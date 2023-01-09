ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

FOX Sports

Tubelis and No. 9 Arizona host Oregon State

Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers have gone 7-1 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.3...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Former USC WR Gary Bryant locks in first two official visits

Former USC wide receiver Gary Bryant hit the transfer portal earlier this week and as expected, schools from all over the country are in hot pursuit. “My phone has been ringing off the hook,” Bryant’s father Gary Sr. said. “I’m not even kidding, it has been non-stop but it’s a blessing that so many schools are interested in Gary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

Men's college basketball rankings: UCLA, Arizona only Pac-12 teams in AP Top 25 (1/9/23)

Two Pac-12 teams remain in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll: No. 7 UCLA and No. 9 Arizona. No other Pac-12 programs received votes. UCLA went 2-0 last week beating Washington on the road and USC at home. The Bruins are 14-2 and 5-0 in the Pac-12. Arizona went 1-1 beating Washington and falling to Washington State at home 74-61. The Wildcats are 14-2 and 3-2 in the Pac-12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC Lincoln Riley breaks down signed defensive transfer additions

USC football has made a splash early with its 2023 transfer class, landing a handful of veteran starters and contributors since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened in December. The first wave of those pickups signed with the Trojans, including defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, linebacker Mason Cobb, outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard

UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eastern Progress

Arizona introduces new white uniforms, pays homage to 1986 national title team

Every now and then during the 2023 college baseball season, Chip Hale will wear a similar-looking uniform to his playing days for the Arizona Wildcats. The UA announced on Monday that it will add a new white uniform, paying homage to the 1986 national-championship squad. Hale, who is entering his second season as the Wildcats' head coach, helped lead Arizona to the '86 title. Hale still holds the UA record for games played (255), at-bats (978), hits (337), walks (162) and total bases (507).
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Peristyle Podcast - Discussing USC fan reaction to Lincoln Riley retaining defensive coordinator Alex Grinch

Listen to this episode of the Peristyle Podcast here:. In this edition of the Peristyle Podcast hosts Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino give their reaction to all of the mostly negative fan reaction to USC head coach Lincoln Riley's decision to retain embattled defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. During a two hour sit down with Riley this week, he told local media that he wanted to keep continuity with the coaching staff and no changes would be made heading into the 2023 football season. Specifically with Grinch, he emphasized that his defenses had some really good performances this season but the consistency wasn't there, especially late in the season. Riley did not want to make a rash, emotional decision based on data from one year. He knows Grinch had great results at previous stops and when he arrived at Oklahoma he turned around a bad defense and Riley is confident that USC's defense will be much improved in 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Tucson, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Sunnyside High School soccer team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on January 12, 2023, 15:00:00. The Desert View High School soccer team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on January 12, 2023, 15:00:00.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson harvesting rainwater as part of its 80 year water master plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With all the water now pouring through California, it’s too bad it can’t be harnessed and utilized in an extreme drought. Some Californians, like the Sierra Club, are talking about new and expensive infrastructure to harness it, store it in big reservoirs and use as needed.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson

On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Rent Report: January 2023

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 9, 2023 -- Apartment List reports that currently, the overall median rent in the city stands at $1,242, roughly the same as last month. Prices remain up 5.9% year-over-year. Read on to learn more about what’s been happening in the Tucson rental market and how it compares to trends throughout the nation as a whole.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Lydia Reis, affectionately know as “Umbrella Lady,” was struck by a driver who fled the scene off of Ina and Giaconda. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

