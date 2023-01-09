Read full article on original website
wmfe.org
West Ocala community center opens where a charcoal plant once spewed soot over African American homes
Ocala celebrated the opening of a community center Tuesday on the site where a Royal Oak charcoal plant used to belch soot over the homes of African American residents. And the city celebrated the extraordinary commitment of two women who drove that change. Hundreds gathered in front of the new...
mainstreetdailynews.com
County pledges $350,000 to early learning center
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted unanimously to award $350,000 in funding to help establish GNV4ALL’s family learning center in East Gainesville, which is set to open this summer. The BOCC’s one-time award matches a similar $350,000 commitment from Gainesville City Commission, which set aside funds...
mainstreetdailynews.com
High Springs parks to host four public workshops
The city of High Springs will hold four workshops next week to collect community wants and needs on the local parks, facilities and programs. The parks and R.E.C. (recreation, education and culture) department along with Community Solutions Group/GAI Consultants will host the events which are open to anyone. Here’s a...
WCJB
Women in Ocala will worship and praise at the ‘Hey, Pretty!’ conference
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Conference is hosted by PP, Inc. at the College of Central Florida. It will begin Friday, February 10th at 12:30 pm and end Saturday, February 11th at 12 pm. There will be worship sessions, mental health classes, Zumba, and more!. The last day to register...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville
The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for three straight weekends starting Saturday. The city of Gainesville’s longtime event returns for the second year at 9409 SW Archer Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 14-15. “The Hoggetowne...
WCJB
Rosewood Traveling Exhibit makes stop in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You can walk though a period of North Central Florida’s history as people remember the Rosewood massacre. Events this week are still highlighting 100 years after this tragedy. The Rosewood traveling museum is open all week long at U.F. college of Law, Lawton Chiles Building. It...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Vacancies available on citizen advisory boards
Alachua County and Gainesville have open positions for citizens wanting to get involved in their communities through dozens of citizen advisory boards. Alachua County has 35 committees with 289 total positions, and Gainesville has 19 boards with only city members. Both have vacancies that require applicants to simply live within the city or county.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD offers new apprentice program
Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will host an open house for its new Public Service Academy on Saturday. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at the GPD headquarters on 545 NW 8th Ave. The Public Service Academy is a pre-apprenticeship program designed to assist youth and young adults...
wuft.org
UF to spend $300,000 on new pool for incoming university president
The University of Florida is making sure its newly hired president, former Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, can dive into the job: It is spending $300,000 to build a new swimming pool behind the stately mansion where Sasse will live with his family, the school confirmed. Construction on the expensive...
wuft.org
‘This many Black folks have not been in Rosewood since the massacre’: Rosewood centennial events begin
This month marks the 100th anniversary of the destruction of Rosewood. Rosewood was a majority Black community in Levy County. In January of 1923, a white vigilante mob murdered Black residents and set fire to the town. Listen above to a report from the Sunday wreath laying ceremony in Rosewood...
alachuachronicle.com
Two displaced in residential building fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At approximately 6:50 p.m. tonight, firefighters from Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a residential building fire in the area of 3500 SW 20th Ave. Firefighters arrived on scene in just under three minutes and immediately began applying water to the fire and searching for victims. A total of 24 firefighters extinguished the fire within 12 minutes of arrival.
WCJB
MLK Jr. events in Gainesville begin with Hall of Fame gala
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many events in honor of the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began with two women being honored and awarded. Chanae Jackson and Makala Flanders were both honored with a Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida and Edna M. Hart Scholarship. Both women will be further celebrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers
Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
WCJB
Alachua County Commissioners voted 3-2 to not move forward with Dogwood Village
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners voted 3-2 last month to withdraw funding for Dogwood Village that they had once approved. Claiming affordable housing is overly concentrated in East Gainesville and needs to be spread throughout the city. Residents from East Gainesville came to the meeting asking commissioners to not put...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Residents’ Challenge to City’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning on hold while new City Commission reverses vote
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 9, 2023, Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early issued an Order canceling the scheduled February 14, 2023 hearing of the case filed by Petitioners Peggy Carr and Faye Williams. Their petition challenged the City of Gainesville’s October 2022 ordinance eliminating single-family zoning. The...
WCJB
New Program seeks recruits for Gainesville Police, Fire, EMS and Utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is looking for the next generation of police officers, firefighters, E.M.S. workers and Gainesville Regional Utilities trainees. The Public Service Academy Exploration Program, a partnership between the City of Gainesville, Career Source and Santa Fe College, wants to help potential recruits identify where...
Independent Florida Alligator
Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today
To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Lifestyle choices can also impact life expectancy
WCJB
Friends and family say their last goodbyes to Demiah Appling
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -Family, friends, and neighbors gathered at the Church of God in Old Town for a memorial service for Demiah. The 14-year-old went missing on October 16th. Two months later, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported that Demiah’s remains were found in the Sun Springs community...
mainstreetdailynews.com
FWC releases bald eagle back into wild
A bald eagle rescued in Lake City after a mid-air encounter with another bird left it unable to fly was released back into the wild on Tuesday after successful treatment at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and further treatment and rehabilitation at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland.
