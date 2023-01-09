Shelley L. (Cook) Hull, 77, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2023 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard Allan Hull in 2003. Shelley was born on Aug. 14, 1945 in Bristol to the late James M. and Margaret (Scheebel) Cook, Jr. Raised in Bristol, she graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. She was a member of Carey’s Cadets and later St. Peter’s of Torrington as a Fifer. After getting married, she moved to Wethersfield and returned to Bristol after becoming a widow. She worked for many years at Travelers Insurance.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO