Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cam Heyward Uncertain About Future With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of decisions to make this offseason, and captain Cam Heyward believes his future with the team will be one of. Heyward, 33, remains under contract for another two seasons with the Steelers. But as the defense looks for answers as a number of positions, the biggest concern for the All-Pro's future is his cap hit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One Potentially Sensible Bears Approach to First Pick
There are countless guesses floating around about the Bears and the first pick of the draft. GM Ryan Poles telling everyone how he likes Justin Fields didn't apparently suit the conspiracy theorists in the NFL/Internet world, or the newest personnel expert, one LeSean "Shady" McCoy. The former running back is now a commentator for FS1 and apparent doesn't think much of Fields.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Linebacker Posts Cryptic Message About Future On Social Media
CINCINNATI — Bengals media voices Joe Goodberry and Jake Liscow were discussing Germaine Pratt's stellar 2022 season on Twitter Monday afternoon when the linebacker chimed in with a declaration about his third-down play. Pratt owns PFF's top pass coverage grade among linebackers (90.1 grade, 1/60) and made it clear...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers held their first practice of the week on Wednesday after conducting a walk-through on Tuesday. Eight Chargers players appeared on the injury report, but wide receiver Mike Williams was the only one to not participate during Wednesday's session. Williams remains battling a back injury suffered in last week's 31-28 loss to the Broncos.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Offense: What Went Wrong, Lessons Learned in Losses to 49ers
Looking to avenge two regular season losses to their hated NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks will travel to Santa Clara with hopes of pulling an upset against the heavily-favored San Francisco 49ers in a wild card round rematch on Saturday. In the two prior defeats, Seattle looked overmatched on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but after the receiver's inability to work out at The Star, the deal, at least for this season, is off the table. Now, another star receiver could be on the Cowboys' radar. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday. The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only. These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Final: Georgia Blasts TCU; Claims Back-to-Back Titles
The lead up to the College Football Playoff National Championship was the only time the matchup between Georgia and TCU was close. Coming off of two epic semifinals matchups, many expected to see more fireworks in Los Angeles. The only fireworks fired off inside SoFi Stadium were red. The Bulldogs,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stetson Bennett is Older Than These 16 NFL Quarterbacks
It is a truth universally acknowledged that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is old. The man was born Oct. 28, 1997—before the advent of the BCS (much less the College Football Playoff), before Titanic was released, just over a month after Princess Diana's funeral—and his veteran savvy proved an asset to Georgia in back-to-back national title runs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wild Card Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons CEO Confident in Coach Arthur Smith, General Manager Terry Fontenot?
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot took the stage for their end-of-season press conference in Flowery Branch on Wednesday afternoon, just under two years after accepting their respective jobs. Through two seasons, the Falcons have showed startling consistency, finishing 7-10 and drafting No. 8 overall each...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Jimmy Phillips Jr., Linebacker, SMU Mustangs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Dawg Report: Germie Bernard
Welcome to the New Dawg Report! Over the next month or so, we'll be taking you through every new Husky, one at a time. Kalen DeBoer's first full recruiting class on Montlake is an exciting one, ranked 25th overall by 247 Sports when factoring in both high school recruits and transfers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Present ‘Uncharted’ Emotion vs. Dolphins in Wild Card, Says Mike McDaniel
Under normal circumstances, there's hardly any reason to feel excited headed into Orchard Park in the middle of January to face these Buffalo Bills in the postseason. But as Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel puts it, these waters are "uncharted," though he hardly views this as a negative headed into Sunday's Wild Card meeting at Buffalo. The emotions at Highmark Stadium as Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover should seemingly favor the home team, but McDaniel says that, if anything, the circumstances make it a level emotional playing field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Request to Interview Jonathan Gannon
It's January and that means the annual tradition in South Texas is upon us. The Houston Texans are again looking for a new head coach after firing Lovie Smith on Sunday after one disappointing season, and the organization has requested permission to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Gannon is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quinn to Replace McCarthy if Cowboys Lose, Say ESPN ‘Vultures’
FRISCO - It's as if ESPN is a vulture, poking and picking away at the carcass of head coach Mike McCarthy. Except a "carcass'' is a dead body. Why does Bristol think McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys are a dead body?. "If Mike McCarthy is one and done, he's done....
Comments / 0