St. Irenaeus Church to host solidarity walk and prayer vigil in honor of victims and survivors of human trafficking

Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis ModeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles County, CA
foxla.com
Family wants answers into death of young man
Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, was shot and killed on Oct. 14, 2022 in Compton. Detectives are still searching for his killers.
localocnews.com
Locally Owned Project Ribbon Looks to Provide Support in Challenging Times
To help people recognize the important moments in life and the love and support that surround them, two local women conceptualized a way to make those celebrations tangible. San Clemente resident Karla Marolf, along with Susie Kimball, her close friend of about 10 years, launched Project Ribbon in 2020, making countdown displays to motivate and inspire. The displays include numerous gift bags, each with a small card inside describing an actual gift to coincide with a step in the countdown.
foxla.com
Family asking for public's help in solving murder of young Compton man
LOS ANGELES - Detectives and family members are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of 25-year-old Cristian Flores-Padilla. Flores-Padilla was shot and killed in Compton on October 14, 2022. Just before 11:30 p.m. that night, he left a family gathering and walked north to El Segundo Boulevard,...
2urbangirls.com
South LA family continues to recover after teen’s death in fatal crash
LOS ANGELES – A teen has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in the South Los Angeles area, while his mother and sister remain in the hospital recovering. Debbie Amaya, the mother is in the ICU along with her 2-year-old toddler. According to the Gofundme set up by her brother, her daughter only suffered minor injuries.
Signs for Life community initiative aims to disassociate Compton neighborhood from gang ties
Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping a Compton neighborhood disassociate itself from any gang ties.
foxla.com
19-year-old arrested for allegedly trying to meet child in Seal Beach: Police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in Seal Beach after he allegedly sent harmful material to a child and tried to meet up with the minor for "sexual purposes," according to police. The suspect, Thomas Anthony Esparza of Anaheim Hills, is accused of engaging in sexually explicit online...
Fontana Herald News
Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9
A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
NBC Los Angeles
Boy, 13, Dies After SLA Hit-and-Run That Also Critically Hurt Family
A 13-year-old boy died after a hit-and-run driver plowed into the vehicle carrying the teen, two siblings and their mother in South Los Angeles, police said Tuesday. The crash in the area of Main Street and 11th Place happened Monday, when a man in a speeding Mercedes sedan barreled into the SUV the four family members were riding in. The Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday that the 13-year-old was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
localocnews.com
OCHS to hear about the history of Mission Viejo on Thursday, January 12, 2023
At the Orange County Historical Society January meeting, former Mission Viejo Mayor and Mission Viejo Heritage Committee member Robert Breton will share the history of the master-planned community he calls home. Brenton will focus on the early rancho days, the formation of the Mission Viejo Company, its purchase of the...
localocnews.com
A man was arrested at the Buena Park Mall for allegedly molesting three children
On December 26, 2022, Buena Park Police Officers responded to the Walmart located at the Buena Park Mall, in response a report of someone molesting children. Adam Reeves, a 37-year-old man, was subsequently arrested for lewd and lascivious acts and annoying and molesting minors. The Buena Park Police Department has...
KTLA.com
Pasadena police investigating shooting; 1 victim taken to hospital
Police in Pasadena were investigating a shooting Sunday evening that sent at least one person to the hospital. The incident, according to police, occurred just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found one victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot...
localocnews.com
VA Long Beach Healthcare System holds PACT Act Event
VA Long Beach Healthcare System is holding a PACT Act Event for Veterans and their survivors at the Santa Ana Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 1506 Brookhollow Dr # 100, Santa Ana, CA 92705 on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 from 8am-4pm. Veterans will have access to a Veterans Benefits Administration...
localocnews.com
The Santa Ana Public Library has extended their hours
The Santa Ana Public Library is expanding the Main Library’s hours beginning Jan. 9, 2023, creating a more consistent schedule and adding eight more hours of service per week. The Main Library’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are located at 26 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police investigating murder in 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard
On January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department were on scene treating the victim when officers arrived. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and Fire Department personnel determined the victim deceased at the scene.
foxla.com
Rebecca Grossman, accused in deadly Westlake Village DUI crash, to appear in court in March
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - The latest court hearing for Rebecca Grossman, the Hidden Hills socialite charged with murder in connection with the deadly DUI crash in Westlake Village that killed two brothers, has been postponed to March 6. A family spokesperson told FOX 11 the pretrial hearing was postponed after...
KTLA.com
Authorities asking for public’s help locating missing 29-year-old man last seen in Santa Clarita
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old man missing from the Santa Clarita area. Patrick James Yates was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at around 11 a.m., in the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, LASD said in a news bulletin.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach man arrested on suspicion of murder
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 33-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the December death of another Long Beach man, police said Tuesday. The Long Beach Police Department said detectives from the Special Investigations Division, along with Coordinated Response Team officers, arrested Seth Gomes on Monday in the death of 30-year-old Kevin Magana.
18-month-old, 13-year-old in grave condition in South L.A. hit-run crash
Three minors and a woman were hospitalized following a two-car hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles Monday morning.A two-car collision was reported just before 8 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.Four patients were extricated from an SUV at the scene. Three pediatric patients were reported at the scene, with ages listed as 18 months old; 13 years old; and 16 years old. A 35-year-old woman was also injured.LAFD Captain Erik Scott said a high-speed collision occurred in the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, pushing the vehicles southbound. At least one...
localocnews.com
Year of the Cat: Supervisor Andrew Do hosts annual OC Tet Festival
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do will host the Orange County Tet Festival at Mile Square Park on January 20 – 22nd to celebrate the Year of the Cat. “Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, is the most important celebration in the Vietnamese community,” explains Supervisor Andrew Do. “It is a time for families to gather and honor the sacrifices of our ancestors.”
Man Drives Himself to Hospital With Gunshot Wound in Long Beach
A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.
