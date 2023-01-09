Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) is not practicing on Wednesday. Jackson hasn't practiced or played in a game since suffering a PCL sprain on his left knee December 4 against the Denver Broncos. According to a Wednesday morning report from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Networka, Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's wild-card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Tyler Huntley (shoulder) was held out of the Ravens' regular-season finale and he was limited to non-throwing work in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media. Anthony Brown will start in Cincinnati on Sunday night if Jackson and Huntley are both unavailable.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO