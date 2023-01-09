Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers refusing to give his jersey to Lions rookie had NFL fans speculating about ... retirement?
It was a small moment in the chaos of the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions that eliminated Green Bay from the postseason: Aaron Rodgers was caught on camera being asked something by Lions rookie Jameson Williams. It was, perhaps, a request for Rodgers’ jersey from the...
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponents for 2023 season set
With the regular season now complete, the Steelers' road and home opponents are now officially set.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
Yardbarker
Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas
The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks
The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs. Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout
Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
3 bold predictions for 49ers in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Cardinals
And just like that, the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books. Following the Week 18 win vs. the Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers finished No. 2 in the NFC. This will be the third time in the last five seasons they will be in the playoffs, which included a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. With the team set to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, it’s time for some San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Browns Request to Interview Steelers' Brian Flores
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistance will be a hot topic in the coaching carousal this offseason.
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Oakland A's Ballpark: No Oakland Grant Money, Vegas Site Selected
Not a great day for Oakland A's ballpark news, but could there be something else at play here?
NBC Sports
Carroll’s amusing reaction to facing 49ers in wild-card round
Pete Carroll was ecstatic to learn that his Seattle Seahawks secured a playoff spot after the Detroit Lions pulled off the 20-16 Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. That is until he came to a significant realization. The win meant the No. 7 seed and a...
FOX Sports
NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards
With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
NBC Sports
Watt voices heartfelt gratitude to 49ers fans after NFL finale
J.J. Watt never will forget the 49ers and their fans. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Watt took a moment to applaud the 49ers and 49ers Faithful for the "very classy" standing ovation they gave him. "You don't have to do that...
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler on Decision to Bench Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler knew benching Carr would be difficult.
