Local Republicans Elect New Central Committee Saturday During Biennial County Convention At Fuller Lodge

losalamosreporter.com
Delfin On Administrative Leave Through June 30 As Part Of Resignation Agreement
The Los Alamos Reporter has obtained new details about the resignation of Dr. Jose Delfin as superintendent of Los Alamos School District. Delfin’s resignation is effective June 30, a year prior to his contract, which would otherwise have ended June 20, 2024. If Delfin begins new employment prior to...
rrobserver.com
Governor fills vacancy on Sandoval County Commission
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment of Joshua Jones to the Sandoval County Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Jones fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former Commissioner F. Kenneth Eichwald, who was elected in November 2022 as Sandoval County Magistrate Court Judge. According to the governor’s office,...
losalamosreporter.com
School Board Issues Statement On Dr. Jose Delfin’s Resignation As LAPS Superintendent
Dr. Jose Delfin has announced his resignation as Superintendent for the Los Alamos Public Schools. An agreement has been reached that allows Dr. Delfin the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another superintendent. The Board and Dr. Delfin have entered into the Agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District.
Rio Grande Sun
Local Activist Arrested at City Council Meeting
A local activist was arrested during the Jan. 10 Española City Council meeting after he interrupted Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez while she spoke, and continued to argue with city councilors and Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia when Garcia tried to escort him out. During the public...
losalamosreporter.com
County: Board Of Public Utilities To Consider A Nuclear-Powered Los Alamos
Energy generation comes in many shapes and sizes, some of which leave lasting carbon footprints and others that don’t. One type of future generation that aims to power cities fully without polluting the environment with carbon involves Small Modular Reactors (SMR)—or nuclear energy. The public is invited to attend an informational workshop on the subject, to be held during the Board of Public Utilities (BPU) monthly work session, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 pm.
Santa Fe City Council expected to vote about new senior center
If this grant is approved, it will give the city a better idea of how it can help the aging population.
Sandoval elected officials call out bad behavior at meetings during public comment
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County commissioners are speaking out about the uncivil behavior at their meetings. This comes after someone made alarming statements during public comment. Leaders in Sandoval County say a lot of it is being fueled by election deniers. At a meeting in December, Joshua James told commissioners, “You’ve all committed […]
losalamosreporter.com
County: Biennial Community Survey Closes Jan. 15
Los Alamos County, in partnership with its contractor National Research Center (NRC), began its biennial Community Survey in early December with a mailing to 2,500 randomly selected households throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. Jan. 2, the Open Participation survey began, allowing all Los Alamos County citizens to share their...
losalamosreporter.com
Local Democrats To Meet Monday Evening Via Zoom
Los Alamos Democrats wish the community a happy new year! Join in Monday, January 9, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. We’ll hold our first monthly meeting of 2023, including discussion of the timeline for upcoming Ward elections. Login information has been sent to the mailing list and is available on the website losalamosdemocrats.org.
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbing, Funding requests, Quiet weather, Congressional maps, Film training program
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say – The search continues for the person responsible in a deadly weekend stabbing in downtown Albuquerque. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, APD were called to reports of stabbing outside of a bar near Central and 4th. When police arrived they found […]
losalamosreporter.com
Rotary Club Of Los Alamos Praised For April 2022 Fundraiser For Ukraine
Glow sticks in blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine, form the shape of a heart during a fundraiser held in April 2022 in White Rock to support Rotary international’s relief efforts in the war-torn country. Hundreds in the community participated. Photo by Linda Hull. Vice President. Rotary Club...
losalamosreporter.com
COVID-19 Test Kits Available At Senior Centers For Ages 60 And Over
The Betty Ehart Senior Center in Los Alamos and the White Rock Senior Center have free COVID-19 test kits available for those 60 years of age and older, according to LARSO executive director Bernadette Lauritzen. One box is provided per household. The centers are open 8:20 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Betty Ehart Senior Center, (505) 662-8920 or White Rock Senior Center, (505) 672-2034. Photo by Bernadette Lauritzen.
