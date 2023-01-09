Read full article on original website
Pro-Bolsonaro rioters in Brazil plotted openly online, promising a huge 'party'
The rioters who stormed Brazil's capital buildings Sunday used coded language on social media to coordinate and carry out their plans in plain view.
Soccer-Morocco to skip tournament in Algeria over flights ban
RABAT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Morocco will not take part in a soccer tournament being held in Algeria after the Algerian government rejected its request for the team to fly there directly on Morocco's national airline, the Moroccan football federation said on Thursday.
Emhoff to visit Poland and Germany amid rising antisemitism
WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is set to visit Poland and Germany later this month to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day and to hold meetings aimed at combatting rising antisemitism in the U.S. and around the world. Emhoff, the first Jewish person...
'Catastrophe': Cardinal Pell's secret memo blasts Francis
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis will deliver a final send-off for Cardinal George Pell during a funeral Mass on Saturday, the Vatican said, as revelations emerge of the Australian prelate's growing concern about what he considered the "disaster" and "catastrophe" of the papacy under Francis. The...
Wagner forces claim to have found body of one of missing Britons in Ukraine
The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has claimed his forces have found the body of one of two British voluntary aid workers reported missing in eastern Ukraine. In a statement published on his Telegram channel late on Wednesday, Prigozhin did not mention the name of the...
