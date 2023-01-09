Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
One hurt in shooting at N. Court and Fulton in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area near Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday after a woman sustained life-threatening injuries. Rockford police shared the information just before 4 p.m. via social media:. <. Shooting investigation at Pinnons on N. Court and Fulton. Adult female sustained life-threatening...
Massive fire breaks out at Mowery’s on Van Buren in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire departments are on the scene of a major fire in Freeport. Large, black clouds of smoke can be seen across the area Wednesday night from a fire that broke out on Van Buren Avenue. According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke...
Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday
Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
Neighbors concerned for safety after woman shot and killed at Pinnon’s
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the many years Johnny Nelson has lived on the northwest side of Rockford, he’s learned being a neighbor and regular at Pinnon’s Meat Market, go hand in hand. “I walk in there everyday. This is the main meat market here in town, no...
Police arrest Rockford man with no driver’s license going 116 mph
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday. The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph He was […]
One hospitalized in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The resident of second-floor apartment was hospitalized with injuries after a house fire in Janesville on Wednesday. According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were called to 832 Prairie Avenue at 1:15 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the back of the structure. Officials said the fire had engulfed the kitchen […]
24-Year-Old Rockford Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Identified
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has revealed the identity of a woman killed in a head-on collision in Rockford this past Friday evening (1/6). The accident occurred near the area of Springfield Road and Safford Avenue on the city's northwest side around 6:15 pm Friday when a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man apparently crossed the center line.
One hurt in early morning crash in Roscoe
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District and Roscoe police responded just before 7:30 a.m., to a single-car crash at Bridge Street and Pappy Brown Drive in Roscoe. Roscoe police confirmed Tuesday the crash is linked to weather-related...
Beloit Police recover 2 stolen Kias, scold residents who ‘don’t get involved’
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are reprimanding residents who “don’t get involved” for allowing car thieves to escape from police custody, although the vehicles, each Kias, were recovered. Beloit Police said two stolen Kias were recovered Tuesday, one taken from Rockford, and the other from Beloit. “As a public service announcement…..If you see […]
17-year-old killed in Belvidere crash on Tuesday morning
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a crash Tuesday morning on Shaw Road north of Squaw Prairie Road. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the teen was the only occupant of the car and reportedly lost control of his vehicle and struck another around 7:30 a.m. The teen was taken […]
Loves Park man to receive new trial drug
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park resident Richard Apple is in a trial to receive lecanemab, the second FDA approved drug for patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s. “I’m trying to look at it as positively as I can and really see involvement in this clinical trial as something that will help others and ultimately maybe help myself too,” said Apple.
Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman …. A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said.
Rockford says no to chickens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
Woman tries to shove bloody finger in mouth of arresting Janesville Police officer
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman smeared blood on the face of an arresting officer in an “attempt to stick her bloody finger in the officer’s mouth.” Police say on Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Park Avenue after being made aware of an “aggressive verbal […]
Rockford’s Package Thieves Do Most Of Their Stealing On These 2 Days
Package theft, in the form of swiping stuff from front porches is big business, and it's getting bigger every year as more and more of us are doing our shopping online. A new study shows that two days of the week in particular are the most active for porch pirates.
JPD: Woman smears blood all over Janesville officer’s face
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville woman is accused of deliberately smearing blood across the face of a police officer who was trying to take her into custody Tuesday night. While the woman allegedly used her finger to cover the officer’s face, nose, and lips, investigators believe she was aiming for the officer’s mouth.
Gas Leak Closes Major Roads in Suburban Elgin, Authorities Say
Several major roadways through suburban Elgin remain closed on Tuesday evening due to a gas leak in the area, according to authorities. Police say that the leak is centered near the intersection of North McLean Boulevard and Big Timber Road. Big Timber Road is currently closed between McLean Boulevard and...
