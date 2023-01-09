Read full article on original website
Melrose Teachers, School District Reach Deal Averting Strike
The Melrose teacher's union reached a tentative agreement with the city's school committee on Saturday just days before the teachers' planned strike on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The contract includes cost of living and market adjustments totaling 10% over the three-year term, translating to a significant wage increase for educators in the district.
Melrose Teachers May Strike, Mayor and School Officials Say
After months of failed contract negotiations with the school committee, the teacher's union in Melrose, Massachusetts, may be preparing to strike. According to a letter sent to parents from Superintendent of Schools Julie Kukenberger, the Melrose Education Association could vote to strike as soon as Friday. The move would temporarily...
Melrose Teachers Vote to Strike Tuesday Barring Contract Agreement
The teachers union in Melrose, Massachusetts, has voted to go on strike beginning Tuesday if a contract agreement has not been reached by then. The Melrose Education Association says 90% of its members met took part in a vote Friday, and 99% of those present elected to authorize the strike unless a deal with the Melrose School Committee could be struck over the long weekend.
Embattled Chelsea Soldiers' Home Superintendent Off the Job
Embattled Superintendent Eric Johnson is no longer employed at the Chelsea Soldiers Home, Gov. Maura Healey's office confirmed Thursday. The soldiers' home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, faced scrutiny for its fumbled handling of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-one veterans died at the home from COVID-19, deaths that some say could have been prevented with better management of the outbreak.
Consultant Offers Controversial Solutions to Improve Boston School Bus Performance
A consultant hired by Boston Public Schools has offered several controversial suggestions to fix the troubled school bus system. According to the Boston Globe, the consultant has suggested changing school start times, putting limits on students riding buses and reevaluating which students with disabilities would get service. His suggestions were...
Dozens Rally at Mass. Library to Support Drag Story Hour
More than 100 people demonstrated outside the main public library in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday, wearing rainbow-colored masks and waving LGBTQ+ flags in support of the library's monthly "Drag Storytime" event. The group came out as a response to a smaller protest of the drag event, NBC affiliate WJAR...
Man Charged With Groping Crewmember Cleaning Bathroom on Cruise to Boston
A man has been indicted for allegedly groping a cruise ship worker as they sailed from Iceland to Boston this summer, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said Saturday. Daniel Farias, of Bloomington, Minnesota, allegedly groped the crewmember while the man was cleaning a bathroom early in the morning of Aug. 30, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Could Experience Snow on Sunday, Monday: What to Expect
Maine got lucky with the lottery Friday night but Massachusetts is winning in the snow forecast that mountains relish. While it will be a wintry weekend for all of New England, the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic.
As Cohasset Community Prays for Ana Walshe, Husband's Past Remains Under Microscope
A week after police in Cohasset, Massachusetts, held a news conference to spread the news about missing woman Ana Walshe, her name has become known throughout the country as her case captivated a concerned public. People came together in prayer for the 39-year-old mom, whose husband has been charged in...
OSHA Cites Eversource in Deadly July Beacon Hill Explosion
Eversource on Thursday was cited by federal investigators for five workplace violations over an underground transformer explosion in Boston this summer that's turned deadly. One of the two utility company workers hurt in the July 12 incident has died, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a statement, which Eversource confirmed. The company identified the worker as Fabio Pires and said he died in October.
Residents Question, Slam Officials at Meeting on Deadly Cambridge Police Shooting
A community meeting about a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, transitioned into a protest as emotions overcame the room. The meeting was held to discuss the death of 20-year-old Sayed Faisal last week at the hands of the Cambridge Police Department. "Justice for Faisal!" people shouted while hoisting signs reading...
Police Warn to Look Out for Potential Scams Tied to Ana Walshe Case
Investigators continue to search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband is in custody on charges of misleading the investigation. The Cohasset Police Department has issued a warning to beware of scams after seeing reports that there is a fundraiser purporting to help support the Walshe’s three young children.
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say
Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
Person Seriously Injured in Dorchester Shooting, Boston Police Say
A person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston police said. The shooting on Ellington Street was reported about 7:36 p.m., according to Boston police. A car was towed from the scene as evidence and that police K-9 units were there...
Ramen O'Bowl to Open in Cambridge; Owners of Bayberry Cafe in Woburn Are Behind It
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new spot for ramen is on its way to Cambridge, and the people behind a vegan restaurant in the northern suburbs will be opening the place. According to a Facebook post from Bayberry Cafe in Woburn, Ramen O'Bowl is going to...
Family Prays for Safe Return of East Boston Woman Who Has Been Missing Since November
One family is praying for the return of an East Boston woman who has been missing since November. Reyna Morales Rojas, a Salvadoran mother was reported missing on Nov. 26 in East Boston. Her family says they are praying for her return so she can join her children in El Salvador soon.
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
Cherry Picker Falls on Building in Allston
A cherry picker vehicle tilted over while working at a building in Boston's Allston neighborhood, close to Brighton, on Thursday. The construction vehicle tilted over about 3:07 p.m., Boston police said. The operator was able to get out of the cherry picker. The incident took place at a building on...
Three Men Charged In Alleged Home Improvement Scam in Arlington
Three men are accused of trying to scam an elderly homeowner in Arlington, Massachusetts, with what police say is a common con - a home improvement scam. Quincy residents Peter Gilheney, 21, Patrick Gilheney, 18 and Randolph resident Richard Gilheney all face charges of malicious destruction of property, more than $1,200 and larceny by false pretenses, over $250. Peter Gilheney is also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and number plate violation to conceal identification.
King Family Talks ‘Power of Love' and Boston's Monument to MLK, Coretta Scott
What does Boston's new monument celebrating the love of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King bring to mind for their descendants?. "Strength," said Martin Luther King III ahead of the unveiling of The Embrace statue. "Perseverance and the power of love," said his teenage daughter, Yolanda King,...