Bernalillo County appoints another new House rep for open Albuquerque westside seat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque teacher, Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela has been appointed to fill a newly vacated westside Albuquerque seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. The appointment marks the second time Bernalillo County Commissioners have filled the seat of a longtime Albuquerque lawmaker who’s now serving in the state Senate. Gurrola Valenzuela […]
losalamosreporter.com
Final Arbolada Subdivision Plat Map On Planning & Zoning Commission Agenda This Evening
The proposed plat map for Arbolada subdivision on North Mesa. Courtesy Columbus Capital. A final subdivision plat map is on the agenda for Wednesday evening’s Los Alamos County Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval for 85 single family lots at 659 San Ildefonso Road on North Mesa. The property, called Arbolada, is owned by Jeff Branch and Greg Gonzales of Columbus Capital.
losalamosreporter.com
Village Arts Is Accepting Artwork For Its ‘For The Birds’ Show
Are you For The Birds? Bring in your bird-related artwork to Village Arts and celebrate their Fine Feathered Friends with them! Village Arts is accepting work over the next couple of weeks for our “For The Birds” show, which runs through Mar. 31. Work can be fore sale or not, and we need to know title, artist, size and price. Above is a cockatoo painted by Seth Dustin. Village Arts is located at 216 DP Road in Los Alamos, (505) 661-2526. Photo Courtesy Village Arts.
Washington Examiner
New Mexico DA closes in on Rust crew with charges expected within weeks
New Mexico's first judicial district attorney is expected to file charges against the film crew of Rust later this month — 15 months after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. DA Mary Carmack-Altwies is anticipated to make a decision on criminal charges for as many as four crew...
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho is seeking input for updates to its five-year strategic plan
A public meeting is set for Tuesday at the Loma Colorado Library as the city of Rio Rancho seeks input on updating its five-year strategic plan. The meeting will be in the library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Those unable to attend are asked to provide input through an online survey. The...
Santa Fe Reporter
ABQ Police: Suspect in Custody in Shootings Aimed at Dems
ABQ police say they have suspect in political shooting case. Albuquerque police yesterday announced they have a suspect in custody and a firearm linked to one of the shootings at local elected officials’ homes and offices over the last month. Last week, Albuquerque police and the FBI detailed five shootings connected to Democratic local officials at news conference and urged anyone with information to call the police at (505) 242-COPS or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. Police yesterday also reported evidence of a sixth shooting dated to December at the home of state House Speaker-elect Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque. Police Chief Harold Medina declined yesterday to reveal the suspect’s name or any other information, citing the ongoing investigation (although he confirmed the suspect is male). Medina said the suspect was in custody on unrelated charges, the nature of which he would not disclose. “This investigation still has a lot of sensitive areas to see which areas are related,” he said. “We will continue to move forward to see how we can link any of the incidents.” Mayor Tim Keller said while “we are unable to share a lot of details,” reporting a suspect is “important for our city, our elected officials and, frankly, for our democracy…we never want this to happen to anyone, but there is a difference when they are elected officials; these are people who participate in democracy, whether you agree with them or not…and those elected officials deserve to be able to do their jobs..without fear.”
losalamosreporter.com
Free Training Offered For Volunteers Interested In Los Alamos History
With the spring tourist season fast approaching, Los Alamos Historical Society (LAHS) and its History Museum are seeking new volunteers for a variety of positions. Training sessions focusing on the community’s history and historic district will be offered from. 4–5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays in February and March (Feb. 1,...
losalamosreporter.com
LAHS Student Carson Hick Nominated For U.S. Naval Academy
Los Alamos High School student Carson Hick has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland by U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger-Fernandez. “This prestigious accomplishment is a reflection on Carson’s family and teachers, but most of all himself. His commitment to academic excellence, service, and character make this recognition very well deserved. After receiving an outstanding education in Annapolis, Carson will courageously serve our country as an United States Sailor. I’m proud of him for his desire to answer the call of duty to serve our nation,” said Chief Aron Myers, USN (Ret.), LAHS Senior Naval Science Instructor.
