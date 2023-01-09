ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Safety DJ Brown Will Return To Notre Dame For The 2023 Season

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xh5yZ_0k7wJLdx00

Veteran safety DJ Brown announced his plans to return to Notre Dame for a sixth and final season

Notre Dame's safety depth chart received some positive news tonight as veteran DJ Brown announced his plans to return for the 2023 season. Brown is choosing to come back for a sixth season, which is due to the Covid exemption from the 2020 season.

Brown's return gives the Irish defense much-needed depth on the back end of the defense. Notre Dame's safety position was already light on numbers in 2022, and it lost Brandon Joseph to the NFL and Houston Griffith exhausted all of his eligibility. Sophomore Justin Walters has also had trouble staying healthy and missed most of the 2022 campaign.

Brown finished fourth on the Notre Dame defense with 48 tackles this past season, and he also broke up a pair of passes. The Maryland native has been a key member of the safety rotation for two seasons, and he racked up 90 tackles the last two seasons, and he has 105 tackles for his career. He has picked off three passes in his career, and all three came during the 2021 season.

Notre Dame is also slated to return Xavier Watts and Ramon Henderson , who were the top safeties from a snaps standpoint in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina. Watts had 62 snaps and Henderson played 51, with Brown registering 42 snaps in the game. Notre Dame likes to rotate at least three safeties per game, and without Brown returning the Irish might have been forced to play a freshman in 2023, or would be forced to move another player to the position.

Brown also provides leadership to the back end of the defense, which is another benefit to his return to the rotation.

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart
2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense
2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

