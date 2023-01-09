ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

County pledges $350,000 to early learning center

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted unanimously to award $350,000 in funding to help establish GNV4ALL’s family learning center in East Gainesville, which is set to open this summer. The BOCC’s one-time award matches a similar $350,000 commitment from Gainesville City Commission, which set aside funds...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

High Springs parks to host four public workshops

The city of High Springs will hold four workshops next week to collect community wants and needs on the local parks, facilities and programs. The parks and R.E.C. (recreation, education and culture) department along with Community Solutions Group/GAI Consultants will host the events which are open to anyone. Here’s a...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville

The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for three straight weekends starting Saturday. The city of Gainesville’s longtime event returns for the second year at 9409 SW Archer Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 14-15. “The Hoggetowne...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Rosewood Traveling Exhibit makes stop in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You can walk though a period of North Central Florida’s history as people remember the Rosewood massacre. Events this week are still highlighting 100 years after this tragedy. The Rosewood traveling museum is open all week long at U.F. college of Law, Lawton Chiles Building. It...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Vacancies available on citizen advisory boards

Alachua County and Gainesville have open positions for citizens wanting to get involved in their communities through dozens of citizen advisory boards. Alachua County has 35 committees with 289 total positions, and Gainesville has 19 boards with only city members. Both have vacancies that require applicants to simply live within the city or county.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD offers new apprentice program

Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will host an open house for its new Public Service Academy on Saturday. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at the GPD headquarters on 545 NW 8th Ave. The Public Service Academy is a pre-apprenticeship program designed to assist youth and young adults...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

UF to spend $300,000 on new pool for incoming university president

The University of Florida is making sure its newly hired president, former Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, can dive into the job: It is spending $300,000 to build a new swimming pool behind the stately mansion where Sasse will live with his family, the school confirmed. Construction on the expensive...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two displaced in residential building fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At approximately 6:50 p.m. tonight, firefighters from Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a residential building fire in the area of 3500 SW 20th Ave. Firefighters arrived on scene in just under three minutes and immediately began applying water to the fire and searching for victims. A total of 24 firefighters extinguished the fire within 12 minutes of arrival.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

MLK Jr. events in Gainesville begin with Hall of Fame gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many events in honor of the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began with two women being honored and awarded. Chanae Jackson and Makala Flanders were both honored with a Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida and Edna M. Hart Scholarship. Both women will be further celebrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers

Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville Residents’ Challenge to City’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning on hold while new City Commission reverses vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 9, 2023, Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early issued an Order canceling the scheduled February 14, 2023 hearing of the case filed by Petitioners Peggy Carr and Faye Williams. Their petition challenged the City of Gainesville’s October 2022 ordinance eliminating single-family zoning. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

New Program seeks recruits for Gainesville Police, Fire, EMS and Utilities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is looking for the next generation of police officers, firefighters, E.M.S. workers and Gainesville Regional Utilities trainees. The Public Service Academy Exploration Program, a partnership between the City of Gainesville, Career Source and Santa Fe College, wants to help potential recruits identify where...
Independent Florida Alligator

Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today

To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Friends and family say their last goodbyes to Demiah Appling

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -Family, friends, and neighbors gathered at the Church of God in Old Town for a memorial service for Demiah. The 14-year-old went missing on October 16th. Two months later, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported that Demiah’s remains were found in the Sun Springs community...
BELL, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

FWC releases bald eagle back into wild

A bald eagle rescued in Lake City after a mid-air encounter with another bird left it unable to fly was released back into the wild on Tuesday after successful treatment at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and further treatment and rehabilitation at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland.
LAKE CITY, FL

