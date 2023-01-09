Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
What Happened to Ana Walshe?Olive BarkerCohasset, MA
Related
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: Justin Turner and Bronson Arroyo Are Here, Is Shohei Ohtani Next?
Jake Peavy likes the Rafael Devers extension, and wants to see the Sox go after Juan Soto next. Maybe he read Fitzy’s latest piece? (Jesse Pantuosco, WEEI) And look at this: John Tomase is talking about the Red Sox signing Shohei Ohtani. Fitzy Mo Peńa: trendsetter. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)
MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'
A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
BT's pitch for Mets to use Josh Donaldson as bridge to Manny Machado after Carlos Correa goes to Twins
Brandon Tierney makes his pitch on why the Mets should trade for Josh Donaldson as a stopgap before making a big push for Manny Machado next offseason.
Ex-Yankees captain gets new role
Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
Too little too late for San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent
Former San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent is finally starting to get some traction for the Hall of Fame. The problem is that it is coming far too late to matter. On Monday, C. Trent Rosencrans from The Athletic revealed his Hall of Fame ballot. He voted for ten players, with Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltran, Jeff Kent, and Billy Wagner joining the six players he voted for on his previous ballot. With this ballot, Kent has now gained 25 votes from the BBWAA and has crossed the 50% mark.
Tony Massarotti won’t return to NESN Red Sox booth in 2023
Popular radio host Tony Massarotti will not return to NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts in 2023, he announced Monday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz.”. Massarotti joined the booth as a color analyst in 2022 and called about 35 games alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien last season. The network decided that he would not be in the mix again in 2023.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins Rockies In Attempt To Revitalize Career
A former member of the Boston Red Sox is on the comeback trail after spending all of 2022 in the minor leagues. The Colorado Rockies signed left-handed reliever Fernando Abad to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman on Monday.
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil
Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
NBC Sports
Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants
The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach
The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
NBC Sports
Kike Hernandez refutes reporter's claim about Trevor Story injury
The news that Trevor Story will miss an indefinite amount of time after undergoing right elbow surgery Monday did not come without a little drama. The Boston Red Sox made the surprising announcement Tuesday that Story had just completed an "internal bracing procedure" in his right elbow, an operation that's an alternative to Tommy John surgery and reinforces the elbow rather than reconstructing it completely.
NBC Sports
Why Tommy Kahnle spurned larger offer from Red Sox to join Yankees
It turns out the Boston Red Sox weren't "outbid" for Tommy Kahnle, after all. That's the language MLB Network's Jon Heyman used last month while reporting that the New York Yankees had landed the veteran reliever on a two-year, $11.5 million contract despite interest from the rival Red Sox. But...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Former Braves GM reinstated after serving five years of MLB ‘lifetime ban’
Former Atlanta Braves GM John Coppolella has been reinstated by MLB after being banned for circumventing the league’s rules regarding international player signings in 2017.
Paul Pierce makes shocking admission on why Rajon Rondo should be included in the Hall of Fame
Paul Pierce reveals how his former teammate, Rajon Rondo put aside his ego to work for the greater good of the Boston Celtics.
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Red Sox were close to adding the former Yankee
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Comments / 0