a power outage in her home off Lemon Hill Avenue. "The refrigerator, everything in the fridge is gone bad, I got to clean that out, and it's completely dark. I mean, we don't light that many candles, but It's just completely dark and it's cold," she told ABC10. "So I haven't been able to sleep very well."
Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
