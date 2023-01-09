ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WTOP

Democrat wins Fairfax Co. House seat; Va. lawmakers get to work Wednesday with abortion at forefront of debate

A Virginia House of Delegates seat in Fairfax County will stay in Democratic hands, after former teacher Holly Seibold prevailed in a special election held Tuesday. Unofficial results from the Fairfax County Board of Elections showed Seibold winning about 67% of the vote against Republican Monique Baroudi, who conceded in a brief statement on Facebook.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate

Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
VIENNA, VA
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin delivers State of the Commonwealth as general assembly convenes

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivered the State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday afternoon. Officials said Youngkin would address the Joint Assembly to outline his Day Two Agenda for the state. This comes as the Virginia General Assembly convenes Wednesday for its annual legislative session. Read...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Democrats hope to keep momentum with Virginia special election

Democrats are hoping to flip a special state Senate seat in Virginia on Tuesday amid a burst of momentum following the midterms and a chaotic week in Republican politics. The special election for the seventh state senate district, which encompasses a portion of the greater Virginia Beach area, was previously held by GOP Rep. Jen […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Virginia's impressive new path on education

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) was elected with a mandate to increase excellence and reduce ideology in public education . He had to overhaul the history and social studies standards inherited from his Democratic predecessor, Ralph Northam, and direct his Department of Education to create "best in nation" standards. Less because...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Virginia AG expands civil rights investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that his office would expand a civil rights investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to include all of Fairfax County Public Schools after several high school principals apologized for failing to recognize National Merit Commended Students. The announcement expands an investigation launched by...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

How localities might vote on retail cannabis sales

This fall marks the busiest election season in Virginia’s election-every-year election cycle. The entire General Assembly will be on the ballot. So will multiple local offices – constitutional officers, boards of supervisors, school boards, even some soil and water conservation boards, perhaps our most obscure elected office. Depending...
VIRGINIA STATE

