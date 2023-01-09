ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Bristol Press

Dominick F. 'Nick' Ferro

Dominick F. “Nick” Ferro, 81, of Thomaston, longtime Bristol resident, beloved husband of Judith (Semrow) Ferro of 59 years, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Waterbury Hospital. Nick was born on April 2, 1941 in Bristol, and was the son of the late Dominick and Norma (Burgar) Ferro. He graduated from E.C. Goodwin Technical High School and served in the United States Navy before entering the plumbing trade. He would eventually go on to become an owner of The Shaffer Co. in Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Gerald (Jerry) Clyde Wilson

Gerald (Jerry) Clyde Wilson, 88, 10/24/1934-1/7/2023, lifelong resident of Bristol, completed his journey peacefully with the sunrise at home, surrounded with his girls and love. Husband of Joan (Fenton) Wilson, son of Isaac & Eliza (McCloud) Wilson, father to Joel Wilson, June (Cliff) Schilling & Joy (Jason Williams) Wilson, all of Bristol; brother to Robert (Doreen) Wilson of SC, & Debby (Tom) Mangum of Bristol; grandfather to Sarah (Roger) Michaud, Matthew (Lauren) Schilling, & Hope Wilson; great-grandfather to Riley & R.J. Michaud, Zachary & Charlotte Schilling; lifelong friend to Bob Stone. Jerry was predeceased by his sister Mary Leone & brothers Richard & John Wilson; Uncle Jerry to many nieces & nephews; friend to everyone he met.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Shelley L. (Cook) Hull

Shelley L. (Cook) Hull, 77, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2023 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard Allan Hull in 2003. Shelley was born on Aug. 14, 1945 in Bristol to the late James M. and Margaret (Scheebel) Cook, Jr. Raised in Bristol, she graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. She was a member of Carey’s Cadets and later St. Peter’s of Torrington as a Fifer. After getting married, she moved to Wethersfield and returned to Bristol after becoming a widow. She worked for many years at Travelers Insurance.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Edgard Dube

Edgard Dube, 93, of Bristol, widower of Rena C. (Violette) Dube, passed away peacefully at Shady Oaks Assisted Living on Jan. 4, 2023. Born on Feb. 4, 1929 in Bristol, he was a son of the late Omer and Antoinette (Turcotte) Dube. Edgard was a U.S. Airforce veteran who served our country honorably as a sergeant during the Korean Conflict. After his service, Edgard went to work for G.E. in their Drafting and Engineering Department. He worked at the company for over 30 years.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Marcel A. Simoneau

Marcel A. Simoneau, 97, of Bristol, widower of Juliette (Barriault) Simoneau, passed away peacefully at Bristol Hospital on Jan. 5, 2023. To view Marcel's full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Edith M. Huntley

Edith M. Huntley, wife of Harold Huntley, passed away Jan. 3, 2023 in Bristol. Posted in The Bristol Press, on Wednesday, 11 January 2023 13:30. Updated: Wednesday, 11 January 2023 13:32.
Bristol Press

Fiery crash backs up I-84 in Southington Tuesday morning

SOUTHINGTON – A fiery crash caused a traffic buildup Tuesday morning in Southington. The accident was reported on the westbound side of Interstate 84, in the area of Exit 29, around 8:08 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The incident backed up traffic for nearly an hour...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

'Canal Day' taking place this weekend in Plainville

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Historical Society will host "Canal Day" this Saturday at the Historic Center. The free event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Plainville Historic Center at 29 Pierce St. Visitors of all ages, including families are invited to attend for informal talks and activities related to the historic Farmington Canal.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man pleads guilty to charges tied to shooting in 2021

BRISTOL – A city man has pleaded guilty to charges tied to a shooting in Bristol in 2021. Jack Allen, 43, of South Street, struck a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court, pleading guilty to charges of criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here

BRISTOL – Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here. Buyers looking to purchase recreational cannabis Tuesday would have to wait just a little longer in the city as Trulieve’s The Healing Corner on Farmington Avenue is finalizing its permitting process and getting approvals from City Council. The...
BRISTOL, CT

