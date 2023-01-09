Read full article on original website
A Virginia House of Delegates seat in Fairfax County will stay in Democratic hands, after former teacher Holly Seibold prevailed in a special election held Tuesday. Unofficial results from the Fairfax County Board of Elections showed Seibold winning about 67% of the vote against Republican Monique Baroudi, who conceded in a brief statement on Facebook.
Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
Gov. Youngkin delivers State of the Commonwealth as general assembly convenes
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivered the State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday afternoon. Officials said Youngkin would address the Joint Assembly to outline his Day Two Agenda for the state. This comes as the Virginia General Assembly convenes Wednesday for its annual legislative session. Read...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia voters on Tuesday turned out to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold is faced off against Republican Monique Baroudi. The candidates spoke with 7News about other issues including the rising...
Virginia Democrats respond to Youngkin’s State of the Commonwealth address
Virginia Democrats are responding to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's second State of the Commonwealth address.
Day 1 of Virginia's legislative session begins with political clashes over abortion, taxes
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On the first day of Virginia’s legislative session of 2023, Democrat House Minority Leader Don Scott took aim at Republicans. “MAGA Republicans would rather strip Virginians of their most sacred right – their right to vote – than risk losing an election,” Scott said.
Va. lawmaker's bill proposes pregnant women count unborn child as 2nd person in HOV lanes
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — A Virginia lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow pregnant women to count their unborn child as a second person in the vehicle when determining occupancy in HOV lanes. Republican Delegate Nicholas J. Freitas of House District 30 proposes that the unborn child count...
House Democratic leader pushes for stricter gun laws in Virginia
The Democratic leader in the Virginia House of Delegates said his party hopes to pass gun restrictions this year, including proposals for waiting periods for firearm purchases and a ban on assault weapons.
Fairfax County superintendent meets with parents amid national merit award scandal
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday evening, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid met with parents who learned Langley and Westfield high schools also didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition -- missing important college scholarships and admissions deadlines. Ahead of the meetings, Reid told parents, “As we...
Here are 5 proposed bills Va. Attorney General Jason Miyares is advocating for in 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 9, 2022. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced his office's legislative priorities for 2023 on Tuesday, with many pieces of legislation he plans to endorse focusing on greater consequences for crime. “This session my office is...
Virginia proposal waives copays for eligible Native American and Alaska Native Veterans
According to the VA, if the rule is finalized as proposed, eligible Native American and Alaska Native Veterans who have submitted proper documentation to the VA would no longer be required to pay copays for health care services.
Virginia legislator wants to remove minimum standards for homeschooling
A new proposal from a Virginia delegate would roll back standards for homeschooling in the state, eliminating minimum qualifications and educational standards.
Democrat Elizabeth Lancaster announces campaign against Loudoun Co. CA Biberaj
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Democratic Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj now has a primary challenger. In an exclusive sit-down interview with 7News reporter Nick Minock on Tuesday, Democrat Elizabeth Lancaster announced she’s running against Biberaj. “I have been a local attorney for 17 years,” said Lancaster....
Morrissey introduces bill to ban public carry of high-capacity rifles in Virginia
A Virginia legislator has introduced legislation that would ban residents from carrying high-capacity rifles and some pistols in public, whether concealed or openly displayed.
Democrats hope to keep momentum with Virginia special election
Democrats are hoping to flip a special state Senate seat in Virginia on Tuesday amid a burst of momentum following the midterms and a chaotic week in Republican politics. The special election for the seventh state senate district, which encompasses a portion of the greater Virginia Beach area, was previously held by GOP Rep. Jen […]
Virginia's impressive new path on education
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) was elected with a mandate to increase excellence and reduce ideology in public education . He had to overhaul the history and social studies standards inherited from his Democratic predecessor, Ralph Northam, and direct his Department of Education to create "best in nation" standards. Less because...
AG Miyares expands merit awards investigation to Fairfax County Public Schools system
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Over the weekend, Fairfax County parents received upsetting emails from the principals at Langley High School and Westfield High School. The principals admitted that they too didn’t notify students they won National Merit recognition before important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. On Monday,...
Virginia AG expands civil rights investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that his office would expand a civil rights investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to include all of Fairfax County Public Schools after several high school principals apologized for failing to recognize National Merit Commended Students. The announcement expands an investigation launched by...
How localities might vote on retail cannabis sales
This fall marks the busiest election season in Virginia’s election-every-year election cycle. The entire General Assembly will be on the ballot. So will multiple local offices – constitutional officers, boards of supervisors, school boards, even some soil and water conservation boards, perhaps our most obscure elected office. Depending...
If I Become Virginia's First Black Congresswoman, I Won’t Just Shatter A Glass Ceiling– I’ll Fight For Progress
State Senator Jennifer McClellan, Virginia’s Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District, shares how she’ll continue to move the state forward if she wins the February 21 special election. Lois McClellan grew up in the segregated South in a family of domestic workers and laborers during the Great...
