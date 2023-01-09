Read full article on original website
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force BaseRoger MarshTucson, AZ
New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
FOX Sports
Tubelis and No. 9 Arizona host Oregon State
Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers have gone 7-1 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.3...
Former USC WR Gary Bryant locks in first two official visits
Former USC wide receiver Gary Bryant hit the transfer portal earlier this week and as expected, schools from all over the country are in hot pursuit. “My phone has been ringing off the hook,” Bryant’s father Gary Sr. said. “I’m not even kidding, it has been non-stop but it’s a blessing that so many schools are interested in Gary.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball moves up in Associated Press Top 25 after win over Oregon
The Arizona Wildcats went 2-1 last week. A home win over a Top 20 team was enough to overcome a road loss to a Top 5 team. When all was said and done, UA had moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 14. Arizona (14-2,...
Men's college basketball rankings: UCLA, Arizona only Pac-12 teams in AP Top 25 (1/9/23)
Two Pac-12 teams remain in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll: No. 7 UCLA and No. 9 Arizona. No other Pac-12 programs received votes. UCLA went 2-0 last week beating Washington on the road and USC at home. The Bruins are 14-2 and 5-0 in the Pac-12. Arizona went 1-1 beating Washington and falling to Washington State at home 74-61. The Wildcats are 14-2 and 3-2 in the Pac-12.
247Sports
USC Lincoln Riley breaks down signed defensive transfer additions
USC football has made a splash early with its 2023 transfer class, landing a handful of veteran starters and contributors since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened in December. The first wave of those pickups signed with the Trojans, including defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, linebacker Mason Cobb, outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.
UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard
UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
Eastern Progress
Arizona introduces new white uniforms, pays homage to 1986 national title team
Every now and then during the 2023 college baseball season, Chip Hale will wear a similar-looking uniform to his playing days for the Arizona Wildcats. The UA announced on Monday that it will add a new white uniform, paying homage to the 1986 national-championship squad. Hale, who is entering his second season as the Wildcats' head coach, helped lead Arizona to the '86 title. Hale still holds the UA record for games played (255), at-bats (978), hits (337), walks (162) and total bases (507).
247Sports
Peristyle Podcast - Discussing USC fan reaction to Lincoln Riley retaining defensive coordinator Alex Grinch
Listen to this episode of the Peristyle Podcast here:. In this edition of the Peristyle Podcast hosts Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino give their reaction to all of the mostly negative fan reaction to USC head coach Lincoln Riley's decision to retain embattled defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. During a two hour sit down with Riley this week, he told local media that he wanted to keep continuity with the coaching staff and no changes would be made heading into the 2023 football season. Specifically with Grinch, he emphasized that his defenses had some really good performances this season but the consistency wasn't there, especially late in the season. Riley did not want to make a rash, emotional decision based on data from one year. He knows Grinch had great results at previous stops and when he arrived at Oklahoma he turned around a bad defense and Riley is confident that USC's defense will be much improved in 2023.
Tucson, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Sunnyside High School soccer team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on January 12, 2023, 15:00:00. The Desert View High School soccer team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on January 12, 2023, 15:00:00.
Davis-Monthan 2023 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show March 25-26
The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is coming back to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, March 26.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores
These closings are part of the company's latest round of layoffs.
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KOLD-TV
Tucson harvesting rainwater as part of its 80 year water master plan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With all the water now pouring through California, it’s too bad it can’t be harnessed and utilized in an extreme drought. Some Californians, like the Sierra Club, are talking about new and expensive infrastructure to harness it, store it in big reservoirs and use as needed.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson
On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
Gov. Hobbs promises to protect Southern AZ priorities
Arizona Governors traditionally bring their State of the State messages out of the Capitol building to areas like Southern Arizona.
KOLD-TV
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
Remembering Lydia Reis - Tucson's Umbrella Lady
Local Tucsonans know the Umbrella Lady seen in many different areas. Many have asked why she walked and where she lived, and a past landlord shared what she knows.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Rent Report: January 2023
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 9, 2023 -- Apartment List reports that currently, the overall median rent in the city stands at $1,242, roughly the same as last month. Prices remain up 5.9% year-over-year. Read on to learn more about what’s been happening in the Tucson rental market and how it compares to trends throughout the nation as a whole.
KOLD-TV
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Lydia Reis, affectionately know as “Umbrella Lady,” was struck by a driver who fled the scene off of Ina and Giaconda. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
247Sports
