3 Children and 2 Adults Died in Suspected Murder-Suicide, Police Say. Survivors Fled to Neighbors for Help.

The grammar in this article makes it hard to read. Prayers for all involved. Such a senseless tragedy!
Murder suspect hit by vehicle moments after allegedly shooting, killing Greensboro mother of 2, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting and killing a mother on New Year’s Day was reportedly hit by a car moments after the shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Cridland Road […]
WXII 12
Parent arrested after reporting false school shooting at elementary school
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An upset parent at a school was arrested in Randolph County after deputies said she called in a false school shooting. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they received a call from staff at an elementary school about an irate parent and they needed assistance. While the SRO was responding, deputies said someone called 911 to report a shooting at the school. The SRO was met by the parent, who admitted that she called 911 but that no shooting had occurred, according to deputies.
cbs17
‘They were executed’: Prosecutor says in killings of 2 teens in Orange County; bond denied for suspect
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon bond hearing for a suspect in the killing of two Orange County teens in September revealed new details about the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark. Issiah Ross, held without bond since he was charged in the deaths, sought to have...
Newborn twins seriously injured released from hospital; father expected in court
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Newborn baby twins that were allegedly injured by their father while in the hospital have been released. Police say that on Dec. 24 around 4:45 a.m Thomasville officers were sent to the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center about two babies being hurt. Both babies were less than 48 hours old […]
southarkansassun.com
Community Shocked by Murder-Suicide Tragedy as Five Found Dead in North Carolina
Five people were found dead in a home in High Point, North Carolina, on Saturday morning in a murder-suicide. One of the deceased apparently killed the other four before taking their own life, according to police. Based on a report by KTTC on January 8, 2023, the bodies of two...
Court documents describe violent past of Greensboro man accused of fatally shooting woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The loved ones of Natasha Walker are angry at the man police say shot and killed the 32-year-old. The suspect is in a hospital bed with critical injuries, but that didn’t stop Greensboro police from charging Vashon Sigler, 48, with murder. FOX8 is getting a clearer picture of Sigler’s violent past. […]
Adult, 2 juveniles face multiple charges after man shot in Thomasville, police say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened late last month, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release. On Friday, Dec. 30, at 4:13 p.m., officers were sent to Cox Avenue and Morton Street when they were told a person had been shot. Arriving officers found […]
17-year-old expected in court for North Carolina double murder
The 17-year-old accused of killed 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark is expected in court Tuesday.
North Carolina Man Fatally Shoots Wife And Kids Before Turning Gun On Himself, Police Say
The High Point Police Department determined that Robert J. Crayton, Jr. shot and killed his wife Athalia A. Crayton, as well as Kasin Crayton, 18, and a 16-year-old and 10-year-old, whose names were not released. A North Carolina man fatally shot his wife and three children over the weekend before...
WXII 12
2 victims stabbed by roommate in Winston-Salem home; 1 arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a man has been arrested in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Monday, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 16th Street, near Ivy Avenue, for a reported stabbing. WXII spoke to one man, who...
Update expected in High Point murder-suicide that left 3 children, 2 adults dead; everything we know so far
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tragedy unfolded in a secluded neighborhood over the weekend, leaving five people dead. High Point police say that three children and two adults were killed in what they believe was a murder-suicide on Saturday morning at a home on Mossy Meadow Drive in High Point. According to records, High Point […]
WXII 12
Man hit by car charged with woman's murder on New Year’s Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman killed on New Year’s Day. Greensboro police said Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Police: 3 children, 2 adults found dead in apparent murder-suicide in North Carolina
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three children and two adults were found dead inside of a house in High Point, North Carolina, police say. In a news release, High Point Police Department said that on Saturday just after 7 a.m., officers were called about two people screaming for help at a house on the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive. When officers arrived, they located a man and a woman who reportedly said they needed help.
Man shot on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning. At around 3:31 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 600 block of Waughtown Street after getting reports of a shooting. At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire but no injured people. A short time later, a man […]
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
wakg.com
Man and Woman Convicted for Murder of Elderly Danville Woman Sentenced
A Chapel Hill couple has been sentenced for the death of the woman’s grandmother. 24-year-old Lindsey Mae Johnson and 22-year-old Nicasio Antonio Guzman were sentenced in Danville Circuit Court on Friday. Guzman received a 45-year sentence for a first-degree murder charge, while Johnson will serve 40 years for second-degree murder.
2 arrested for robbery at gunpoint in North Carolina church parking lot
Moore County deputies announced Friday that they have arrested two people after a robbery in a church parking lot.
Alamance County man accused of assaulting woman, fighting neighbors while armed with baseball bat, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after assaulting a woman and arguing with neighbors while wielding a baseball bat, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a fight on the 2100 block of North N.C. 49 in Green Level. At the […]
Missing 20-year-old found dead in car halfway submerged in North Carolina creek
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car on Friday in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro that day in a black Infiniti […]
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.
