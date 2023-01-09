Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos Fans on Twitter Confused After Season-Ending Win Over Chargers
The last thing most Denver Broncos fans expected from the final game of the outfit's ultra-frustrating 2022-2023 season was a victory, let alone one in which the offense scored more than thirty points against a good team. But that's what happened on January 8, when divisive QB Russell Wilson and...
Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Wild Card Round offers Ravens little comfort
Another day, another grim Lamar Jackson update. The Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback remains out with a PCL injury, last playing on December 4th in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. There’s been little news on when he could potentially return and once again, head coach John Harbaugh echoed just that on Monday as the Ravens prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN:
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries
It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter. Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Aaron Rodgers Connection as Commanders Fire Scott Turner?
JAN 10 WASHINGTON FIRING The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner on Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a...
Seahawks Offense: What Went Wrong, Lessons Learned in Losses to 49ers
Looking to avenge two regular season losses to their hated NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks will travel to Santa Clara with hopes of pulling an upset against the heavily-favored San Francisco 49ers in a wild card round rematch on Saturday. In the two prior defeats, Seattle looked overmatched on...
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but after the receiver's inability to work out at The Star, the deal, at least for this season, is off the table. Now, another star receiver could be on the Cowboys' radar. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins...
Bengals Linebacker Posts Cryptic Message About Future On Social Media
CINCINNATI — Bengals media voices Joe Goodberry and Jake Liscow were discussing Germaine Pratt's stellar 2022 season on Twitter Monday afternoon when the linebacker chimed in with a declaration about his third-down play. Pratt owns PFF's top pass coverage grade among linebackers (90.1 grade, 1/60) and made it clear...
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains inactive at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) is not practicing on Wednesday. Jackson hasn't practiced or played in a game since suffering a PCL sprain on his left knee December 4 against the Denver Broncos. According to a Wednesday morning report from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Networka, Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's wild-card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Tyler Huntley (shoulder) was held out of the Ravens' regular-season finale and he was limited to non-throwing work in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media. Anthony Brown will start in Cincinnati on Sunday night if Jackson and Huntley are both unavailable.
Which version of Russell Wilson will the Broncos get in 2023?
There’s no denying that Russell Wilson had the worst season of his career in 2022. The 34-year-old quarterback threw a career-low 16 touchdown passes in 15 games and 11 interceptions, tied for the second-most in his career. He was also sacked a career-high 55 times. Not all of the...
Falcons CEO Confident in Coach Arthur Smith, General Manager Terry Fontenot?
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot took the stage for their end-of-season press conference in Flowery Branch on Wednesday afternoon, just under two years after accepting their respective jobs. Through two seasons, the Falcons have showed startling consistency, finishing 7-10 and drafting No. 8 overall each...
New Dawg Report: Germie Bernard
Welcome to the New Dawg Report! Over the next month or so, we'll be taking you through every new Husky, one at a time. Kalen DeBoer's first full recruiting class on Montlake is an exciting one, ranked 25th overall by 247 Sports when factoring in both high school recruits and transfers.
AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders
Troy Renck of ABC Denver writes Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is the “early leader” for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy and should have an in-person interview in the near future. Renck also points out Denver will also have interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Saints...
