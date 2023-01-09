Patriots lose AFC playoff spot

FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots played their final regular season game today versus the Buffalo Bills.

If the Patriots won against the Bills Sunday they would’ve made it into that 7th and final AFC playoff spot. Unfortunately for Patriots nation the Bills came up with an emotional 35-23 victory.

The game then went back and forth with the Patriots taking the lead in the 3rd quarter but eventually the high powered Bills were too much too handle. Patriots fans filled living rooms and bars throughout the region rooting on their team in what felt like a playoff game as it was a must win game.

“It was a heartbreaker we had it in our sights but we didn’t pull it off. It was a playoff atmosphere a few bills fans that got the last laugh in the end,” Bill Stetson Patriots Fan told 22News.

“I had Patriots fans here I had patriots fans there but I just believed in my team,” Derek Cobb Bills Fan said.

The game came just six days after the scary incident where Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. Thankfully Hamlin is now doing better and the Bills came out motivated. On the first play of the game they returned the kickoff 96 yards for a Touchdown which was the first of two return touchdowns by bills running back and return specialist,” Nyheim Hines.

This week 18 matchup had playoff implications for both franchises and while Buffalonians and New Englanders might have been feuding at bars across the northeast. Both fanbases could get behind the message that rooting for Damar Hamlin is bigger than football.

“I’m just glad he came through I’m glad he’s breathing and and god bless him you know,” said Cobb.

The Bills said that while Hamlin remains in critical condition he is making continued progress in his recovery.

Hamlin was watching the game from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and he was even live tweeting, a miracle saying that his life was on the line less than a week ago. The Patriots disappointing season is now over and because of the Dolphins 11-6 win over the Jets today that means that Miami will be fill that 7th seed in the AFC playoffs and face off against the Bills next weekend.

