State’s attorney’s office reviewing after Highland Park parade shooter prank-called news reporter from Lake County Jail

I am having a difficult time understanding why the State's Attorney office was notified of a call to a reporter that left his number for the boy in hopes of an interview. The reporter supposedly "laughed" indicating he thought it was "funny", not threatening or intimidating..... don't misunderstand me, I feel what he allegedly did was horrifying, and personally regret we no longer have the death penalty. Even at my age of 72, his call was a harmless joke. If he is "mentally fit" to stand trial, that kid is in for a rough life. (Statesville, Menard, etc... those inmates don't play nice.
his father needs to go to jail. he knew his son had problems and still helped him get the foid card to buy his rifle.
Sissy boy needs to get a real cellmate , absolutely no protection custody
