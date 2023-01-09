Nashville, TENN. – On Monday, Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University will announce the launch of the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center. This Center will focus on supporting the next generation of startups and entrepreneurs and will be housed at Burrus Hall, which has stood at the corner of 16th Avenue N. and Meharry Blvd. since 1945. This innovative partnership will transform Burrus Hall into an incubation and innovation facility with more than 13,000 square feet of flexible space for programming and engagement. Once finished, The Freeman Center will provide wraparound services, resources, and programming for students, faculty, and members of the community as they strive to scale their businesses and test their ideas.

