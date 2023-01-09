ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CA

Related
FOX40

I-80 traffic halted after propane truck collision in Placer County

(KTXL) — Traffic along Interstate-80 near Alta was halted after a collision between a propane truck and a Subaru XC, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer. At 9:40 a.m., crews arrived to find a 2,000-gallon propane truck with significant front-end damage that was actively leaking about five to 10 gallons of propane a minute. Photos from […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sinkhole closes 8-mile stretch of road in Yuba County

(KTXL) — A sinkhole caused a stretch of road to close in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. Yuba County OES said that Hammonton-Smartsville Road was closed between Doolittle Gate at Beale Airforce Base and South Golden Parkway at Gold Village. Approximately eight miles of the road are closed due […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads

TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
TRACY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: House Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 5:45 p.m.: A house fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County off Highway 4 has been extinguished. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes. There is no word on damage to the structure or whether the flames extended into any other area of the home. What sparked it remains under investigation. Further details on the blaze are below.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Accident Near Woodland Caused by High Winds

High Winds Almost Topple Big Rig Off I-5 Yolo Bypass. A severe thunderstorm on January 10 caused a big rig accident due to high winds. The accident, which resulted in several injuries, occurred after 3:30 a.m. along I-5 at the Yolo Bypass when 50 mph winds and a thunderstorm were moving through the area. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that part of the big rig’s trailer was left hanging over the side of the bridge.
WOODLAND, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Storms continue to soak region

Just when everyone thought New Year’s week brought the “storm of the century” into the region and it couldn’t get worse, Mother Nature has continued to flex her muscle once again over the last several days and continues to do so through this week. In the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
koamnewsnow.com

CA: SOLANO COUNTY FLOOD CONCERN, EVACUATION WARNING

Roughly 1,600 people are placed under an evacuation warning in Solano County, CA as more rain could cause a lake to reach capacity. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County

(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

California National Guard in Wilton to help with emergency operations

(KTXL) — The California National Guard went to Wilton as it’s been one of the hardest hit communities by the series of storms.  On Sunday, Sacramento County officials issued an evacuation order for residents in the area of Wilton due to “imminent flooding.” There were concerns the storm could make roads impassable, limiting residents’ ability […]
WILTON, CA
KCRA.com

Cleanup in Stockton continues after storms leaves flooding, downed trees

STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton has reopened most streets impacted by flooding and downed trees from recent days of strong rain and wind. As of Monday night, only11 streets remain partially or completely closed to traffic. Stockton officials emphasized that while the latest overnight storm didn't bring...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Lemon Hill residents without power for several days in a row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past 3 days, Sacramento resident Terri Pullen has spent her time dealing with a power outage in her home off Lemon Hill Avenue. "The refrigerator, everything in the fridge is gone bad, I got to clean that out, and it's completely dark. I mean, we don't light that many candles, but It's just completely dark and it's cold," she told ABC10. "So I haven't been able to sleep very well."
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
SACRAMENTO, CA

