Jackson, MI

jtv.tv

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Austin Brown, Brown’s Advanced Care. Brady Cook, Superintendent, Michigan Center Schools. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Steve Shotwell, Chairman, Jackson County Commission; Terry Mierzwa, Jackson...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Matthew Badtke, Jackson College Science Professor. Matt Grimes, Grimes Plumbing. Mike Hirst, Andy’s Angels and Andy’s Place. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Neil Fernandes,...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Thursday, January 12, 2023

Thursday Free Member Movie Night: Singin’ in the Rain. Starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds. All Members get in Free every Thursday. Purchase a membership anytime for 25 dollars for an individual (per year). Non-member’s cost is $5. Doors open at 6:30 P.M. Film Begins at 7:00 P.M. Michigan Theatre, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

County National Bank Makes Donation of $90K to Spring Arbor University

Pictured, left to right: Dr. Brent Ellis – President, Spring Arbor University; Joe Williams – President and CEO, CNB; Bob Wrozek – Vice President-Jackson Market Leader, CNB; Tony Baker – Regional Vice President-Jackson Market, CNB. Photo courtesy Spring Arbor University. (January 10, 2023 4:30 PM) County...
SPRING ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

City of Saline, Celtic Festival to Part Ways

The City of Saline and the Saline Celtic Festival are parting ways. In his State of the City address Monday, Mayor Brian Marl reported that the Celtic Festival will likely move to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Lodi Township. In addition, the city-owned festival will complete its long transition...
SALINE, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard January 9, 2023

Athens 62, Concord 31: The Yellow Jackets fall to 0-8 overall with the loss. Springport Invitational: Hillsdale won the event with 682, Concord was third scoring 635, and the host school placed fifth scoring 531. On Deck for Jan. 10, 2023. Boys basketball. Ida at Columbia Central 7 p.m. Concord...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township

East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
EAST LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna

A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
CORUNNA, MI
WILX-TV

No inspections at Knob Hill Apartments in past 5 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Weeks after a fire started on the first floor of one of the buildings at Knob Hill Apartments, just days before Christmas, people who lived there are remembering the tragedy after learning their home had not been inspected since 2017. Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said...
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store

LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

River Trail at Benjamin F. Davis Park to close for construction project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing and Recreation Department announced that starting Jan. 9, the River Trail at Benjamin F. Davis Park between Wise Road and Pleasant Gove Road will be closed. The closure is due to a substation construction project. The following detours will be available:. Westbound...
LANSING, MI

