WRDW-TV
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway 16-year-old
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager. Officials say Sheresa Smith, 16, left her home after telling her family she was going to the movies with her boyfriend on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s...
WRDW-TV
Police: Brother arrested after shooting 13-year-old sister in Jefferson County
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety searching for man involved in larceny
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a subject in reference to a larceny. He is suspected to be in the area of the Walmart on Edgefield Road, according to authorities. If you recognize him please contact public safety at 803-279-2121.
Two adults arrested in Aiken County for 'brutal assault' of 17-year-old victim
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports deputies there have arrested two adults after an investigation into the "brutal assault" of a 17-year-old juvenile on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the incident report, Aiken County deputies responded to a call of a young man laying naked...
WRDW-TV
Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man underwent emergency surgery after swallowing narcotics and a razor blade, plus resisted arrest for allegedly assaulting an elderly relative, according to authorities. According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a disturbance call Dec. 21 in the 3100 block of Townsend...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - An 11-year-old boy in Georgia underwent surgery on Friday as he recovers from injuries suffered in a dog attack. WRDW reports that several dogs attacked Justin Gilstrap as he was riding his bicycle last week, ripping his scalp from his head and causing numerous other injuries.
WRDW-TV
4 people charged after teen found beaten
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call. Weather experts confirm that McDuffie County damage was caused by a tornado. Here's a look at the mess.
WRDW-TV
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from Justin Gilstrap’s cousin, another 11-year-old boy who made the 911 call during the dog attack in Columbia County. When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call that saved Gilstrap’s life.
WJBF.com
Warren County discover homes damaged after strong tornado
GMA Saturday – Weather. 3 Augusta colleges hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. …. Golden Harvest food bank expands facility to better serve …. New Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board members. Columbia County. New powers proposed for Augusta city administrator. As Augusta commissioners begin search for permanent city...
WRDW-TV
Take a look at this tornado damage in McDuffie County
Learn more about damage, safety in aftermath of storms across region. Continuing coverage of a severe weather outbreak that affected the CSRA as well as much of the South. Four people were arrested this week after a 17-year-old was found beaten and lying naked on the side of the road.
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian injured by vehicle at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon on Tobacco Road near Windsor Springs Road, according to Richmond County emergency dispatchers. The accident was reported just after noon in front of a Circle K near a CVS and KJ’s supermarket, according to a witness....
WRDW-TV
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
WRDW-TV
2 more suspects sought in fatal October shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
6 people struck by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multiple-pedestrian crash that occurred along Olive Road near the intersection of Eagles Way.
WRDW-TV
Euchee Creek Elementary goes green for 11-year-old dog attack victim
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jan. 13 marks one week since three dogs attacked Justin Gilstrap on his bike in Columbia County. Since then, the community has come together to raise more than $160,000 to help pay his hospital bills. We stopped by his school Friday, where Euchee Creek Elementary students and teachers rallied in support, wearing green with the hashtag “JustinTough.”
WRDW-TV
Man wanted after December stabbing in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted in Richmond County after stabbing a male victim on Deans Bridge Road in December. Hassan Hopgood, 36, is wanted in connection with the aggravated assault that occurred Dec. 30 at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road. Hopgood is described...
WRDW-TV
Woman wanted on suspicion of stealing child’s Christmas bike
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are searching for a woman they think stole a child’s bike that was received as a Christmas present. On Thursday afternoon, around noon, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says there is security camera footage of the woman walking onto the property and leaving with the child’s gift on the 4000 block of Lee Place in Martinez.
One in critical condition, several injured after two vehicles hit pedestrians on Olive Road
Several people were injured after a collision Wednesday night near T.W. Josey High School.
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. says they followed ‘the protocol’ leading up to vicious dog attack
This is what a storm looked like as it passed over Modoc on the afternoon of Jan. 12, 2023. This was the view from Warrenton on the late afternoon of Jan. 12, 2023, as a story ,move through the region.
WRDW-TV
5 students charged after altercation at Harlem High School
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Harlem High School students face charges over a fight Friday at the school. The Columbia County School District told parents in a message that school resource officers and administrators responded to a student altercation in the school’s main hallway near the commons area. “Upon...
