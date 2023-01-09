Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital And Now Home
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during a football game. On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills tweeted that Damar has been released from the hospital and is home. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Hamlin was discharged from the University of The post Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery appeared first on KESQ.
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game to Be Played at This Stadium
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their seventh playoff game in the last four seasons, as they will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 pm. The Bills are the 2 seed and the Dolphins are the 7 seed, as Buffalo never...
Bills excited to have Hamlin back in Buffalo as playoffs near
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the news that Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the ICU in Cincinnati and traveled back to Buffalo to continue treatment, the Bills are breathing a sigh of relief as the playoffs draw closer. Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical Center […]
Remember These Moments Of The Buffalo Bills 2022 Season?
The 2022 regular season is over for the NFL. But it's one that will definitely never be forgotten. There were some huge moments this year. This has been an incredible year for the Buffalo Bills. Most people will agree that it is hard to find a team that has gone through as much adversity as the Bills have this year. They've experienced natural disasters, major injuries, and some incredible heartfelt moments that could make even the roughest man cry.
Bills, doctors happy for Damar Hamlin to be back in Buffalo
After an emotion win on Sunday in Orchard Park over the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills received some more great news on Monday regarding safety Damar Hamlin. Read more here:
TODAY.com
Buffalo Bills have emotional return as Damar Hamlin recovers
On the Buffalo Bills’ very first play back since Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse and cardiac arrest, running back Nyheim Hines returns the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for TODAY from Highmark Stadium.Jan. 9, 2023.
