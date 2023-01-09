Read full article on original website
wrwh.com
Austin Blain Holcombe, Age 25 Cleveland
Austin succumbed to a compilation of things including Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Covid, previous heart attack,and a lung clotting disorder. He is survived by his Parents Christopher E. Holcombe and Lelia Nichols Holcombe. One Brother Landon Willard Holcombe:Grand parents Willard M. Nichols and Toni Mason Nichols: Stephen Blaine Williams and Precedent in death Mary Mcclian Williams. Other Family, Aunts, Uncles, And cousins too Numerous to mention here.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
In-N-Out Burger opening first Tennessee location, others on the way
California-based burger chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee - establishing its first corporate presence east of Texas. The company announced today plans to establish an eastern corporate hub in Franklin, Tenn., to employ 277. In addition, the chain will open restaurants in the state, with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.
1029thebuzz.com
Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here
Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
WKRN
2023 Bonnaroo lineup released
The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
Coalition working to make Tennessee's driving test more accessible
Getting a drivers license is essential to getting around in Nashville, but community organizations say the driver's test in Tennessee isn't accessible to everyone.
wrwh.com
Jesse Doyle Jamerson, Sr., Ago 81 Alto
Jesse Doyle Jamerson, Sr., age 81, of Alto, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 following an extended illness. Mr. Jamerson was born on March 11, 1941 in Banks County, Georgia to the late J.D. and Leola Jamerson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Connie Jamerson; sisters, Ann Moore, of Cleveland; Mattie Jean Armour, of Alto.
WSMV
Fisk University makes history
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over the weekend, Fisk University made history. The university became the first historically Black college and university (HBCU) to have a gymnastics team compete at the NCAA level. The team, who was established at the university 14 months ago, made their debut on Friday, Jan. 6...
WSMV
Metro court dates postponed for funeral
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County General Sessions judges have postponed all court sessions, including jail dockets, scheduled for Wednesday. The District Attorney’s Office in Nashville told WSMV4 court sessions were postponed so court officers and judges can attend Judge Gale B. Robinson’s wife’s funeral. “Our office...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
WSMV
One person dead after shooting in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died after being shot in Madison on Wednesday evening, Metro Police confirmed. The man was shot in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard around 6 p.m. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died. The shooting death is...
Police Warn Of 'Funny Money' Circulating In Tennessee
"Funny money is making its rounds again."
WSMV
Deputies searching for remains in wooded area near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for human remains in a wooded area near Franklin. Investigators are searching the same area where skeletal remains were found in November by a hunter tracking deer near Clovercroft Road. Those remains had appeared to be exposed to the outdoors for “some time,” investigators said.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.25M Incredible New Home in Nashville, TN Offers Amazing Interior and Exterior Finishes
The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home providing you an easy living life style now available for sale. This home located at 103 Gun Club Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 5,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Kay Cook (615-490-1574) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University to Announce the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center
Nashville, TENN. – On Monday, Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University will announce the launch of the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center. This Center will focus on supporting the next generation of startups and entrepreneurs and will be housed at Burrus Hall, which has stood at the corner of 16th Avenue N. and Meharry Blvd. since 1945. This innovative partnership will transform Burrus Hall into an incubation and innovation facility with more than 13,000 square feet of flexible space for programming and engagement. Once finished, The Freeman Center will provide wraparound services, resources, and programming for students, faculty, and members of the community as they strive to scale their businesses and test their ideas.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nashville
Nashville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Nashville.
WKRN
Teen not expected to survive shooting
A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Nonprofit helps with unsolved...
wgnsradio.com
14-Year-Old Reported as MISSING in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Police have issued a “Be On the Lookout” for a 14-year-old girl. Savannah Riley has been missing since January 7, 2023. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, “Riley has an extensive history of running away and is known to frequent the south Nashville area.” Flowers confirmed that Riley has been entered into the National Crime and Information Center (NCIC) database as missing.
wrwh.com
Bernice Mary Willsey, age 78, of Cleveland
Bernice Mary Willsey, age 78, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Willsey was born on August 26, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late John Weber and Frances Weber McCann. She was a homemaker. Survivors include her husband, James Willsey; 3 children; 6 grandchildren. Services...
