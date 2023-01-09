AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jan. 13 marks one week since three dogs attacked Justin Gilstrap on his bike in Columbia County. Since then, the community has come together to raise more than $160,000 to help pay his hospital bills. We stopped by his school Friday, where Euchee Creek Elementary students and teachers rallied in support, wearing green with the hashtag “JustinTough.”

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO