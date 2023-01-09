ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

WRDW-TV

Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man underwent emergency surgery after swallowing narcotics and a razor blade, plus resisted arrest for allegedly assaulting an elderly relative, according to authorities. According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a disturbance call Dec. 21 in the 3100 block of Townsend...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Warren County discover homes damaged after strong tornado

GMA Saturday – Weather. 3 Augusta colleges hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. …. Golden Harvest food bank expands facility to better serve …. New Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board members. Columbia County. New powers proposed for Augusta city administrator. As Augusta commissioners begin search for permanent city...
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Take a look at this tornado damage in McDuffie County

Learn more about damage, safety in aftermath of storms across region. Continuing coverage of a severe weather outbreak that affected the CSRA as well as much of the South. Four people were arrested this week after a 17-year-old was found beaten and lying naked on the side of the road.
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Pedestrian injured by vehicle at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon on Tobacco Road near Windsor Springs Road, according to Richmond County emergency dispatchers. The accident was reported just after noon in front of a Circle K near a CVS and KJ’s supermarket, according to a witness....
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

2 more suspects sought in fatal October shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Euchee Creek Elementary goes green for 11-year-old dog attack victim

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jan. 13 marks one week since three dogs attacked Justin Gilstrap on his bike in Columbia County. Since then, the community has come together to raise more than $160,000 to help pay his hospital bills. We stopped by his school Friday, where Euchee Creek Elementary students and teachers rallied in support, wearing green with the hashtag “JustinTough.”
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Man wanted after December stabbing in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted in Richmond County after stabbing a male victim on Deans Bridge Road in December. Hassan Hopgood, 36, is wanted in connection with the aggravated assault that occurred Dec. 30 at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road. Hopgood is described...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Woman wanted on suspicion of stealing child’s Christmas bike

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are searching for a woman they think stole a child’s bike that was received as a Christmas present. On Thursday afternoon, around noon, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says there is security camera footage of the woman walking onto the property and leaving with the child’s gift on the 4000 block of Lee Place in Martinez.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

5 students charged after altercation at Harlem High School

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Harlem High School students face charges over a fight Friday at the school. The Columbia County School District told parents in a message that school resource officers and administrators responded to a student altercation in the school’s main hallway near the commons area. “Upon...
HARLEM, GA

