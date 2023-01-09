Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
jtv.tv
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Austin Brown, Brown’s Advanced Care. Brady Cook, Superintendent, Michigan Center Schools. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Steve Shotwell, Chairman, Jackson County Commission; Terry Mierzwa, Jackson...
jtv.tv
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Matthew Badtke, Jackson College Science Professor. Matt Grimes, Grimes Plumbing. Mike Hirst, Andy’s Angels and Andy’s Place. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Neil Fernandes,...
jtv.tv
Events of Thursday, January 12, 2023
Thursday Free Member Movie Night: Singin’ in the Rain. Starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds. All Members get in Free every Thursday. Purchase a membership anytime for 25 dollars for an individual (per year). Non-member’s cost is $5. Doors open at 6:30 P.M. Film Begins at 7:00 P.M. Michigan Theatre, Downtown Jackson.
jtv.tv
County National Bank Makes Donation of $90K to Spring Arbor University
Pictured, left to right: Dr. Brent Ellis – President, Spring Arbor University; Joe Williams – President and CEO, CNB; Bob Wrozek – Vice President-Jackson Market Leader, CNB; Tony Baker – Regional Vice President-Jackson Market, CNB. Photo courtesy Spring Arbor University. (January 10, 2023 4:30 PM) County...
thesalinepost.com
City of Saline, Celtic Festival to Part Ways
The City of Saline and the Saline Celtic Festival are parting ways. In his State of the City address Monday, Mayor Brian Marl reported that the Celtic Festival will likely move to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Lodi Township. In addition, the city-owned festival will complete its long transition...
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard January 9, 2023
Athens 62, Concord 31: The Yellow Jackets fall to 0-8 overall with the loss. Springport Invitational: Hillsdale won the event with 682, Concord was third scoring 635, and the host school placed fifth scoring 531. On Deck for Jan. 10, 2023. Boys basketball. Ida at Columbia Central 7 p.m. Concord...
This is why masks are back in Ann Arbor Public Schools
ANN ARBOR, MI - With a handful of different viruses to contend with after a winter break that likely saw families attending gatherings, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said a two-week mask mandate is in order for students returning to class Monday in Ann Arbor Public Schools. Re-introducing the mask mandate from...
‘This program saved my life.’ Jackson treatment court recognizes recent graduates
JACKSON, MI -- A year of recovery and rehabilitation paid off for seven people Friday when they became 2023′s first graduates of the Jackson County Adult Treatment Court. The four-phase program that takes a minimum of one year aims to help its participants stop abusing drugs and alcohol, said coordinator Jacob Stressman. There are currently 61 active participants.
Dianne Byrum won’t return as MSU Board of Trustees chair
Byrum will stay on the Board until her term expires on Jan. 1, 2025, but will no longer serve as chair.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Ann Arbor OKs annexation of 2 more properties for huge housing development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is taking steps to annex more land for a large housing development that could bring over 600 new homes and apartments to the city’s north side. City Council voted unanimously and without discussion Monday night, Jan. 9, to OK the annexation of two properties totaling nearly six acres at 2520 and 2540 Pontiac Trail.
Ann Arbor Public Schools says masks will be required for the next two weeks
AAPS states that "Masks are required while indoors in AAPS schools from January 9 - 20." The district says they're making this decision as students return to class from winter break.
‘Y-shaped’ corridor at Lansing Avenue slated for redesign in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – The city of Jackson is considering design upgrades to one of its busy traffic corridors. In a Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting, the Jackson City Council unanimously approved a $452,451 preliminary design and engineering contract with Hubbell, Roth & Clark to help redesign the Lansing Avenue Corridor on the northside of the city.
Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township
East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna
A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
WILX-TV
No inspections at Knob Hill Apartments in past 5 years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Weeks after a fire started on the first floor of one of the buildings at Knob Hill Apartments, just days before Christmas, people who lived there are remembering the tragedy after learning their home had not been inspected since 2017. Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said...
wkzo.com
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store
LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
WILX-TV
River Trail at Benjamin F. Davis Park to close for construction project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing and Recreation Department announced that starting Jan. 9, the River Trail at Benjamin F. Davis Park between Wise Road and Pleasant Gove Road will be closed. The closure is due to a substation construction project. The following detours will be available:. Westbound...
