ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

State’s attorney’s office reviewing after Highland Park parade shooter prank-called news reporter from Lake County Jail

By Sam Borcia
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 42

default-avatar
lguptill1950
2d ago

I am having a difficult time understanding why the State's Attorney office was notified of a call to a reporter that left his number for the boy in hopes of an interview. The reporter supposedly "laughed" indicating he thought it was "funny", not threatening or intimidating..... don't misunderstand me, I feel what he allegedly did was horrifying, and personally regret we no longer have the death penalty. Even at my age of 72, his call was a harmless joke. If he is "mentally fit" to stand trial, that kid is in for a rough life. (Statesville, Menard, etc... those inmates don't play nice.

Reply(4)
7
JoJo Starbucks
2d ago

his father needs to go to jail. he knew his son had problems and still helped him get the foid card to buy his rifle.

Reply(1)
5
Jesse Gonzalez
3d ago

Sissy boy needs to get a real cellmate , absolutely no protection custody

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
regionnewssource.org

Domestic Threats Lead To SWAT Standoff in Porter County Tuesday

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 around 9:23 AM, The Porter County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 100 block of S 725 W in reference to a male threatening his wife, according to a police report. The victim reportedly had gone to the Winfield Police Department to report her husband...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Beach Park shootout leaves 2 hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) – An early morning shootout sent two people to the hospital in far north suburban Beach Park.It happened Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. at a gas station near Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth.The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman started fighting with two other men when they pulled out guns and started firing.Everyone left the scene, but a man and a woman showed up at the hospital a short time later.Both victims are expected to survive.
BEACH PARK, IL
WGN News

Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

14-Year-Old Arrested in November Lake County Murder

(Zion, IL) A young teen has been arrested in a Zion murder that took place late last year. The double shooting incident took place in early November, leaving 17-year-old Tyshawn Foster dead, and an 18-year-old injured. Authorities say the 14-year-old suspect was recently arrested by a SWAT team in the 600-block of May Street in Waukegan. He hasn’t been named but faces first-degree murder charges and aggravated battery with a firearm. No motive has been released by investigators…and as the boy is in the juvenile system, future court dates are unknown.
ZION, IL
CBS Chicago

Authorities charge suspect in shooting that killed 24-year-old Maya Smith in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.Around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in Joliet.They found Smith dead in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back...
JOLIET, IL
wmay.com

Clemency Hearing Held For Man Convicted In Macoupin County Murder

A prisoner advocacy group is defending its efforts to free the man convicted of the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Macoupin County in 1985. Robert Turner was initially sentenced to death for the killing of Downers Grove teen Bridget Drobney, formerly of Springfield. His sentence was commuted to life in prison after then-Governor George Ryan cleared Illinois’s death row. The Illinois Prison Project is seeking clemency for Turner, saying that he has changed behind bars and is “deeply committed to Christianity” and helping others.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police: Home Invasion Arrest

On January 9, 2023, at 8:19 PM, Joliet Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Kelly Avenue for a report of a disturbance. It was determined that 60-year-old Arthur Mitchell had entered the apartment by force and was attacking his girlfriend and her adult son with a metal curtain rod inside the apartment. Upon arrival, Officers observed the female victim fleeing the apartment. Officers encountered Mitchell near the front door to the apartment and gave him commands to submit to arrest. Mitchell ignored the Officer’s commands and ran back into the apartment, closing the door behind him. Officers pursued Mitchell into the apartment and placed him into custody without further incident.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago

GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd Avenue. According to the Lake County […]
GARY, IN
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Grayslake, IL
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois. We cover crime, breaking news, government and more.

 https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy